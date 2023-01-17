Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBradenton, FL
Governor DeSantis to Recapture Higher Education in Florida Starting with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity ReportSarasota, FL
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sellsChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
Related
srqmagazine.com
Manifestation Jar Workshop
Adeline’s Mystic Earth is hosting a DIY Manifestation Jar Workshop: Manifesting Self-Love and Self-Healing on Feb. 4th from 10:30-noon at The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime. This workshop will guide you through creating a manifestation jar, setting your intention, and sealing your practice with a short guided meditation circle. You will create your own 30-ml manifestation jar using herbs, crystals, dried flowers, and more. The theme is focused on your self-love journey. This workshop is designed for anyone wanting to embrace or affirm self-love and heart-healing for any reason. Creating manifestation jars is a meditation within itself, but they also hold intentions and can be used during other meditations, journaling, or even left on an altar . Regina Klein is a Certified Crystal Healer and has been in-tune with universal energy throughout her life using that connection to assist friends and family before making it a career. Her personal mission and that of Adeline's Mystic Earth is to make crystals and other energetic tools accessible to everyone through classes, workshops, individual sessions, and the store itself as a means to enhance daily living and complement each person's healing journey. The workshop is only $25 and registration is required. For more information visit https://adelinesmysticearth.com/ or call 941-504-2151. The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime is located at 821 Apricot Ave, Sarasota.
All-you-can-eat Hong BBQ and Hot Pot is now open in Tampa
Its grand opening day was yesterday, Jan. 17.
srqmagazine.com
Nuts for Mochinuts
NUTS FOR MOCHINUTS | A fusion of American donuts and Japanese mochi, @Mochinut Sarasota are the latest local craze in delicious sweet treats. A fusion of American donuts and Japanese mochi, many consider these fluffy pastries with a satisfying chew to be the best of both the donut and mochi worlds. Read about the latest sweet craze through the link, on our social medias, or in the January Edition!
businessobserverfl.com
Lee County is getting The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Estero. The California eatery will open a location at the Coconut Point next winter. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating. A spokesperson for Coconut Point says The Cheesecake Factory will move into the space previously occupied by Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill...
srqmagazine.com
Hound Happy Hour
It’s a paw-ty at Hamlet’s Eatery! The award-winning permanently located food truck is staying open Friday for Hound Happy Hour. Chris Lincoln will be playing live music from 5-8pm. This Friday, Jan 20 dogs from Lowrider Dachshund Rescue will be joining and Friday, Jan 27 will be dogs from Satchel’s Last Resort. There will also be guest vendors for local shopping. Hamlet’s offers traditional and vegan options. They offer local craft beer, wine, and Prosecco on tap. Located outdoors with plenty of room under a covered patio. This is a great way to kick off your weekend. Dogs welcome.
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on Thursday
For chicken salad fans in Tampa, tomorrow will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
stpeterising.com
Tommy’s Hideaway to serve up wood-fired pizza in Gulfport
A new pub and pizzeria is about to join the eclectic collection of locally owned retail shops and restaurants along Gulfport’s Beach Boulevard. Owners Tom Lussiano and Larisa Curbelo are putting the finishing touches on Tommy’s Hideaway, located at 3121 Beach Boulevard South, formerly occupied by Dog Pier Hot Dog Shop (and Salty’s Sandwich Bar before that), and they expect the restaurant to open during the first week of February.
fox13news.com
Clearwater jewelry maker transforms found items into wearable works of art
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Jewelry maker Lauralie Bradford has spent years using whatever materials she could find to create new products for her Clearwater-based business The Genesis. "I would be thrifting. I would be going outside looking for materials," Bradford said. "I've always really believed in trying to use what's around...
srqmagazine.com
Michaels On East is Featuring the Country of Turkey for January's Epicurean Menu:
The culinary team at Michael’s On East is challenged to create new dishes inspired by the world’s most exotic destinations each month. Join in to experience ever-changing, palate-pleasing global cuisine with Michael's Epicurean Adventures. The three-course dinner menu is available Tuesday through Saturday evenings for $42.95 per person.
srqmagazine.com
Songwriter Showcase at Music Compound SRQ
Visit the Music Compound this Friday night to witness a free exciting live show from some of Sarasota’s best homegrown musicians. The local music school, which has branches in both Sarasota and Bradenton, is hosting a Songwriter Showcase – celebrating the original music of the students in their various programs.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Bradenton, Florida
I love seafood! For several days in and around Bradenton on Florida’s west coast, south of the Tampa Bay area and north of Sarasota, I indulged in the best restaurants featuring the freshest gulf shrimp, crab cakes, gumbo, calamari, scallops, oysters Rockefeller, and fresh fish. And I found that I liked mussels. I just had never had excellent fresh mussels until my adventure in Bradenton. Here are 10 coastal Bradenton area restaurants that specialize in the freshest seafood available, in no particular order.
luxury-houses.net
For Sale at $22 Million, This Awe Inspiring Estate in Sarasota, Florida is Truly An Island Paradise on World Famous Siesta Key
3799 Flamingo Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3799 Flamingo Avenue, Sarasota, Florida is an island paradise and strategically located to provide quick access to Sarasota’s shopping, dining, and world-renowned attractions, designed for entertaining and a relaxed island lifestyle. This Home in Sarasota offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3799 Flamingo Avenue, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Ozempic shortage: Tampa Bay doctors make adjustments as weight loss drug gains popularity
"People lose 15 percent of body weight loss on average, some people do lose a lot more, and some people don't respond as well," Chiques said.
Hotbins: Tampa shoppers go wild for Amazon resale store where prices drop daily
"We start at $12 on Friday and then our prices drop daily. Saturday is $10, Sunday is $8 and then it drops $2 a day until Wednesday. Then, we clear all the bins," store manager Mike Ijak explained. "Items that originally cost above $100, they're saving like 70%-80% off and it does help against inflation."
5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando
A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.
floridaing.com
Clearwater Beach Vs Siesta Key Beach
Ah, the great debate of Clearwater Beach vs Siesta Key Beach! Every year, beach-goers from around the world flock to Florida’s Gulf Coast for an opportunity to experience the unparalleled beauty and relaxation that these two iconic beaches have to offer. But which one is truly better?. After careful...
srqmagazine.com
Circus Sarasota Presents 25th Anniversary Show
In its 25th anniversary year, Sarasota’s hometown circus, Circus Sarasota, is ready to bring chills, thrills and laughs aplenty to audiences of all ages with “Circus Sarasota Legacy: 25th Anniversary Show” from February 10 through March 5, 2023. Featuring new and innovative acts, Circus Sarasota’s 2023 production will offer high-flying action, heart-stopping thrills, laugh-out-loud comedic antics, and acts that defy both expectations and the boundaries of physical limitations. Closing the show this year is a world-premiere performance by a duo straps act from Ukraine, featuring Maryna Tkachenko and Anastasiia Kornieieva. The Circus Arts Conservatory has joined numerous other members of the Global Alliance of Circus Schools to support circus artists from Ukraine by sponsoring visas and offering jobs so that they can work even while their country is at war with Russia. “Just as the circus provides patrons with an escape from reality, the circus is providing Ukrainian artists with an escape from the horrors taking place in their own country right now,” said Circus Arts Conservatory president and CEO, Pedro Reis. “The circus unites everyone under the Big Top – it’s a potpourri of cultures and life experiences; we are proud to support fantastic artists like Maryna and Anastasiia who are determined to carry on – to inspire and entertain people with their art – despite what is happening back home.”
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Waterfront Home with A One of A Kind Beautiful Open Waterfront Location Asks $6 Million in Tierra Verde, Florida
940 Monte Cristo Boulevard Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, Tierra Verde, Florida is a magnificent estate with spectacular and rare views of the Gulf of Mexico and Shell Key preserve, has been upgraded to a superior level of quality and finish, with extraordinary materials, craftsmanship and updates too numerous to mention. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, please contact Nancy Westphal (Phone: 727-234-5995) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Festival of tall ships coming to St. Petersburg waterfront this spring
TAMPA, Fla. — A flotilla of a half-dozen tall ships, including a replica of the iconic Santa Maria, will sail into the St. Petersburg waterfront for a festival onshore and off March 30-April 2. Tall Ships America, a nonprofit dedicated to maritime heritage and youth education, is bringing its...
luxury-houses.net
This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting
20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
Comments / 0