Sarasota, FL

srqmagazine.com

Hound Happy Hour

It’s a paw-ty at Hamlet’s Eatery! The award-winning permanently located food truck is staying open Friday for Hound Happy Hour. Chris Lincoln will be playing live music from 5-8pm. This Friday, Jan 20 dogs from Lowrider Dachshund Rescue will be joining and Friday, Jan 27 will be dogs from Satchel’s Last Resort. There will also be guest vendors for local shopping. Hamlet’s offers traditional and vegan options. They offer local craft beer, wine, and Prosecco on tap. Located outdoors with plenty of room under a covered patio. This is a great way to kick off your weekend. Dogs welcome.
SARASOTA, FL
luxury-houses.net

For Sale at $22 Million, This Awe Inspiring Estate in Sarasota, Florida is Truly An Island Paradise on World Famous Siesta Key

3799 Flamingo Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3799 Flamingo Avenue, Sarasota, Florida is an island paradise and strategically located to provide quick access to Sarasota’s shopping, dining, and world-renowned attractions, designed for entertaining and a relaxed island lifestyle. This Home in Sarasota offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3799 Flamingo Avenue, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily

Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
TAMPA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Conservation Foundation to Host Florida Highwaymen for One-Night-Only Art Event

Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is thrilled to host a collective of Florida Highwaymen for a special one-night-only exhibition of their legendary art. The event will take place, Wednesday, February 22 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the foundation’s Burrows-Matson House headquarters at Bay Preserve, 400 Palmetto Avenue in Osprey. Artwork will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Conservation Foundation. From the early 1950s through the 1980s, twenty-six African-American artists - now known as the Florida Highwaymen - used vivid and bright colors to paint scenes of beautiful, untouched Florida. Excluded from showing their work in galleries or museums in Jim Crow era Florida, they piled their paintings into the trunks of their cars and sold them along US Highway 1, thus earning the name “Highwaymen.” Today, their vibrant paintings are highly-collectible and widely sought after. Three of the original twenty-six artists – Curtis Arnett, Al Black, and Robert L. Lewis – along with one second-generation Highwayman – Roy McLendon, Jr. – will be in attendance with artwork on display and available for purchase. Registration for the reception is required. To RSVP, visit Conservation Foundation online at conservationfoundation.com/events or call 941-918-2100. To learn more about the individual artists or the Highwaymen as a whole, visit floridahighwaymenpaintings.com.
OSPREY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Circus Sarasota Presents 25th Anniversary Show

In its 25th anniversary year, Sarasota’s hometown circus, Circus Sarasota, is ready to bring chills, thrills and laughs aplenty to audiences of all ages with “Circus Sarasota Legacy: 25th Anniversary Show” from February 10 through March 5, 2023. Featuring new and innovative acts, Circus Sarasota’s 2023 production will offer high-flying action, heart-stopping thrills, laugh-out-loud comedic antics, and acts that defy both expectations and the boundaries of physical limitations. Closing the show this year is a world-premiere performance by a duo straps act from Ukraine, featuring Maryna Tkachenko and Anastasiia Kornieieva. The Circus Arts Conservatory has joined numerous other members of the Global Alliance of Circus Schools to support circus artists from Ukraine by sponsoring visas and offering jobs so that they can work even while their country is at war with Russia. “Just as the circus provides patrons with an escape from reality, the circus is providing Ukrainian artists with an escape from the horrors taking place in their own country right now,” said Circus Arts Conservatory president and CEO, Pedro Reis. “The circus unites everyone under the Big Top – it’s a potpourri of cultures and life experiences; we are proud to support fantastic artists like Maryna and Anastasiia who are determined to carry on – to inspire and entertain people with their art – despite what is happening back home.”
SARASOTA, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Waterfront Home with A One of A Kind Beautiful Open Waterfront Location Asks $6 Million in Tierra Verde, Florida

940 Monte Cristo Boulevard Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, Tierra Verde, Florida is a magnificent estate with spectacular and rare views of the Gulf of Mexico and Shell Key preserve, has been upgraded to a superior level of quality and finish, with extraordinary materials, craftsmanship and updates too numerous to mention. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, please contact Nancy Westphal (Phone: 727-234-5995) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
TIERRA VERDE, FL
floridaing.com

Clearwater Beach Vs Siesta Key Beach

Ah, the great debate of Clearwater Beach vs Siesta Key Beach! Every year, beach-goers from around the world flock to Florida’s Gulf Coast for an opportunity to experience the unparalleled beauty and relaxation that these two iconic beaches have to offer. But which one is truly better?. After careful...
CLEARWATER, FL
srqmagazine.com

Nuts for Mochinuts

NUTS FOR MOCHINUTS | A fusion of American donuts and Japanese mochi, @Mochinut Sarasota are the latest local craze in delicious sweet treats. A fusion of American donuts and Japanese mochi, many consider these fluffy pastries with a satisfying chew to be the best of both the donut and mochi worlds. Read about the latest sweet craze through the link, on our social medias, or in the January Edition!
SARASOTA, FL
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Bradenton, Florida

I love seafood! For several days in and around Bradenton on Florida’s west coast, south of the Tampa Bay area and north of Sarasota, I indulged in the best restaurants featuring the freshest gulf shrimp, crab cakes, gumbo, calamari, scallops, oysters Rockefeller, and fresh fish. And I found that I liked mussels. I just had never had excellent fresh mussels until my adventure in Bradenton. Here are 10 coastal Bradenton area restaurants that specialize in the freshest seafood available, in no particular order.
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Crews install large murals ahead of 20th 'Embracing Our Differences' exhibit in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - Crews were busy installing the large murals that will be featured in the 20th annual exhibit "Embracing Our Differences" at Bayfront Park in Sarasota. "You get to see some pieces that are really inspirational and light-hearted and funny, and then you’ll see others that are more intense, thought-provoking and emotional," said Sarah Wertheimer, the executive director of the Embracing Our Differences exhibit. "We do that purposely so that different individuals can connect with different pieces and different people can enjoy it every day."
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Pomegranate Frozen Yogurt Elevates Froyo to Gourmet Status

In Sarasota-Manatee, frozen yogurt shops are ubiquitous, but Pomegranate Frozen Yogurt, in Parrish, has elevated the product to gourmet-status. Pomegranate Frozen Yogurt was opened in 2016 by Gary and Nicola Rodney and their children, Myles and Gabrielle. Nicola, who worked in healthcare administration, and Gary, who worked in business technology management, combined their expertise while developing the business.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Clouds move in Friday and will stick around a while

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cloudy skies are in the forecast for the next couple of days as a frontal boundary hangs around and an area of low pressure develops in the Gulf along this old front. Expect to see plenty of clouds Friday through Sunday with only a slight chance for a few showers.
SARASOTA, FL

