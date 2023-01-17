Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBradenton, FL
Governor DeSantis to Recapture Higher Education in Florida Starting with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity ReportSarasota, FL
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sellsChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
srqmagazine.com
Hound Happy Hour
It’s a paw-ty at Hamlet’s Eatery! The award-winning permanently located food truck is staying open Friday for Hound Happy Hour. Chris Lincoln will be playing live music from 5-8pm. This Friday, Jan 20 dogs from Lowrider Dachshund Rescue will be joining and Friday, Jan 27 will be dogs from Satchel’s Last Resort. There will also be guest vendors for local shopping. Hamlet’s offers traditional and vegan options. They offer local craft beer, wine, and Prosecco on tap. Located outdoors with plenty of room under a covered patio. This is a great way to kick off your weekend. Dogs welcome.
luxury-houses.net
For Sale at $22 Million, This Awe Inspiring Estate in Sarasota, Florida is Truly An Island Paradise on World Famous Siesta Key
3799 Flamingo Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3799 Flamingo Avenue, Sarasota, Florida is an island paradise and strategically located to provide quick access to Sarasota’s shopping, dining, and world-renowned attractions, designed for entertaining and a relaxed island lifestyle. This Home in Sarasota offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3799 Flamingo Avenue, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
wild941.com
One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily
Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
srqmagazine.com
Conservation Foundation to Host Florida Highwaymen for One-Night-Only Art Event
Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is thrilled to host a collective of Florida Highwaymen for a special one-night-only exhibition of their legendary art. The event will take place, Wednesday, February 22 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the foundation’s Burrows-Matson House headquarters at Bay Preserve, 400 Palmetto Avenue in Osprey. Artwork will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Conservation Foundation. From the early 1950s through the 1980s, twenty-six African-American artists - now known as the Florida Highwaymen - used vivid and bright colors to paint scenes of beautiful, untouched Florida. Excluded from showing their work in galleries or museums in Jim Crow era Florida, they piled their paintings into the trunks of their cars and sold them along US Highway 1, thus earning the name “Highwaymen.” Today, their vibrant paintings are highly-collectible and widely sought after. Three of the original twenty-six artists – Curtis Arnett, Al Black, and Robert L. Lewis – along with one second-generation Highwayman – Roy McLendon, Jr. – will be in attendance with artwork on display and available for purchase. Registration for the reception is required. To RSVP, visit Conservation Foundation online at conservationfoundation.com/events or call 941-918-2100. To learn more about the individual artists or the Highwaymen as a whole, visit floridahighwaymenpaintings.com.
srqmagazine.com
Circus Sarasota Presents 25th Anniversary Show
In its 25th anniversary year, Sarasota’s hometown circus, Circus Sarasota, is ready to bring chills, thrills and laughs aplenty to audiences of all ages with “Circus Sarasota Legacy: 25th Anniversary Show” from February 10 through March 5, 2023. Featuring new and innovative acts, Circus Sarasota’s 2023 production will offer high-flying action, heart-stopping thrills, laugh-out-loud comedic antics, and acts that defy both expectations and the boundaries of physical limitations. Closing the show this year is a world-premiere performance by a duo straps act from Ukraine, featuring Maryna Tkachenko and Anastasiia Kornieieva. The Circus Arts Conservatory has joined numerous other members of the Global Alliance of Circus Schools to support circus artists from Ukraine by sponsoring visas and offering jobs so that they can work even while their country is at war with Russia. “Just as the circus provides patrons with an escape from reality, the circus is providing Ukrainian artists with an escape from the horrors taking place in their own country right now,” said Circus Arts Conservatory president and CEO, Pedro Reis. “The circus unites everyone under the Big Top – it’s a potpourri of cultures and life experiences; we are proud to support fantastic artists like Maryna and Anastasiia who are determined to carry on – to inspire and entertain people with their art – despite what is happening back home.”
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Waterfront Home with A One of A Kind Beautiful Open Waterfront Location Asks $6 Million in Tierra Verde, Florida
940 Monte Cristo Boulevard Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, Tierra Verde, Florida is a magnificent estate with spectacular and rare views of the Gulf of Mexico and Shell Key preserve, has been upgraded to a superior level of quality and finish, with extraordinary materials, craftsmanship and updates too numerous to mention. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, please contact Nancy Westphal (Phone: 727-234-5995) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on Thursday
For chicken salad fans in Tampa, tomorrow will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
fox13news.com
Crowley Museum and Nature Center plans to reopen for first time since Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota museum is gearing up to reopen after sustaining damages from Hurricane Ian back in September 2022. The Crowley Museum and Nature Center, which educates the public on the rich natural and pioneer history of Florida, is now planning a grand reopening at the Myakka River Rendezvous.
floridaing.com
Clearwater Beach Vs Siesta Key Beach
Ah, the great debate of Clearwater Beach vs Siesta Key Beach! Every year, beach-goers from around the world flock to Florida’s Gulf Coast for an opportunity to experience the unparalleled beauty and relaxation that these two iconic beaches have to offer. But which one is truly better?. After careful...
srqmagazine.com
Nuts for Mochinuts
NUTS FOR MOCHINUTS | A fusion of American donuts and Japanese mochi, @Mochinut Sarasota are the latest local craze in delicious sweet treats. A fusion of American donuts and Japanese mochi, many consider these fluffy pastries with a satisfying chew to be the best of both the donut and mochi worlds. Read about the latest sweet craze through the link, on our social medias, or in the January Edition!
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Bradenton, Florida
I love seafood! For several days in and around Bradenton on Florida’s west coast, south of the Tampa Bay area and north of Sarasota, I indulged in the best restaurants featuring the freshest gulf shrimp, crab cakes, gumbo, calamari, scallops, oysters Rockefeller, and fresh fish. And I found that I liked mussels. I just had never had excellent fresh mussels until my adventure in Bradenton. Here are 10 coastal Bradenton area restaurants that specialize in the freshest seafood available, in no particular order.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Festival of tall ships coming to St. Petersburg waterfront this spring
TAMPA, Fla. — A flotilla of a half-dozen tall ships, including a replica of the iconic Santa Maria, will sail into the St. Petersburg waterfront for a festival onshore and off March 30-April 2. Tall Ships America, a nonprofit dedicated to maritime heritage and youth education, is bringing its...
Sarasota Chamber’s Party On The Bay Is Back
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Greater Sarasota Chamber is thrilled to announce Party on the Bay is back and will be on Wednesday, February 15, at the Powel Crosley Estate. The Sarasota Chamber invites the community to attend Party on the Bay and partake in a
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
fox13news.com
Crews install large murals ahead of 20th 'Embracing Our Differences' exhibit in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - Crews were busy installing the large murals that will be featured in the 20th annual exhibit "Embracing Our Differences" at Bayfront Park in Sarasota. "You get to see some pieces that are really inspirational and light-hearted and funny, and then you’ll see others that are more intense, thought-provoking and emotional," said Sarah Wertheimer, the executive director of the Embracing Our Differences exhibit. "We do that purposely so that different individuals can connect with different pieces and different people can enjoy it every day."
srqmagazine.com
Pomegranate Frozen Yogurt Elevates Froyo to Gourmet Status
In Sarasota-Manatee, frozen yogurt shops are ubiquitous, but Pomegranate Frozen Yogurt, in Parrish, has elevated the product to gourmet-status. Pomegranate Frozen Yogurt was opened in 2016 by Gary and Nicola Rodney and their children, Myles and Gabrielle. Nicola, who worked in healthcare administration, and Gary, who worked in business technology management, combined their expertise while developing the business.
fox13news.com
Tampa feed store holds weekend auction before closing after more than 60 years in business
TAMPA, Fla. - Shell's Feed and Garden Center in Tampa has sat just north of the Busch Boulevard and North Nebraska Avenue intersection since 1961. This Saturday, though, everything inside is going up for auction as the store prepares to close its door for good. For decades, Greg Shell’s dad...
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
Retired Manatee County school bus converted into glamping experience in UK
A retired Manatee County school bus found a new home thousands of miles from the Tampa Bay area. The vacation rental sleeps four people, has a full kitchen, a bathroom, and a log stove.
Mysuncoast.com
Clouds move in Friday and will stick around a while
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cloudy skies are in the forecast for the next couple of days as a frontal boundary hangs around and an area of low pressure develops in the Gulf along this old front. Expect to see plenty of clouds Friday through Sunday with only a slight chance for a few showers.
