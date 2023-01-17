Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Could Top In Short Term, Why Dips Might Be Attractive
Bitcoin price is still struggling to clear the $21,500 resistance zone. BTC could correct further lower if there is a clear move below the $20,500 support zone. Bitcoin struggled to clear the $21,500 resistance zone and corrected lower. The price is trading below $21,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Nears $1,600 Level – Is The $2K Mark Hittable This Week?
The improving sentiment in the crypto market certainly made recovering lost ground from the bear market easier. Ethereum, the top altcoin, has been breaking barriers since the start of the year. According to CoinGecko, the coin is trading at $1,588 and has gained 20% in the past week, with the biggest gains being recorded at the monthly time frame at 32%.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Remains Supported For A Fresh Increase Above $1,600
Ethereum is consolidating gains above $1,500 against the US Dollar. ETH could start another increase and clear the $1,600 resistance zone in the near term. Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,500 and $1,520 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Faces Key Challenge and At Risk of Downside Correction
Bitcoin price is facing a major hurdle near the $21,500 zone. BTC could correct lower if there is a clear move below the $20,500 support zone. Bitcoin seems to be facing a major challenge near the $21,450 and $21,500 levels. The price is trading above $20,600 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Bulls In Check, Signs of Fresh Increase above $21.5K
Bitcoin price is attempting a fresh increase above the $21,200 resistance zone. BTC could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear move above the $21,500 resistance. Bitcoin corrected lower, but it found support near the $20,500 zones. The price is trading above $21,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Drops To $20,700 As Miner Outflows Surge
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin miner outflows have surged, suggesting that selling from this cohort may be behind the crypto’s decline to $20,700. Bitcoin Miner Outflows Have Registered Multiple Spikes Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, on Wednesday, miners deposited 669 BTC to exchanges....
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Dips From $1,600 But ETH Could Start A Fresh Rally
Ethereum struggled to clear the $1,600 resistance and corrected lower against the US Dollar. ETH could remains supported and might rise from the $1,500 support. Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,600 and $1,580 resistance levels. The price is now trading below $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
XRP Vs. Cardano (ADA), Which Is The Better Investment In 2023?
Cardano (ADA) and XRP are popular entry-level investments in the crypto market due to their low prices below $1. But what are the prospects for both altcoins in 2023? We’ll take a look at the fundamentals as well as the technical analysis perspective. XRP Prediction 2023. The success of...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Soars to $21,500 On “Hated Rally,” Is There Fuel To Keep Rising?
The Bitcoin rally continues as the cryptocurrency smashes all resistance levels and seems ready to reclaim more ground. The number one crypto by market capitalization has seen a double-digit gain over the previous week leading the top performers in the sector. As of this writing, Bitcoin traded at $21,400 with...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Price Jumps By 21%, Here’s Why
While the broader crypto market has been trending sideways in the past 24 hours following its stellar rally over the past two weeks, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is bucking the trend, posting a whopping 21% price. The trading volume of the meme coin has exploded by 150% to $810 million within the last 24 hours.
NEWSBTC
Sell Pressure Mounts On Bitcoin As Miners Offload More BTC
CryptoQuant data on January 20 shows an unusually sharp spike in Bitcoin miners’ outflow, an unexpected development considering the solid performance of BTC prices in the past few trading days. Miners’ Position Index (MPI) Rising. The Miners’ Position Index (MPI) is up from -0.85 registered on December 31,...
NEWSBTC
XRP Transactions Skyrocket In Australian Top Exchanges
Ripple has reached a new milestone in Australia with its native token, XRP, recording the highest trading volumes on exchanges. With this, Ripple now dominates Australian crypto exchanges as the XRP community anticipates a final court ruling in the lawsuit with the U.S. SEC (Securities And Exchange Commission). The news...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin On Exchanges Drop By 44%, Could This Fuel More BTC Rally?
The amount of bitcoin (BTC) being held on exchanges has been on a steady decline since the bear market began in 2022, but the rate at which investors were pulling their cryptocurrencies off exchanges has accelerated in the last couple of months. This has resulted in one of the sharpest drops in the percent of BTC supply left on centralized exchanges.
NEWSBTC
Binance USD (BUSD) Exchange Reserves Dry Up, Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Slowdown?
On-chain data shows the Binance USD (BUSD) exchange reserves have declined recently, a factor that may be behind Bitcoin’s slowdown. Binance USD (BUSD) Exchange Reserves Have Gone Down. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there was a very large inflow of $250 million BUSD just...
NEWSBTC
PrimeXBT Review 2023: Why Traders Choose The Top Margin Trading Platform
We are now well into 2023, and markets may be finally turning around, so it is once again time to start looking for suitable trading platforms that provide the flexibility necessary to be prepared for whatever comes next. In this PrimeXBT review, we’ll highlight the top features of the platform...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) Records 7% Gains In Last Week, Will It Cross $7?
The global cryptocurrency market cap is currently down by 1.61%, but LINK holds its gains on the weekly chart. With institutional investors and whales engaged in trading activities, the crypto market is experiencing a revival. Chainlink has enjoyed a resurgence this week with an increase in its price and trading...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price: Investors Predict 12% Decline For BTC In Next Two Weeks
Bitcoin has done well in the last week with multiple rallies that have brought the digital asset’s price back to early November 2022 levels. However, while investor sentiment looks to have significantly recovered, not everyone is expecting BTC to continue to do well. The Coinmarketcap Price Estimates feature reveals that a large number of investors are expecting the price of the cryptocurrency to fall over the next two weeks.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Rally Pushes Crypto Mining Stocks Up – What’s Ahead?
After a year-long winter accompanied by massive losses in the mining sector, the recent Bitcoin recovery is a relief to miners. Moreover, the Bitcoin price rally has rubbed off on crypto mining stocks as they witness the highest performance in the past year. In the 2022 bear market, public crypto...
NEWSBTC
Solana Jumps By 23%: Will A Correction Impact The Recent Rise?
Solana has been one of the top performers in the cryptocurrency market, with gains of over 89% in 30 days, 131% in 14 days, and 63% in 7 days. In the face of claims that the SOL network is failing, the token’s price needs a slight upward boost to gain back the support of investors. After dropping to a low of $8.01 in December, its price has increased dramatically in recent weeks and is now trading above the $20.00 level.
NEWSBTC
LUNC Network Upgrade Backed By Major Exchanges – Will The Crypto Balloon In Price?
Just this January 14th, LUNC just went through its network upgrade that was supported by Binance. The upgrade was due to several developments on-chain. According to its January 1st blog post, it was because the system of LUNC remints tokens that were burnt for a development fund. Along with this,...
