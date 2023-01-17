Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBradenton, FL
Governor DeSantis to Recapture Higher Education in Florida Starting with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity ReportSarasota, FL
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sellsChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
Nuts for Mochinuts
NUTS FOR MOCHINUTS | A fusion of American donuts and Japanese mochi, @Mochinut Sarasota are the latest local craze in delicious sweet treats. A fusion of American donuts and Japanese mochi, many consider these fluffy pastries with a satisfying chew to be the best of both the donut and mochi worlds. Read about the latest sweet craze through the link, on our social medias, or in the January Edition!
Songwriter Showcase at Music Compound SRQ
Visit the Music Compound this Friday night to witness a free exciting live show from some of Sarasota’s best homegrown musicians. The local music school, which has branches in both Sarasota and Bradenton, is hosting a Songwriter Showcase – celebrating the original music of the students in their various programs.
Conservation Foundation to Host Florida Highwaymen for One-Night-Only Art Event
Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is thrilled to host a collective of Florida Highwaymen for a special one-night-only exhibition of their legendary art. The event will take place, Wednesday, February 22 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the foundation’s Burrows-Matson House headquarters at Bay Preserve, 400 Palmetto Avenue in Osprey. Artwork will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Conservation Foundation. From the early 1950s through the 1980s, twenty-six African-American artists - now known as the Florida Highwaymen - used vivid and bright colors to paint scenes of beautiful, untouched Florida. Excluded from showing their work in galleries or museums in Jim Crow era Florida, they piled their paintings into the trunks of their cars and sold them along US Highway 1, thus earning the name “Highwaymen.” Today, their vibrant paintings are highly-collectible and widely sought after. Three of the original twenty-six artists – Curtis Arnett, Al Black, and Robert L. Lewis – along with one second-generation Highwayman – Roy McLendon, Jr. – will be in attendance with artwork on display and available for purchase. Registration for the reception is required. To RSVP, visit Conservation Foundation online at conservationfoundation.com/events or call 941-918-2100. To learn more about the individual artists or the Highwaymen as a whole, visit floridahighwaymenpaintings.com.
Circus Sarasota Presents 25th Anniversary Show
In its 25th anniversary year, Sarasota’s hometown circus, Circus Sarasota, is ready to bring chills, thrills and laughs aplenty to audiences of all ages with “Circus Sarasota Legacy: 25th Anniversary Show” from February 10 through March 5, 2023. Featuring new and innovative acts, Circus Sarasota’s 2023 production will offer high-flying action, heart-stopping thrills, laugh-out-loud comedic antics, and acts that defy both expectations and the boundaries of physical limitations. Closing the show this year is a world-premiere performance by a duo straps act from Ukraine, featuring Maryna Tkachenko and Anastasiia Kornieieva. The Circus Arts Conservatory has joined numerous other members of the Global Alliance of Circus Schools to support circus artists from Ukraine by sponsoring visas and offering jobs so that they can work even while their country is at war with Russia. “Just as the circus provides patrons with an escape from reality, the circus is providing Ukrainian artists with an escape from the horrors taking place in their own country right now,” said Circus Arts Conservatory president and CEO, Pedro Reis. “The circus unites everyone under the Big Top – it’s a potpourri of cultures and life experiences; we are proud to support fantastic artists like Maryna and Anastasiia who are determined to carry on – to inspire and entertain people with their art – despite what is happening back home.”
Manifestation Jar Workshop
Adeline’s Mystic Earth is hosting a DIY Manifestation Jar Workshop: Manifesting Self-Love and Self-Healing on Feb. 4th from 10:30-noon at The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime. This workshop will guide you through creating a manifestation jar, setting your intention, and sealing your practice with a short guided meditation circle. You will create your own 30-ml manifestation jar using herbs, crystals, dried flowers, and more. The theme is focused on your self-love journey. This workshop is designed for anyone wanting to embrace or affirm self-love and heart-healing for any reason. Creating manifestation jars is a meditation within itself, but they also hold intentions and can be used during other meditations, journaling, or even left on an altar . Regina Klein is a Certified Crystal Healer and has been in-tune with universal energy throughout her life using that connection to assist friends and family before making it a career. Her personal mission and that of Adeline's Mystic Earth is to make crystals and other energetic tools accessible to everyone through classes, workshops, individual sessions, and the store itself as a means to enhance daily living and complement each person's healing journey. The workshop is only $25 and registration is required. For more information visit https://adelinesmysticearth.com/ or call 941-504-2151. The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime is located at 821 Apricot Ave, Sarasota.
One Look Back, Two Steps Forward
ONE LOOK BACK, TWO STEPS FORWARD | Johnette Isham and Karen Corbin take us through the history and the future of the nonprofit organization Realize Bradenton. Our editors had the opportunity to learn the history and nostalgia of Downtown Bradenton and all that Realize Bradenton has brought to the area. Read the interview through the link, on our social medias, or in the January Edition!
Hound Happy Hour
It’s a paw-ty at Hamlet’s Eatery! The award-winning permanently located food truck is staying open Friday for Hound Happy Hour. Chris Lincoln will be playing live music from 5-8pm. This Friday, Jan 20 dogs from Lowrider Dachshund Rescue will be joining and Friday, Jan 27 will be dogs from Satchel’s Last Resort. There will also be guest vendors for local shopping. Hamlet’s offers traditional and vegan options. They offer local craft beer, wine, and Prosecco on tap. Located outdoors with plenty of room under a covered patio. This is a great way to kick off your weekend. Dogs welcome.
Local Non-Profit Has Busy Year Ahead "“ 2023 Grant Cycle, Newly Elected Advisory Board Members and Announces Exciting New Gala
Sisterhood For Good Inc. (SFG), an all-volunteer local public charity continues its growth with the addition of 27 new Members, and exciting new additions to its Advisory Board. Board Chair, Amy Gorman today announced “The following women have joined the Advisory Board of Directors: Maria MacDonald as incoming Board Chair;...
