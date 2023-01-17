Adeline’s Mystic Earth is hosting a DIY Manifestation Jar Workshop: Manifesting Self-Love and Self-Healing on Feb. 4th from 10:30-noon at The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime. This workshop will guide you through creating a manifestation jar, setting your intention, and sealing your practice with a short guided meditation circle. You will create your own 30-ml manifestation jar using herbs, crystals, dried flowers, and more. The theme is focused on your self-love journey. This workshop is designed for anyone wanting to embrace or affirm self-love and heart-healing for any reason. Creating manifestation jars is a meditation within itself, but they also hold intentions and can be used during other meditations, journaling, or even left on an altar . Regina Klein is a Certified Crystal Healer and has been in-tune with universal energy throughout her life using that connection to assist friends and family before making it a career. Her personal mission and that of Adeline's Mystic Earth is to make crystals and other energetic tools accessible to everyone through classes, workshops, individual sessions, and the store itself as a means to enhance daily living and complement each person's healing journey. The workshop is only $25 and registration is required. For more information visit https://adelinesmysticearth.com/ or call 941-504-2151. The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime is located at 821 Apricot Ave, Sarasota.

