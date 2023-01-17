Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Progeny Predictions: Fertile Turbanator Nick Cannon & Other Celebs We Think Will Welcome Seeds In 2023
After a very eventful 2022, we are excited to see what celebrity surprises the new year holds and some of those surprises could be in the baby department. We already predicted what celebs will hook up, break up and even get back together, and now we’re hedging our bets on which celebs will welcome children sometime within the next 365 days. See our 2023 celeb baby predictions below.
‘Rust’ Production Still Set to Resume With Baldwin in Lead Role, Report Says
Alec Baldwin’s film Rust is reporting going forward with him in the lead role despite the criminal charges against him. During production of the film in October 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed by a prop gun. Baldwin claims he didn’t ultimately pull the trigger, but Santa Fe County District Attorney’s Office said it will charge him with involuntary manslaughter Thursday given “sufficient evidence.” Still, production of the film, which Baldwin both produces and stars in, is expected to continue regardless, according to The New York Times. The film had been scheduled to resume filming this month—before Baldwin was formally charged—and a source close to production told the Times it’s still on, as of Thursday. Safety supervisors will reportedly be on set alongside union crew members, and the film’s production will ban any use of working weapons or any form of live ammunition, including blanks.Read it at The New York Times
