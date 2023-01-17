ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS Austin

Governor Greg Abbott's 2023 inauguration celebrations come to a close

AUSTIN, Texas — Inauguration celebrations have ended for Governor Greg Abbott’s 2023 inauguration ceremony. The “A Celebration of Texas” event was the grand finale to close out the inaugural festivities. Hundreds of people filled the Moody Theater in support of Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

City of Austin hosting emergency preparedness pop-up events throughout 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will be hosting monthly Emergency Preparedness Pop-Up events across Austin's districts throughout 2023. These three-hour open-house-style events are meant to help equip community members with the information, tools, and resources needed before emergency situations such...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas House, Senate release budget proposals with $130 billion in revenue

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives and Senate unveiled their fiscal plan for the next two years in Texas on Wednesday, reporting more than $130 billion in revenue, a nearly ten percent increase. In a statement following the release of the Senate's budget, Lieutenant Governor called the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

State budget proposals would raise property tax exemptions

AUSTIN, Texas — Property tax is top of mind in the two proposals put forward by the Texas House of Representatives and Senate, with the goal of providing relief, as mentioned by the Governor and Lieutenant Governor as priorities. The budget sets aside about $15 billion with the goal...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

ACC's longest-serving chancellor to retire in August

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Community College District Chancellor, Dr. Richard M. Rhodes, will retire in August after 12 years of service. Rhodes is the longest-serving chancellor in the college’s 50-year history, ACC said. He made the announcement to the ACC Board of Trustees on Tuesday. It has been...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One injured in overnight shooting in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Del Valle early Friday morning. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 7100 block of Ross Road around 1 a.m. They found the victim, who had been grazed by a bullet. ALSO...
DEL VALLE, TX
CBS Austin

Texas jobless rate drops below 4% for first time since pandemic shutdowns

"Texas jobless rate drops below 4% for first time since pandemic shutdowns" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Texas continued a 14-month streak of record...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

"Pretty Woman" Comes to Austin

Pretty Woman, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, comes to Austin with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, the show features an original score by Grammy winner artist Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. It will be on Texas Performing Arts' stage at Bass Concert Hall until Sunday so come and fall in love with the wonderful story again.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin/Travis County receive $2 million fed grant to fight opioid overdoses

AUSTIN, Texas — Local officials now have new support in their fight against the growing problem of fatal drug overdoses in Travis County. The feds are now working with local officials to help control a local public health crisis. A growing number of people in Travis County are dying from overdoses of synthetic opioids including fentanyl.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Tax filing help available for some working Austin families

AUSTIN, Texas — The IRS just announced the start of the tax filing season -- Monday, Jan. 23. The agency expects over 168 million returns will be filed by this year's deadline on April 18. Need help filing your taxes? You can soon get it. The Foundation Communities is...
AUSTIN, TX

