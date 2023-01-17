Read full article on original website
Governor Greg Abbott's 2023 inauguration celebrations come to a close
AUSTIN, Texas — Inauguration celebrations have ended for Governor Greg Abbott’s 2023 inauguration ceremony. The “A Celebration of Texas” event was the grand finale to close out the inaugural festivities. Hundreds of people filled the Moody Theater in support of Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor...
City of Austin hosting emergency preparedness pop-up events throughout 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will be hosting monthly Emergency Preparedness Pop-Up events across Austin's districts throughout 2023. These three-hour open-house-style events are meant to help equip community members with the information, tools, and resources needed before emergency situations such...
Texas House, Senate release budget proposals with $130 billion in revenue
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives and Senate unveiled their fiscal plan for the next two years in Texas on Wednesday, reporting more than $130 billion in revenue, a nearly ten percent increase. In a statement following the release of the Senate's budget, Lieutenant Governor called the...
Critical need for blood donations at We Are Blood during National Blood Donor Month
January is National Blood Donor Month and the need is great in central Texas. Nick Canedo from We Are Blood, is here to share more about their campaign helping Texans roll up their sleeves and donate. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
State employees call for their piece of the budget surplus after years without raises
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas state employees tell lawmakers they need help now more than ever to catch up with years of inflation. They'd like to see pay raises, something they haven't seen in a while, and they believe the time is now. State employees are asking lawmakers for a...
Pflugerville ISD committee recommends four plans that could close elementary schools
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville community is standing together as Pflugerville ISD considers whether or not to close elementary schools. There has been heavy opposition to the plans. The district superintendent is putting some of the blame on the state legislature. Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian told CBS Austin that...
State budget proposals would raise property tax exemptions
AUSTIN, Texas — Property tax is top of mind in the two proposals put forward by the Texas House of Representatives and Senate, with the goal of providing relief, as mentioned by the Governor and Lieutenant Governor as priorities. The budget sets aside about $15 billion with the goal...
Sworn and civilian vacancies still impacting Austin Police Department, 911 calls
AUSTIN, Texas — As of January, the Austin Police Department has 250 sworn vacancies. Chief Joseph Chacon says that it’s an even higher number of vacancies on the civilian side, impacting administrative work, crime analysts, and the 911 call center. “We need more call takers on the floor,...
ACC's longest-serving chancellor to retire in August
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Community College District Chancellor, Dr. Richard M. Rhodes, will retire in August after 12 years of service. Rhodes is the longest-serving chancellor in the college’s 50-year history, ACC said. He made the announcement to the ACC Board of Trustees on Tuesday. It has been...
One injured in overnight shooting in Del Valle
DEL VALLE, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Del Valle early Friday morning. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 7100 block of Ross Road around 1 a.m. They found the victim, who had been grazed by a bullet. ALSO...
Texas jobless rate drops below 4% for first time since pandemic shutdowns
"Texas jobless rate drops below 4% for first time since pandemic shutdowns" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Texas continued a 14-month streak of record...
City of Austin working to improve Ross Road after being deemed below standard
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is working to fix streets that are below standards. Wednesday night the Austin Transportation department held an open house for the Ross Road project in Del Valle. It gave people from the community a chance to see the design plans and give their feedback.
"Pretty Woman" Comes to Austin
Pretty Woman, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, comes to Austin with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, the show features an original score by Grammy winner artist Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. It will be on Texas Performing Arts' stage at Bass Concert Hall until Sunday so come and fall in love with the wonderful story again.
Austin/Travis County receive $2 million fed grant to fight opioid overdoses
AUSTIN, Texas — Local officials now have new support in their fight against the growing problem of fatal drug overdoses in Travis County. The feds are now working with local officials to help control a local public health crisis. A growing number of people in Travis County are dying from overdoses of synthetic opioids including fentanyl.
Austin Beerworks + Kaiju Cut & Sew + Meanwhile Brewing = a lunar New Year celebration!
This weekend you are invited to party with a purpose! Austin Beerworks, Meanwhile Brewing, and Kaiju Cut and Sew have teamed up to celebrate the Lunar New year and stop AAPI hate. Chris Gomez and Will Golden are here to tell Trevor Scott all about the event, a new brew they created, and how you can join in the fun!
Tax filing help available for some working Austin families
AUSTIN, Texas — The IRS just announced the start of the tax filing season -- Monday, Jan. 23. The agency expects over 168 million returns will be filed by this year's deadline on April 18. Need help filing your taxes? You can soon get it. The Foundation Communities is...
Pflugerville ISD wants public feedback as it considers closing several elementary schools
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville ISD is looking for feedback from the community as they weigh closing several elementary schools next school year. Parents got another chance to voice concerns Wednesday night as the school district inches closer to making a decision. Recommendations still haven’t been made to the superintendent...
Genevieve and Jared Padalecki cover Winter issue of Austin Home Magazine
Crack open the cover of Austin Home Magazine Winter issue and you are sure to be inspired for your own space in 2023. Editor-in-Chief, Lara Hallock, is here with all the design details!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle...
Drive-in movie theater in downtown Austin temporarily closed after equipment was stolen
AUSTIN, Texas — The owner of Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In said 80% of the operations equipment at their downtown location was stolen sometime between Sunday night and Wednesday morning. In a Facebook post, the owner said the thief broke into four projection trailers and “gutted them.”. “We...
Trevor Scott takes a tour of the new Firehouse Animal Health Centers 183 location
Welcome to Firehouse Animal Health Center’s newest spot conveniently located right off of 183 in north Austin! Trevor Scott dropped by to meet with Medical Director, Dr. Brianna Armstrong to learn more about this special new spot and hear about some of the pet success stories they've already seen.
