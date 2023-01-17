Pretty Woman, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, comes to Austin with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, the show features an original score by Grammy winner artist Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. It will be on Texas Performing Arts' stage at Bass Concert Hall until Sunday so come and fall in love with the wonderful story again.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO