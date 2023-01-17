Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Dahlgren, Johnson set milestones for Kearney boys basketball
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney boys basketball feels it has a lot to prove. “We can compete with anybody in the state,” Bearcat sophomore Ben Johnson said. Johnson and senior Jack Dahlgren are setting the example. “Just seeing the growth from all of our guys,” Kearney boys basketball coach...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker will coach UNK secondary as graduate assistant
Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Eric Lee Jr. will serve as a graduate assistant coach and work with the Loper secondary. The former Husker defensive back most recently was the Head of Football Operations at Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif. Serving as UNL Football Camp instructor during his playing days, Lee Jr. worked in the private sector after graduation.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska roads remain treacherous Thursday morning
HASTINGS, Neb. -- It's not just the big thoroughfares closing in Nebraska, as several other highways also remain closed or impassable Thursday morning. By Wednesday night, Interstate 80 and Highway 30 remained closed starting at the Wyoming border, with the closure now extended all the way to Grand Island. Several...
gifamilyradio.com
GISH 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Class Announced
(Grand Island, NE) - Grand Island Senior High Activities Director Cindy Wells has announced the 2023 Inductees to the Grand Island Senior High Athletic Hall of Fame. This is the fifth class of inductees. The Inductees will be recognized at halftime of the Grand Island Senior High boys basketball games...
KSNB Local4
Heavy snow in Kearney
Resistance bands are a great tool to use if you're stuck at home or on the road. Grand Island Public Schools introduces Matt Fisher as interim superintendent. Grand Island Public Schools introduced their pick for interim superintendent on Tuesday morning.
KSNB Local4
I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - I-80 & Highway 30 are closed from the Colorado and Wyoming state lines all the way to Grand Island. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, travel impacts will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, with the potential for several inches to over a foot of snow in some areas.
KSNB Local4
Central Nebraska bridges selected for County Bridge Match Program
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (NCN) - Four central Nebraska bridges in two counties will soon be repaired or removed thanks to help from state funds. Two bridges in Hall County and two in Dawson County were among the 13 bridges selected for funding in the seventh round of Nebraska’s County Bridge Match Program. The selections were made out of proposals including 148 bridges across 48 counties.
Kearney Hub
Snowstorm could have been worse in Kearney, south-central Nebraska
KEARNEY – To every motorist who got stuck on the way to the grocer, to every trucker who spent the night waiting for Interstate 80 to reopen, and to every plow operator chipping away at hard-packed bumpy streets, here are five words to remember: It could have been worse.
KSNB Local4
Murphy’s stays open through winter storm
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A local business is making it its priority to be open no matter the weather. Murphy’s Wagon Wheel was one of few businesses that stayed open Wednesday afternoon. Managers from the restaurant say on snow days, you never know what business will be like. They...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
KCCI.com
13-year-old girl leads Nebraska authorities on high-speed chase
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said a 13-year-old girl led troopers on a high-speed chase on Monday night. Her passenger was an 11-year-old boy, according to authorities. The state patrol said they were the only two people in a Nissan Pathfinder traveling about 35 mph on...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP cancels Endangered Missing Advisory, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
Police provide update on missing elderly Aurora couple
A couple from Aurora, Nebraska have been missing since last week. Eighty-nine-year-old Robert and 92-year-old Veda Proctor were last seen on Friday in Aurora.
News Channel Nebraska
Day after big snow storm in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Thursday, Grand Island woke up to the sounds of snow blowers and snow plows. It feels like Christmas, but there’s no music - it’s just the trees filled with snow from yesterday. The city plows are out clearing the roads and people are shoveling...
KSNB Local4
Major winter storm threatens travel Wednesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major winter storm will begin producing snow in Southwest Nebraska late evening prior to midnight, with snow becoming widespread across central areas the rest of the night. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect from midnight tonight through Wednesday night for heavy snow accumulations, blowing snow reducing visibility, and in southeast areas, a mix with freezing rain or sleet that could lay down a glaze of ice making travel treacherous.
News Channel Nebraska
Interstate 80 now closed near Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Conditions deteriorated in Grand Island overnight, causing further closures on Interstate 80 and Highway 30. While it seemed that it wasn’t going to snow around 2 p.m., the snow started to pile up and hadn't stopped until the early morning hours of Thursday. According to...
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
KSNB Local4
13-year-old girl caught after Buffalo Co. car chase
NEAR SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A 13-year-old girl from Colorado is in custody following a Monday night car chase in Buffalo County. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper saw an eastbound SUV traveling about 35 miles an hour on Interstate 80. The trooper tried a traffic stop about four miles east of the Kearney exit, but the vehicle pulled away and continued eastbound at speeds up to 100 miles an hour.
klkntv.com
Two Colorado kids found with marijuana, gun after high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy from Colorado were arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit with troopers near Kearney. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Pathfinder crawling east at about 35 mph on Interstate 80, just southeast of Kearney. The trooper...
