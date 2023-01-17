Read full article on original website
AG Yost slams the door shut on ‘car warranty’ robocallers
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost continues his fight against robocallers, this time suing six individuals and six companies that relied on illegal robocalls to identify sales leads so they could then pitch purported car warranties to Ohio residents. “Interestingly, after our initial subpoena, they stopped calling people who have Ohio...
Environmental Education grants awarded to six organizations throughout Ohio
Six Ohio organizations are receiving Ohio EPA Environmental Education Fund (OEEF) grants. The grants are being awarded statewide for a total of $200,000. The grant recipients, amounts, and project descriptions are as follows:. Mill Creek Alliance, in Hamilton County, is receiving $49,880 for the Outdoor Environmental Education program. The program...
Ohio State Bar Foundation awards over $600,000 to Ohio nonprofits
The Ohio State Bar Foundation (OSBF) has awarded $644,685 in grants to 16 Ohio nonprofit organizations through its Fall Grant Cycle. Each project supports the OSBF’s mission to promote the pursuit of justice and public understanding of the rule of law. This brings the total of grants awarded by the OSBF this year to $1,363,395.
