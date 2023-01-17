Read full article on original website
toledolegalnews.com
Ohio State Bar Foundation awards over $600,000 to Ohio nonprofits
The Ohio State Bar Foundation (OSBF) has awarded $644,685 in grants to 16 Ohio nonprofit organizations through its Fall Grant Cycle. Each project supports the OSBF’s mission to promote the pursuit of justice and public understanding of the rule of law. This brings the total of grants awarded by the OSBF this year to $1,363,395.
unioncountydailydigital.com
AG Yost Sues Local Home Warranty Company
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
toledolegalnews.com
Environmental Education grants awarded to six organizations throughout Ohio
Six Ohio organizations are receiving Ohio EPA Environmental Education Fund (OEEF) grants. The grants are being awarded statewide for a total of $200,000. The grant recipients, amounts, and project descriptions are as follows:. Mill Creek Alliance, in Hamilton County, is receiving $49,880 for the Outdoor Environmental Education program. The program...
WSAZ
Gov. DeWine sits down with WSAZ to discuss plans for southeast Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sat down with WSAZ to discuss his plans for southeast Ohio as he begins his second term in office. He is excited for many cities and towns as they approach phase two of the Appalachian Community Grant Program. In 2022, the program invested $500 million in Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties.
Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators
CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
toledolegalnews.com
AG Yost slams the door shut on ‘car warranty’ robocallers
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost continues his fight against robocallers, this time suing six individuals and six companies that relied on illegal robocalls to identify sales leads so they could then pitch purported car warranties to Ohio residents. “Interestingly, after our initial subpoena, they stopped calling people who have Ohio...
acluohio.org
The State School Board Passed an Anti-Trans Resolution, Now What?
Late last year, the Ohio State Board of Education passed a resolution expressing its opposition to the federal government’s proposed Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ students. I imagine that, upon hearing this news, many folks had a few questions: what is the Board, and what does it do? Are its members elected or appointed? Why would they want to pass this sort of resolution attacking queer students instead of pursuing affirming policies? Lastly, what does the resolution actually accomplish, and is it legally enforceable?
ocj.com
Ohio frontier battles in the Northwest Indian War
The Northwest Indian War (~1785-1795), also known as Little Turtle’s War, was fought to establish European dominance and control of the Northwest Territory north of the Ohio River in what is now the state of Ohio. The Northwest Indian War played a significant role in the white settlement of the United States frontier and the displacement of the area’s indigenous tribal peoples. The lands of Ohio hosted the largest and most consequential battles of this often small-scale and tit-for-tat series of armed skirmishes that pitted confederated Native American tribes against white settlers and the United States military.
Times Gazette
Protesting solar project wages
A group of protesters organized by the Laborers’ District Council of Ohio used sky-high inflatable props of a rat and a fat cat near Wednesday the intersection of S.R. 138 and New Market Road near Buford to bring attention to issues faced by workers at a nearby solar farm project underway by California-based SOLV Energy company.
AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing …. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. Parents protest UA school board’s executive session. Parents protest UA school board's executive session. Morning...
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
Ditching the gas tax? How would Ohio pay for road improvements? The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Ohioans who drive environmentally friendly vehicles already pay more for their annual state registration than those of us with regular gasoline-powered cars: a $100 extra fee for hybrids and $200 extra fee for electric cars.
crawfordcountynow.com
Governor DeWine announces largest “Rainy Day” fund in Ohio History
COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced a historic increase in the balance of Ohio’s savings account. On Tuesday, the Ohio Office of Budget and Management transferred $727 million into the Ohio Budget Stabilization Fund, otherwise known as the “rainy day” fund, bringing the cash balance to nearly $3.5 billion. This funding reserve represents the largest balance for this fund in state history.
vinepair.com
A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)
Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
spectrumnews1.com
Giant Eagle Flashfood program expanding to all locations in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rising food prices may leave a dent in your wallet, but you’re not alone. Besides clipping coupons and cutting back, technology may provide another solution, allowing shoppers to snatch up some last-minute deals on food that may otherwise get tossed. . What You Need To...
Dissenting Ohio House Republicans look to strip speaker of power as they wage fight over rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio House’s future is uncertain in the weeks following a contentious leadership fight. But if a brewing fight over what’s normally a routine first matter of business – setting the chamber’s internal rules – is any sign, that contentiousness is likely here to stay.
Ohio considers raising, or even replacing, the state’s gas tax
COLUMBUS, Ohio— With state gas-tax revenues falling as vehicles become more fuel-efficient, state transportation officials are studying whether to raise the tax again, hike registration fees or even charge motorists based on how many miles they drive in Ohio. While no change appears to be looming in the near...
Ohio Considering Ban of Sports Gamblers For Social Media Actions After Angry Bettors Bullied College Players
Getting to legally bet on sports is a privilege, not a right — something the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) might... The post Ohio Considering Ban of Sports Gamblers For Social Media Actions After Angry Bettors Bullied College Players appeared first on Outsider.
