Chicago Defender

Lightfoot for Chicago Raises $1.5 Million During Fourth Quarter

Chicago, IL – Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot’s reelection campaign announced today that it raised $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. For months, the Lightfoot for Chicago campaign has communicated with voters thanks to a robust field operation and a series of television ads highlighting the Mayor’s successes, including leading the city through the pandemic, attracting new companies and creating thousands of jobs, and implementing a public safety plan that is reducing violence across the city.
CHICAGO, IL
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS

CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City shuts down Flash Towing for operating without a license

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City officials have shut down a South Side towing company that was operating without a license. Sources tell CBS 2 that Flash Towing was ordered to shut down in late December, because they didn't have a license, but they kept operating anyway. That's why Chicago Police and officials from the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) came to their lot at 9737 S. Torrence Ave. on Thursday to shut it down, posting an orange cease and desist order on the lot's fence.One orange sign says the towing company was ordered closed on Dec. 29,...
CHICAGO, IL
addictedtovacation.com

8 Short Road Trips Around Chicago That Are Worth The Drive

There are lots of day trips that you can take from Chi-town whenever you want to recharge. Here are the best destinations for short day trips from Chicago. The best road trips from Chicago whenever you want to reset and recharge include Dunes National Park, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, Starved Rock State Park, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, Galena in Illinois, Madison in Wisconsin, Michigan City in Indiana and Zion in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Ribbon cutting Tuesday for Belmont-Cragin Elementary and Early Childhood Center

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago Public Schools is celebrating a new school on the Northwest Side. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS leaders formally cut the ribbon Tuesday morning on the new Belmont-Cragin Elementary School and Early Childhood Center at 6112 W. Fullerton Ave.The school has a new 83,000 square foot facility with 32 new modern classrooms with scenic views of Riis Park. Students will have access to a fine arts curriculum, along with a black box theater, a music room, library, and an art room.City leaders said the $44 million school is a critical investment in the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood.The dual language curriculum offered at...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Current, former residents of Hyde Park building filing lawsuit after being displaced during winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Current and former residents of a Hyde Park apartment building are expected to file a class action lawsuit against the management company.It comes after they were displaced during last month's dangerous winter storm that hit before Christmas. The storm brought dangerously cold temperatures and high winds. Residents of the Algonquin Apartments in Hyde Park saw their power and heat go out on that Friday and then again on Saturday before some were displaced.Those residents and former residents now planning to file a lawsuit in the Cook County Circuit Court Thursday morning against MAC Property Management LLC, they say, over...
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

Why are there so many geese in Chicago?

We’ve all been there: you’re getting your daily steps in, walking around your local park, enjoying the fresh air — when you spot a gaggle of geese giving you the stink eye. One heads your way. Is it going to attack me? It honks a threatening honk. You retreat to the sidewalk, only to realize your shoe is covered in… goose excrement. Your feathered foes had the last laugh.
CHICAGO, IL

