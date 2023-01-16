Read full article on original website
CPL ups electric sales
UK-based CPL, part of the Klubb Group, has received two large orders for the KL26 electric boom, mounted on the Renault Master ZE, following a significant rise in demand for fully electric van mounted platforms. Infrafleet, a new rental company based in central London, received the first of 20 fully...
Komatsu Europe announces operator aid for wheeled loaders
Komatsu Europe has introduced a new interface for wheeled loader operators to interact with the machine’s assist systems. The company said its SubMonitor product was the result of customer feedback asking for solutions that deliver safety, real-time information, machine monitoring, efficiency optimisation and other features. It then combined these...
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
JCB Access appoints Middle East manager
Alistair Palacioglu has joined JCB Access Products as its new regional sales manager for the Middle East and Turkey. Palacioglu officially joined the JCB team earlier this month, having moved from Turkey-based access equipment manufacturer ELS Lift. In his role, Palacioglu will also head up JCB Access Products’ five-year growth...
How is construction adapting to supply chain problems?
The events of the last few years have significantly impacted supply chains. Catrin Jones looks at how companies are mitigating disruption and building resilience for the future. Over the past two years the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the energy crises have all wreaked havoc on supply chains. These...
Access pioneer Paul Adorian publishes memoir
Paul Adorian, one of the founders of IPAF and an early pioneer of access, has written an engaging memoir of his days in the industry. Murray Pollok reports. It’s not every business book that admits to a ‘financially crippling business failure’ on its first page, but Paul Adorian’s candour is in evidence throughout his newly published memoir.
