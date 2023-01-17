Read full article on original website
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Habit Burger Grill Set to Open New Location In OaklandMadocOakland, CA
SFist
Meta Looking to Offload All Of Its Office Space at 181 Fremont
Adding to the already historic level of office vacancy in San Francisco, Meta is looking to dump 435,000 square feet of offices that it leased for Instagram employees five years ago in 181 Fremont. The prominent SF office tower that sits on the skyline next to Salesforce Tower now becomes...
Silicon Valley
Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023
SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
Almost half of grads at S.F. Unified do not qualify for UC
Public school students in San Francisco are graduating at higher rates than their peers of the last six years. Previously struggling student demographics are making great strides. So why is 41% of the class of 2022 not eligible for college in California? Last week, the San Francisco Unified School District announced that its class of 2022 had the highest rate of graduation since the 2016-17 school year. Over the past...
SF to close idle healthcare benefit accounts and pocket the funds
Like many employees in San Francisco, Miguel Vargas, a waiter in the Mission District, had no idea there was a fund, under his name, that he could use for medical expenses. So, he was stunned last week to learn he had accumulated about $16,000 in his healthcare benefit account from two employers, accrued over seven years.
sfstandard.com
What the Only Four Book Ban Requests in SF Reveal About the City
Book banning has become so prevalent—and so divisive—that some are calling it the new pandemic. Data collected from the American Library Association demonstrates that book ban requests in 2022 are on pace to outstrip 2021, which was itself a record year. And a comprehensive report by PEN America,...
californiaglobe.com
San Francisco Exemplifies ‘The Emperor Has No Clothes’
In The Emperor’s New Clothes by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, two charlatans successfully pull off a fraud on a flamboyant emperor who spends lavishly on fashion and clothing by telling him they will tailor an outfit that only the most wise can see. As the charlatan tailors announce...
sfstandard.com
SF Power Couple Gave George Santos Thousands. Now They Feel Cheated
Some say everyone in the world is connected by no more than six degrees of separation—meaning for better or for worse, you’re closer than you think to someone making headlines half a world away. Take, for instance, San Francisco’s only individual donors to the endlessly embarrassing Republican Congressman...
A Los Altos teen and his sister started a baking business. Then Food Network came calling.
Naiel Chaudry is starring on the latest season of ‘Kids Baking Championship’ and sharing Asian American fusion desserts through their venture Lá Jawab. Two years ago, Los Altos siblings Naiel and Punhal Chaudry started their culinary adventure with great intentions and some help from YouTube. During the COVID-19 lockdown, they wanted to do something nice for their mom, a front-line doctor, and dad, an entrepreneur and engineer. They had been watching some cooking shows and wanted to try it themselves, so they took on the challenge of becoming the chefs behind a date night for their parents.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
John Muir Land Trust raises $4 million to conserve strategic acreage
The John Muir Land Trust (JMLT) has announced that it has raised the $4 million needed to purchase and conserve the Harvey Ranch in Moraga, California. Funding for the campaign to create a conservation buffer to protect important wilderness areas in the San Francisco Bay Area included a $550,000 grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, a $1 million matching gift from an anonymous donor, a $250,000 contribution from the town council of Moraga, and contributions from other individuals and institutions. The ranch, owned by local conservationists Charlene Harvey and her late husband, Jim, was threatened by increasing demand for residential development in the region. Conservation of the 126-acre property in the hills above Saint Mary’s College of California will protect the adjacent 15,000-acre wilderness area formed by the Las Trampas Regional Wilderness and the San Leandro Watershed from future development.
wolfstreet.com
San Francisco Bay Area House Prices Plunge 30% from Crazy Peak: Housing Bust 2
Hammered by waves of layoffs, swooning stocks, collapsing cryptos, and 6% mortgage rates. Home prices for all of California are down, Southern California too is getting hit, even San Diego, but the Bay Area is the standout in terms of the steep and deep plunge in prices. Sales of single-family...
Vox
It looks like people are actually moving back to San Francisco (really)
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Unsurprisingly, people are still moving...
sfstandard.com
Why San Jose Stayed Resilient as San Francisco Stumbled
In San Francisco, office vacancies are surging, rents are plummeting and the city’s downtown—once buzzing with energy and activity—can’t shake a general feeling of desolation. Its less glamorous neighbor to the south, San Jose, is facing many of the same existential challenges—or at least it should...
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells in Pleasanton for $1.5 million
The property located in the 3600 block of Dunsmuir Circle in Pleasanton was sold on Dec. 9, 2022. The $1,537,000 purchase price works out to $811 per square foot. The house built in 1986 has an interior space of 1,895 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 6,695-square-foot lot.
Ribbon cutting planned for Little Buddha Lounge in Richmond
The Richmond Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 22, to welcome the Little Buddha Lounge, an oxygen bar and salt tavern geared towards holistic healing therapies. The community is invited to wear all black (requested, not mandatory) to the event set for 3 p.m. at...
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Alameda Comedy Club, Sequoia Diner, True Laurel
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 12, airs Thursday, January 19, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. Tasty, ambitious dishes—at a comedy club? Yes, and… At Alameda Comedy Club, order up some surprisingly first-class...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Looks To Hike Penalties for Illegal Construction
Illegal construction in San Francisco might be about to get a whole lot more expensive. Proposed by Supervisor Hillary Ronen, new legislation would hike the fine for violating city planning or building codes to $1,000 per day from the previous $250 per day penalty. The new ordinance also clarifies that each individual unit in violation will be counted separately.
KTVU FOX 2
Animal rights protesters project secret-recorded video of pigs on a San Francisco Costco
SAN FRANCISCO - Costco in San Francisco was the target of animal rights protests on Wednesday. The group Direct Action Everywhere projected secretly-recorded video of pigs being rendered unconscious before slaughter in chambers filled with carbon dioxide gas. The activist group said the footage was taken at a facility in...
Hawaii flights are still ridiculously cheap from San Francisco
You can get to the islands for under $120.
Beloved swan at Palace of Fine Arts dies at 118
2023 has claimed its first high profile face in San Francisco. Blanche the Swan, a fixture of charm and elegance at the Palace of Fine Arts, died Thursday, Jan 12 at her estate in Sonoma County. She was 28 — about 118 in waterfowl years. She is survived by her son Stanley, volunteer caretaker of 30 years Gayle Hagerty, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, the staff at the...
Are more people turning to plant-based eggs amidst egg price surge?
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Do high egg prices and empty shelves have you scrambling to find your omelet ingredients? With the price of eggs still on the rise, it seems people are reaching for a cheaper alternative: plant-based options. Andrew Noyes, head of global communications and public affairs for Alameda-based plant-based egg company JUST Egg, […]
