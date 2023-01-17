ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFist

Meta Looking to Offload All Of Its Office Space at 181 Fremont

Adding to the already historic level of office vacancy in San Francisco, Meta is looking to dump 435,000 square feet of offices that it leased for Instagram employees five years ago in 181 Fremont. The prominent SF office tower that sits on the skyline next to Salesforce Tower now becomes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023

SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
SANTA CLARA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Almost half of grads at S.F. Unified do not qualify for UC

Public school students in San Francisco are graduating at higher rates than their peers of the last six years. Previously struggling student demographics are making great strides. So why is 41% of the class of 2022 not eligible for college in California? Last week, the San Francisco Unified School District announced that its class of 2022 had the highest rate of graduation since the 2016-17 school year. Over the past...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

What the Only Four Book Ban Requests in SF Reveal About the City

Book banning has become so prevalent—and so divisive—that some are calling it the new pandemic. Data collected from the American Library Association demonstrates that book ban requests in 2022 are on pace to outstrip 2021, which was itself a record year. And a comprehensive report by PEN America,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Francisco Exemplifies ‘The Emperor Has No Clothes’

In The Emperor’s New Clothes by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, two charlatans successfully pull off a fraud on a flamboyant emperor who spends lavishly on fashion and clothing by telling him they will tailor an outfit that only the most wise can see. As the charlatan tailors announce...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Power Couple Gave George Santos Thousands. Now They Feel Cheated

Some say everyone in the world is connected by no more than six degrees of separation—meaning for better or for worse, you’re closer than you think to someone making headlines half a world away. Take, for instance, San Francisco’s only individual donors to the endlessly embarrassing Republican Congressman...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

A Los Altos teen and his sister started a baking business. Then Food Network came calling.

Naiel Chaudry is starring on the latest season of ‘Kids Baking Championship’ and sharing Asian American fusion desserts through their venture Lá Jawab. Two years ago, Los Altos siblings Naiel and Punhal Chaudry started their culinary adventure with great intentions and some help from YouTube. During the COVID-19 lockdown, they wanted to do something nice for their mom, a front-line doctor, and dad, an entrepreneur and engineer. They had been watching some cooking shows and wanted to try it themselves, so they took on the challenge of becoming the chefs behind a date night for their parents.
LOS ALTOS, CA
philanthropynewsdigest.org

John Muir Land Trust raises $4 million to conserve strategic acreage

The John Muir Land Trust (JMLT) has announced that it has raised the $4 million needed to purchase and conserve the Harvey Ranch in Moraga, California. Funding for the campaign to create a conservation buffer to protect important wilderness areas in the San Francisco Bay Area included a $550,000 grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, a $1 million matching gift from an anonymous donor, a $250,000 contribution from the town council of Moraga, and contributions from other individuals and institutions. The ranch, owned by local conservationists Charlene Harvey and her late husband, Jim, was threatened by increasing demand for residential development in the region. Conservation of the 126-acre property in the hills above Saint Mary’s College of California will protect the adjacent 15,000-acre wilderness area formed by the Las Trampas Regional Wilderness and the San Leandro Watershed from future development.
MORAGA, CA
sfstandard.com

Why San Jose Stayed Resilient as San Francisco Stumbled

In San Francisco, office vacancies are surging, rents are plummeting and the city’s downtown—once buzzing with energy and activity—can’t shake a general feeling of desolation. Its less glamorous neighbor to the south, San Jose, is facing many of the same existential challenges—or at least it should...
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells in Pleasanton for $1.5 million

The property located in the 3600 block of Dunsmuir Circle in Pleasanton was sold on Dec. 9, 2022. The $1,537,000 purchase price works out to $811 per square foot. The house built in 1986 has an interior space of 1,895 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 6,695-square-foot lot.
PLEASANTON, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Looks To Hike Penalties for Illegal Construction

Illegal construction in San Francisco might be about to get a whole lot more expensive. Proposed by Supervisor Hillary Ronen, new legislation would hike the fine for violating city planning or building codes to $1,000 per day from the previous $250 per day penalty. The new ordinance also clarifies that each individual unit in violation will be counted separately.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Beloved swan at Palace of Fine Arts dies at 118

2023 has claimed its first high profile face in San Francisco. Blanche the Swan, a fixture of charm and elegance at the Palace of Fine Arts, died Thursday, Jan 12 at her estate in Sonoma County. She was 28 — about 118 in waterfowl years. She is survived by her son Stanley, volunteer caretaker of 30 years Gayle Hagerty, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, the staff at the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Are more people turning to plant-based eggs amidst egg price surge?

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Do high egg prices and empty shelves have you scrambling to find your omelet ingredients? With the price of eggs still on the rise, it seems people are reaching for a cheaper alternative: plant-based options. Andrew Noyes, head of global communications and public affairs for Alameda-based plant-based egg company JUST Egg, […]

