Read full article on original website
Related
Wells Fargo ordered to refund a record $3.7 billion to consumers after latest financial scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Federal regulators penalized Wells Fargo with a record $3.7 billion fine last week for widespread mismanagement throughout the years that harmed over 16 million consumer accounts.
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Fidelity Investments commits $250 million to college education program
Fidelity Investments has announced a $250 million initiative to expand access to higher education for Black, Latinx, and historically underserved students. The Invest in My Education (ME) program will provide support for up to 50,000 students, with the goal of increasing opportunities for economic mobility and helping build a path toward generational wealth. Designed as a long-term, personalized approach to improve post-graduation outcomes, the program consists of three main components: the Fidelity Scholars Program, which will offer scholarships and ongoing support services including mentorship by Fidelity associates, guidance on internships and apprenticeships, and financial education programming, in partnership with nonprofit organizations such as UNCF and MENTOR; retention and completion grants; and ecosystem-building grants for nonprofits working to improve graduation rates for underserved students. As part of the initiative, UNCF will receive a $190 million grant, the largest commitment in its 78-year history.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
JWest project receives $26.7 million from Roadburg family foundations
The JWest project in Vancouver, British Columbia, has announced a C$36 million ($26.7 million) matching gift from the Roadburg family foundations, the Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation and the Al Roadburg Foundation, in support of its capital campaign. A partnership between Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, the Jewish Community Centre, and...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Bill Gates responds to skepticism about him owning 275,000 acres of farmland: 'There isn't some grand scheme involved'
Gates owns 275,000 acres of US farmland and says he bought them to "create more jobs." The US had 895 million acres of farmland in 2021, per the USDA.
hbsdealer.com
Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute
The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
Bank of America customers outraged at money missing from their accounts
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some Bank of America customers are concerned after seeing money missing from their accounts Wednesday morning, according to social media posts. “Saw Bank of America was trending and turns out my account was impacted so happy Wednesday everyone,” Keira Renee said in a tweet. “I am at the point of a […]
Biden Administration Paying Americans Thousands of Dollars to Upgrade Their Homes
On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, directing billions of dollars to Americans looking to upgrade their homes, businesses and cars. One provision of the law allows Americans making less than $150,000 a year to claim a $7,500 tax credit for buying an electric car.
Wells Fargo Tries to Give Customers Perks Other Banks (Mostly) Don't
The embattled bank is seeking to regain the public's trust -- and savings.
CNBC
Evictions are picking up across the U.S. Here's what at-risk tenants can do
With most pandemic-era eviction protections having expired and rents rising, the number of tenants coming home to find notices on their doors is picking up. Behind on your rent or facing displacement? Here's what housing experts recommend you do. Between rents rising and most pandemic-era eviction bans having expired, the...
US News and World Report
States Where Americans Are Struggling to Pay the Bills
As grocery bills continue to grow, Americans are grappling with how to get by. Throughout 2022, the American economy and inflation were among the most concerning issues to Americans, according to polls from the Pew Research Center, Gallup and others. And not without warrant: Prices hit a four-decade high over the summer, though inflation has cooled some since then.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
TD Charitable Foundation invites applications for Housing for Everyone
The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, has launched its annual Housing for Everyone competition to support nonprofit organizations that provide affordable housing and wraparound services to help individuals and families with economic stability. According to the foundation, affordable rental housing is in more demand than...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Beyond grantmaking: How impact lending enables us to live our values
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, small business owners and nonprofits faced a financial free fall. Struggling to survive, solo practitioners and mom-and-pop shops needed an influx of funds to ride out months or even years of shutdowns. Many of the hardest hit were based in underserved communities typically neglected by mainstream banks—and a federal financial pipeline was limited or out of reach. A cash lifeline was critically needed.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Gates Foundation announces record 2023 budget, addresses concerns
In his 2023 annual letter, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation CEO and board member Mark Suzman announced a 2023 budget of $8.3 billion and addressed concerns that the foundation wields disproportionate influence over the sector. The 2023 budget represents an estimated increase of 15 percent over the 2022 forecasted payout...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
F.M. Kirby Foundation awards $14.3 million in grants
The F.M. Kirby Foundation in Morristown, New Jersey, has announced that it awarded a total of $14.3 million in grants in 2022. Grants were awarded to organizations in the areas of arts and humanities, education, health, human services, environment and animals, public affairs, and religion. Over 100 grants totaling more than $5.2 million were awarded to New Jersey-based nonprofit organizations, and 60 of those grants, totaling $3.1 million, supported work in Morris County, where the foundation is based.
Loans you can apply for in 2023 in the United States
At the beginning of 2023, U.S. citizens are required to pay their taxes on time. The objective is to avoid incurring penalties and also to be favored with government refunds. Since the beginning of the Coronavirus, taxpayers have been receiving large amounts of tax refunds. The financial support has been related to the desire for families to resolve an economic situation exacerbated by the pandemic.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Rose Foundation invites LOIs for California Watershed Protection Fund
The Rose Foundation for Communities and the Environment invites letters of inquiry for its California Watershed Protection Fund. The fund supports projects designed to improve the water quality of California’s watersheds and their ecosystems. Eligible watersheds and their ecosystems include the Los Angeles area and the Southern California Bight, including and not limited to the Los Angeles River and Dominguez Channel; Orange County, including the Santa Ana watershed; Central Coast, specifically the Santa Maria and Sant Ynez River watersheds; San Joaquin River in Merced and Fresno Counties only (very limited amount available); and Sacramento Delta (limited amount available).
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Transforming Disruption to Impact: Rethinking Volunteer Engagement for a Rapidly-Changing World
The twin crises of 2020—the COVID-19 pandemic and the murder of George Floyd—led to a disruption of standard nonprofit operations almost immediately. But as the editors of Transforming Disruption to Impact: Rethinking Volunteer Engagement for a Rapidly-Changing World recognize, “disruption is not inherently bad.” While there was nothing to celebrate in those cataclysmic events, they drove many individuals and nonprofits to react quickly and to improve operations—to innovate, change, and “build back better.”
Comments / 7