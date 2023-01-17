ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

wrtv.com

Carmel mom of 3 seeks to change postpartum care for Hoosier moms

CARMEL — A Carmel mom and nurse practitioner is on a mission to save lives and support her fellow moms. Stacia Scott and her husband are high school sweethearts, growing their family, just steps from where they both grew up themselves. "You pray for what you have now," says...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws

INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Indianapolis' African American history dates back to 1746

Indianapolis has a new digital African American timeline with more than 250 years of the city’s Black history. The timeline encompasses history from the first five Black people who arrived in the state in 1746 to the election of the first Black Marion County Democratic Party chair, Myla Eldridge, in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bdspotlight.com

Wayne announces new West Side News

Since 1965, the West Side Community News has offered news and features to the west side of Indianapolis. Starting this month, the publication will be an online source of news that is maintained and published by the student media staff of Ben Davis High School. The West Side Community News...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Carvers to compete in Carmel’s Festival of Ice

CARMEL, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Top ice carvers from around the Midwest will be in Carmel this weekend, Jan. 20 to 22, for three days of competitions and demonstrations as the City of Carmel presents the sixth annual Festival of Ice sponsored by Allied Solutions. The Festival of Ice...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
AVON, IN
WRBI Radio

Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 Indianapolis

Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 of Indianapolis passed away on January 15, 2023. Jacob was born on July 1, 1981 in Noblesville the son of Brian and Brenda (Tipton) Bannon. Jacob liked the outdoors, from swimming, to landscaping and gardening. He enjoyed hikes thru his family’s woods and listening to music. He had a deep love for his children.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Atlanta News

Indianapolis-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Indianapolis-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Hancock County farm under investigation, dozens of animals seized

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and it’s been one of the more horrific cases that we’ve seen. There really is no excuse for what happened,” said Adria Johnson, president of A […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Michael Souder

Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

