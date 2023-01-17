Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
wrtv.com
Carmel mom of 3 seeks to change postpartum care for Hoosier moms
CARMEL — A Carmel mom and nurse practitioner is on a mission to save lives and support her fellow moms. Stacia Scott and her husband are high school sweethearts, growing their family, just steps from where they both grew up themselves. "You pray for what you have now," says...
New Indy initiative to develop affordable homeownership, rental opportunities
Today Mayor Hogsett announced the $4.5 million Vacant to Vibrant housing initiative, an affordable housing program created to develop affordable homeownership and rental opportunities.
indianapublicradio.org
Conservative school board candidates feared indoctrination. What’s next for Indiana?
Avi doesn’t usually pay attention to school board elections. But last fall’s race was different. The 16-year-old is nonbinary and attends Carmel Clay schools, an affluent and majority White district. “When you have people, like, verbally talking about outright banning your presence from a classroom, it’s startling and...
WISH-TV
IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
WISH-TV
Developer of JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, Bruce White dies after cancer battle
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bruce White, one of the developers behind the iconic JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, has died after battling cancer for nearly a year, his company White Lodging announced Thursday. White, 70, was the founder and chairman of the company based in Merrillville and started in...
'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws
INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
Indianapolis' African American history dates back to 1746
Indianapolis has a new digital African American timeline with more than 250 years of the city’s Black history. The timeline encompasses history from the first five Black people who arrived in the state in 1746 to the election of the first Black Marion County Democratic Party chair, Myla Eldridge, in 2022.
WISH-TV
Indiana’s egg producers struggle ‘to get birds back’ after avian flu
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High demand and low supply due to last year’s avian flu outbreak is causing egg prices to increase dramatically. A dozen eggs costs $4.19 in some places and as much as $7.49 depending on the brand. “I bake, so you have to use eggs when...
bdspotlight.com
Wayne announces new West Side News
Since 1965, the West Side Community News has offered news and features to the west side of Indianapolis. Starting this month, the publication will be an online source of news that is maintained and published by the student media staff of Ben Davis High School. The West Side Community News...
WISH-TV
Carvers to compete in Carmel’s Festival of Ice
CARMEL, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Top ice carvers from around the Midwest will be in Carmel this weekend, Jan. 20 to 22, for three days of competitions and demonstrations as the City of Carmel presents the sixth annual Festival of Ice sponsored by Allied Solutions. The Festival of Ice...
Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
New and coming-soon businesses to Indianapolis, IN
As Indy continues to grow, we’re keeping an eye on upcoming developments and recently opened businesses.
WRBI Radio
Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 Indianapolis
Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 of Indianapolis passed away on January 15, 2023. Jacob was born on July 1, 1981 in Noblesville the son of Brian and Brenda (Tipton) Bannon. Jacob liked the outdoors, from swimming, to landscaping and gardening. He enjoyed hikes thru his family’s woods and listening to music. He had a deep love for his children.
Major section of Soldiers & Sailors Monument closing next week
INDIANAPOLIS — A major section of the Soldiers & Sailors Monument will close next week so crews can restore and repair the monument. 13News was told the first sign that there were issues was when water began leaking into the monument. Crews removed some of the steps on the...
Indianapolis-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Indianapolis-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.
Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us
After In-N-Out made the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, "What about us?"
WISH-TV
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
Hancock County farm under investigation, dozens of animals seized
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and it’s been one of the more horrific cases that we’ve seen. There really is no excuse for what happened,” said Adria Johnson, president of A […]
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael Souder
Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
