It was the spring of 2021, Mike Shulikov’s senior year at Boise’s Centennial High School. A football and basketball athlete for the Patriots, Shulikov was helping his history teacher and former assistant football coach, Joel Seagraves, with spring football practice when he and a buddy noticed a high jump pit set up nearby. “We started messing around, I’m jumping in my (tennis shoes) and jeans, and clearing like 5-10, 6-foot, with no approach,” Shulikov recalled. ...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Unbeaten Thunder Ridge holds off Rigby in district showdown
RIGBY -- Losing in the state quarterfinals to your district rival can be hard and tough. However, it is also an opportunity to improve and be stronger than last season. The Thunder Ridge girls basketball team used it as motivation Wednesday night as the Titan went on the road to get the victory over Rigby Trojans 62-49 and remain undefeated in the season.
Post Register
Blackfoot trustees uphold 4-day school week
After three years since its implementation, trustees of Blackfoot School District 55 upheld the four-day school week when they voted to approve the calendar for the 2023-24 school year Tuesday. The way Superintendent Brian Kress sees it, the district had a mandate to uphold the four-day school week as a...
Coastal Farm and Home and C-A-L Ranch Stores announce merger
Coastal Farm and Home along with C-A-L Ranch Stores announced the combination of both companies.
Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello
POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds. “We did have a moose come down off the hill and wander in one of...
Post Register
Opinion: CEI fails to get passing grade in enrollment
In May 2017, Bonneville County voters approved a new taxing district after turning Eastern Idaho Technical College into a community college. The proponents of the new College of Eastern Idaho relied heavily on a Community College Study Panel Report to advance their argument to create CEI. In October 2022, CEI announced a growth of 8% in student enrollment from the fall of 2021 to the fall of 2022.
Odd radar signal is detected in Eastern Washington. Can you solve the mystery?
A uniform, circular burst was detected near Benton City.
Police investigate car vs train collision
Bonneville County sheriff deputies are investigating a car vs train collision near Iona.
svinews.com
Coroner identifies Thayne man found deceased in semi
The Bonneville County, Idaho Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a Thayne man who was found deceased in his semi-truck on January 11. Bradley Miller, 60, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 26 at milepost 366, roughly 10 miles north of Swan Valley, when he had a medical issue and drove off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Idaho State Police said Miller was found deceased when they arrived on scene. An official cause of death has not been released and no further details regarding the incident have been made available.
UPS driver from Pocatello dies in crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—A UPS driver is dead after crashing his truck on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday morning, Idaho State Police said. The UPS truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. south of Blackfoot. State police said the deceased UPS driver was a 46-year-old man from Pocatello but they have not yet released his name. ...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Health Authority Sluggish To Help People In Northeast Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water
Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water: Eight environmental groups petitioned the EPA to address nitrate poisoning in northeast Oregon drinking water three years ago. They claimed in a Jan. 16, 2020 petition that the state had failed for more than 30 years to prevent nitrate contamination from farm fertilisers, animal manure, and industrial effluent from degrading an aquifer that thousands of Morrow and Umatilla County residents depend on for drinking water.
Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI
With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
eastidahonews.com
Train crashes into car after vehicle fails to yield, authorities say
IONA — A vehicle with one juvenile and an adult inside was hit by a train Thursday afternoon. It happened on 50th East, north of Lincoln Road, in Bonneville County around 3:40 p.m., according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, a spokesman with the...
Highway 240 shut down in Kennewick when man threatens to jump from overpass
Crisis response team members were called in to help.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Crash cleared near Arimo
ARIMO — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that is currently blocking traffic near the Malad Summit Rest area. Just after 8. a.m., ISP tweeted that they were investigating a crash happening northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 27, which is 11 miles south of Arimo. Both northbound lanes are blocked.
Gephardt Daily
Prosecutors: Lori Daybell intended for her children to die, participated in their killings
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho, Jan. 16, 2023 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — Prosecutors plan to present “sufficient evidence” that shows Lori Vallow Daybell intended for her two children and Tammy Daybell to die and that she participated in the killings of her kids, an article from East Idaho News says.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Authorities identify man who died after falling off roof
Pocatello police dispatch received a call around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday reporting an injury on Moonlight Mine Road, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. The call was forwarded to the sheriff’s office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office, along with Pocatello police officers and Pocatello EMS, were dispatched.
Local man charged with stalking for ignoring no-contact order
CHUBBUCK — A 34-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he ignored a no-contact order between him and a woman by sending her several emails. Nicholas Ottimer Finney, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony first-degree stalking following a recent Chubbuck Police Department investigation, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday. The investigation began to unfold on Jan. 14 when the woman contacted...
