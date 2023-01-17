Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Loyola High School students reflect on Dr. King's legacy
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Honoring Dr. King’s legacy took on a deeper meaning at Loyola High School in Detroit. Personal service was the theme of a special 7 part program that combined inward reflection and wellness with giving. “Meditation, service, peace, love reflection, all the things that Dr. King...
Tv20detroit.com
City of Detroit expanding free lead paint removal program; informational event to be held Saturday
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is teaming up with Urban Neighborhood Initiatives and Brilliant Detroit to host an informational event about the expansion of a free lead paint removal program. The event is aimed at helping families protect their kids by explaining how they can get free...
Tv20detroit.com
Lucido issues statement after coming under fire for Robert E. Lee post
(WXYZ) — Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido issued a statement Friday after coming under fire for a social media post commemorating Robert E. Lee’s birthday on January 19. In the statement, Lucido said his communications director made the post without his prior approval and that he “immediately had...
Tv20detroit.com
Creativity, talent, passion taking Detroit teen designers to New York for Fashion Week
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The talent, creativity and passion for fashion design is taking five teenagers from Detroit on their first of what will certainly be many trips to New York. It's part of a collaboration between the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and Maison Black, an online retailer that exclusively features fashion from Black designers.
Tv20detroit.com
Marine with Michigan ties facing charges in Jan 6. Capitol riot
WXYZ-TV WEB TEAM & ASSOCIATED PRESS — A United States Marine with Michigan ties is now facing charges along with two others in connection to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. According to court documents unsealed on January 19, the investigation into Dodge Dale Hellonen began when fellow Marine...
Tv20detroit.com
Community leaders and gun violence survivors come together to call for state action
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — In an average year, 1,200 people die by guns in Michigan. It’s a huge problem. So leaders with the End Gun Violence Coalition are holding press conferences and prayer vigils across the state. It's a group effort to call on the new legislature and...
Tv20detroit.com
New Detroit Healing Center offers grieving programs to help with mental health challenges after loss
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Under the roof of one of the most traditional institutions, this alternative scene on this evening, instead of standing up, people are laying down. The ring of church bells replaced by the tones of singing bowls. Shawna Lockhart is a Sound Healer helping the grieving unlock...
Tv20detroit.com
Grosse Pointe school board votes to stop clinic project from going forward
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Grosse Pointe Public School board voted Thursday night to stop the construction of a controversial clinic at Grosse Pointe North High School. The 4 to 3 vote followed nearly three hours of public comment. Many argued the clinic is desperately needed. Others voiced...
Tv20detroit.com
Grosse Pointe Board votes to stop the construction of a health clinic at Grosse Pointe North High School
GROSSE POINTE (WXYZ) — The Grosse Pointe Public school board voted 4-3 to stop the construction of a controversial health clinic being built at Grosse Pointe North High School. The clinic was previously approved by the board in November. Once the 4-3 decision came down, the board members were...
Tv20detroit.com
'It's the silence': Members lose money after local fitness centers abruptly close
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Members of AKT fitness in Royal Oak are trying recover hundreds of dollars they lost when the location closed unexpectedly. It happened just before the new year and many are still waiting on an explanation. "Thursday morning, I was there for a class and...
Tv20detroit.com
Dog rescue captured on police body cameras at Ann Arbor's Gallup Park
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — It happened in a moment: a dog’s owner let her off the leash to play catch at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor. They were enjoying the morning. Then, the dog saw swans just past the ice and decided to chase. “She just took...
Tv20detroit.com
Should there be more health clinics in public schools?
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — School health clinics are not uncommon. According to the School-Community Health Alliance of Michigan, there are at least 196 school-based or school-linked health centers and programs. Tens of thousands of children have used them. Despite their use in many districts, in the Grosse Pointe...
Tv20detroit.com
Warren woman worried after person with stepladder seen in backyard overnight
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren family is on edge after a person with a stepladder was seen hopping their fence at 2 a.m. Friday and lurking in their backyard. It’s unclear what the person's motive was, but the family says there’s evidence he was peeping into their daughters window.
Tv20detroit.com
I-696 reopens at Bermuda Street, Woodward Avenue after hourslong closure
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — I-696 reopened Wednesday night after being closed for more than five hours due to a downed power line in Oakland County. Both eastbound and westbound lanes on I-696 near Bermuda Street and Woodward Avenue closed for a downed power line across the freeway, officials said.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Metro Airport sees spike in vehicle thefts in 2022
(WXYZ) — "You can't really trust your vehicle there," Brian Adams, previous owner of a 2021 Jeep Track Hawk said. "I walked into the terminal, and I even thought, 'I am going back to move it somewhere else where it's not so visible.' Had I trusted those instincts maybe it wouldn't have gotten stolen," Eric Thomas, former owner of a 2017 Jeep SRT said.
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor shaken after a man caught on camera firing a gun into a townhouse
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Ann Arbor neighborhood is on edge after a man was caught on camera firing a gun into a townhouse with children sleeping inside. The scene unfolded at 1 a.m. on Jan. 16 at the Creekside Court Townhouse Complex off of Platt Road. Surveillance...
Tv20detroit.com
Cousin suspected in Zion Foster disappearance freed from prison after 10 months
(WXYZ) — After 10 months behind bars, the main suspect in the disappearance of 17-year-old Zion Foster has been released from prison. “I mean, imagine my disbelief, and it’s, it’s absurd and we’re just supposed to be okay with it," Ciera Milton the mother of Zion Foster said.
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit police departments join forces to crack down on alleged crime ring of Ulta thieves
(WXYZ) — A country-wide problem is making its way to Michigan. Thieves have been ransacking Ulta beauty stores across the country stealing thousands of dollars worth of products in minutes. Police across metro Detroit are now joining forces to crack down on the alleged crime ring in Michigan. “In...
Tv20detroit.com
Family believes diamond wedding rings stolen right off the finger of 92-year-old widow with Alzheimer's
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — "She's completely vulnerable, completely at everybody's mercy," Sandy Desautels said about her 92-year-old mother who has Alzheimer's. Just over a week ago, Sandy moved her mom, Norma St. Holmes, into the Seacrest nursing home in Monroe and she said she's been delighted with the care her mother has been receiving.
Tv20detroit.com
New Baltimore police searching for person of interest in bank robbery
(WXYZ) — New Baltimore Police are currently looking for 18-year-old Jacob Robert Edwards of Macomb Township. They say he is a person of interest in connection to the Huntington Bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the bank on reports of a...
