Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Loyola High School students reflect on Dr. King's legacy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Honoring Dr. King’s legacy took on a deeper meaning at Loyola High School in Detroit. Personal service was the theme of a special 7 part program that combined inward reflection and wellness with giving. “Meditation, service, peace, love reflection, all the things that Dr. King...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Lucido issues statement after coming under fire for Robert E. Lee post

(WXYZ) — Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido issued a statement Friday after coming under fire for a social media post commemorating Robert E. Lee’s birthday on January 19. In the statement, Lucido said his communications director made the post without his prior approval and that he “immediately had...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Creativity, talent, passion taking Detroit teen designers to New York for Fashion Week

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The talent, creativity and passion for fashion design is taking five teenagers from Detroit on their first of what will certainly be many trips to New York. It's part of a collaboration between the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and Maison Black, an online retailer that exclusively features fashion from Black designers.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Marine with Michigan ties facing charges in Jan 6. Capitol riot

WXYZ-TV WEB TEAM & ASSOCIATED PRESS — A United States Marine with Michigan ties is now facing charges along with two others in connection to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. According to court documents unsealed on January 19, the investigation into Dodge Dale Hellonen began when fellow Marine...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Should there be more health clinics in public schools?

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — School health clinics are not uncommon. According to the School-Community Health Alliance of Michigan, there are at least 196 school-based or school-linked health centers and programs. Tens of thousands of children have used them. Despite their use in many districts, in the Grosse Pointe...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Metro Airport sees spike in vehicle thefts in 2022

(WXYZ) — "You can't really trust your vehicle there," Brian Adams, previous owner of a 2021 Jeep Track Hawk said. "I walked into the terminal, and I even thought, 'I am going back to move it somewhere else where it's not so visible.' Had I trusted those instincts maybe it wouldn't have gotten stolen," Eric Thomas, former owner of a 2017 Jeep SRT said.
DETROIT, MI

