ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

M3GAN 2.0 Announced For 2025 Release

To the surprise of few considering its box office success, M3GAN will be back for another go-around in 2025. Deadline reports that Universal has set a January 17th, 2025 release date for M3GAN 2.0, which will be produced by Blumhouse and Atomic Monster. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw will reprise...

Comments / 0

Community Policy