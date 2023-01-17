The audience at a Manhattan anti-crime summit burst into applause Thursday when a top police official pushed back against a state lawmaker who defended New York’s controversial bail reform law and accused cops of not making enough arrests. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey appeared upset when Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-The Bronx) alleged that many cops “have the attitude” that bail reform would put anyone they busted right back on the streets. “It’s really not their call to decide whether somebody should be arrested because they’re going to be let out. That’s up to others to make those determinations,” he added. When given...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO