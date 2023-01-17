ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Second discrimination lawsuit filed against large Staten Island nonprofit UAU; unethical financial practices alleged

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The former director of finance for non-profit United Activities Unlimited (UAU) is suing his former employer for alleged age discrimination and retaliation after he tried to “blow the whistle” on alleged illegal and unethical business practices by the group’s former executive director, according to court documents.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Chalkbeat

Diplomas for NYC’s English language learners surged after Regents pause

Arnulfo Toribio was ready to drop out of high school. It was 2020, and Toribio felt exhausted from learning years’ worth of material while balancing school with a full-time restaurant job. Before immigrating to New York City a few years earlier, he had spent much of his childhood working on a Mexican farm to support his family after his father died, missing at least six years of formal schooling.A guidance counselor persuaded...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dozens of NYC workers file $250M suit seeking to end COVID vaccine mandate

Dozens of New York City employees who lost their jobs for not complying with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate have filed a $250 million lawsuit seeking to end the rule as the pandemic is winding down, new court papers show. The group of 72 former employees are asking a judge to overturn the mandate given that politicians, including President Biden, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer, have “all declared the pandemic is over,” according to a Bronx Supreme Court lawsuit from Thursday. Many of the fired employees — from the NYPD, FDNY, Department of Education, Department of Health and other agencies –worked for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Nailed! Manhattan DA helps hammer in criminal indictment of alleged $5M construction scheme

Two dozen individuals and 26 companies found themselves charged in a multimillion-dollar construction industry kickback scheme in an indictment that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg unveiled Wednesday. According to Bragg, the long-term investigation by the NYPD and the city’s Department of Investigation (DOI) took place throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

NYPD chief Jeffrey Maddrey applauded for pushing back against pro-bail reform lawmaker

The audience at a Manhattan anti-crime summit burst into applause Thursday when a top police official pushed back against a state lawmaker who defended New York’s controversial bail reform law and accused cops of not making enough arrests. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey appeared upset when Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-The Bronx) alleged that many cops “have the attitude” that bail reform would put anyone they busted right back on the streets. “It’s really not their call to decide whether somebody should be arrested because they’re going to be let out. That’s up to others to make those determinations,” he added. When given...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Memorial Sloan Kettering, Jamaica Hospital reach deal on cancer care

NEW YORK -- A new partnership for Queens residents means they won't have to leave the borough to get quality cancer care.Doctors from Memorial Sloan Kettering in Manhattan will now be seeing cancer patients and providing treatment to them at Jamaica Hospital.This move will help address health disparities in underserved communities."When I see a patient with cancer now, I know exactly what they have ahead of them," said Dr. Sabiha Raoof, a cancer survivor. "I read my own mammogram when I did my first mammogram at the age 40 and I diagnosed my breast cancer, which was a very eye-opening...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

You, the New York voter, are to blame for city’s and state’s headlong rush to disaster

Mayor Eric Adams’ “City of Yes” suffered three thundering recent “No”s — to new housing, to judicial legitimacy and to sanity. The fault lies not only with woke politicians and judges — but also our own electorate. If New York City proceeds in its headlong rush to doom, our chuckleheaded voters will lead the march. Public Enemy No. 1: City Council Member Kristin Richardson Jordan, who killed a proposal for more than 900 new rental apartments, half of them “affordable,” on a mostly vacant central Harlem block. She single-handedly torpedoed plans for a complex called One45 at Lenox Avenue and West...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC special needs school filled with rats and filth: lawsuit

 A New York City school for special needs children is a filth hole where roaches climb on children, rats roam the halls and “good-old-boy” staff members engage in sexual harassment, a lawsuit filed by a former employee this week alleges. The International Institute for the Brain (iBRAIN)’s building on East 91st Street was “extremely filthy” and crawling with vermin– all while receiving up to $350,000 in taxpayer funding per student, ex-worker Katelyn Newman claims in the New York Supreme Court suit filed Jan. 16. “Leaks in the plumbing were stuffed up with Dorito bags or whatever else was readily available,” when Newman began...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment in Multi-Million Dollar Cash Payroll Insurance Fraud

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of JUAN ESCOBAR, 46, and his drywall and carpentry companies for defrauding the New York State Insurance Fund (“NYSIF”) of nearly $3 million in insurance premium payments. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Insurance Fraud and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Announce Indictment in Massive Construction Industry Kickback Scheme

Construction Management Executive Robert Baselice Allegedly Led Conspiracy that Stole Millions from Developers. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., New York City Department of Investigation (“DOI”) Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber, and NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced the indictment of 24 individuals and 26 companies for a wide-ranging construction industry kickback scheme that corrupted the competitive bidding process for dozens of contracts over more than 8 years. Led by ROBERT BASELICE (known professionally as Robert Basilice), 51, in conjunction with associates including LOUIS ASTUTO, 58, PAUL NOTO, 43, and FRANK CAMUSO, 59, the alleged scheme resulted in the theft of more than $5,000,000 from BASELICE’s firm’s clients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Puttin' On the Ritz - The "kid glove" treatment for Allen Weisselberg

Talk about White privilege after falling in the crosshairs of the law. Allen Weisselberg is the poster boy. Rikers Island would hardly be considered New York City’s number one vacation spot. But there are certain places, dorms, and units that are more dangerous than others. And Allen Weisselberg has been designated to about the cushiest deal the jail offers. Hardly a surprise. Still, even I, who suffered a similar circumstance, am offended.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

