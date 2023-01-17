Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?New York CultureNew York City, NY
Related
wpunj.edu
An Immigrant, Wife, Mom of 2, School Bus Driver and Standout Student with a Double Major in an Accelerated Master’s Program: Morenia Acosta ’23, MBA ’24
William Paterson University student Morenia Acosta ’23, MBA ‘24 is Will.Power. through and through. Acosta grew up in the Dominican Republic and immigrated to the United States six years ago with her husband, leaving behind the parents and siblings she adores in search of a better life. As...
Second discrimination lawsuit filed against large Staten Island nonprofit UAU; unethical financial practices alleged
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The former director of finance for non-profit United Activities Unlimited (UAU) is suing his former employer for alleged age discrimination and retaliation after he tried to “blow the whistle” on alleged illegal and unethical business practices by the group’s former executive director, according to court documents.
As test scores plummet, Newark rehires schools chief in secret | Editorial
The superintendent of the largest school district in New Jersey won a new 5-year contract about eight months ago, and the Newark Board of Education told no one. Parents and others in the community were cut out of the decision entirely. That’s outrageous. The first public acknowledgement of Roger...
Diplomas for NYC’s English language learners surged after Regents pause
Arnulfo Toribio was ready to drop out of high school. It was 2020, and Toribio felt exhausted from learning years’ worth of material while balancing school with a full-time restaurant job. Before immigrating to New York City a few years earlier, he had spent much of his childhood working on a Mexican farm to support his family after his father died, missing at least six years of formal schooling.A guidance counselor persuaded...
Dozens of NYC workers file $250M suit seeking to end COVID vaccine mandate
Dozens of New York City employees who lost their jobs for not complying with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate have filed a $250 million lawsuit seeking to end the rule as the pandemic is winding down, new court papers show. The group of 72 former employees are asking a judge to overturn the mandate given that politicians, including President Biden, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer, have “all declared the pandemic is over,” according to a Bronx Supreme Court lawsuit from Thursday. Many of the fired employees — from the NYPD, FDNY, Department of Education, Department of Health and other agencies –worked for...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Nailed! Manhattan DA helps hammer in criminal indictment of alleged $5M construction scheme
Two dozen individuals and 26 companies found themselves charged in a multimillion-dollar construction industry kickback scheme in an indictment that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg unveiled Wednesday. According to Bragg, the long-term investigation by the NYPD and the city’s Department of Investigation (DOI) took place throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and...
Investigation finds concerning link between guardianship lawyers, case workers and judges
Eyewitness News found that guardianship lawyers, law firms or people who deal with guardianship cases who donated to judges' election campaigns were awarded guardianship appointments by those same judges.
NYPD chief Jeffrey Maddrey applauded for pushing back against pro-bail reform lawmaker
The audience at a Manhattan anti-crime summit burst into applause Thursday when a top police official pushed back against a state lawmaker who defended New York’s controversial bail reform law and accused cops of not making enough arrests. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey appeared upset when Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-The Bronx) alleged that many cops “have the attitude” that bail reform would put anyone they busted right back on the streets. “It’s really not their call to decide whether somebody should be arrested because they’re going to be let out. That’s up to others to make those determinations,” he added. When given...
Memorial Sloan Kettering, Jamaica Hospital reach deal on cancer care
NEW YORK -- A new partnership for Queens residents means they won't have to leave the borough to get quality cancer care.Doctors from Memorial Sloan Kettering in Manhattan will now be seeing cancer patients and providing treatment to them at Jamaica Hospital.This move will help address health disparities in underserved communities."When I see a patient with cancer now, I know exactly what they have ahead of them," said Dr. Sabiha Raoof, a cancer survivor. "I read my own mammogram when I did my first mammogram at the age 40 and I diagnosed my breast cancer, which was a very eye-opening...
You, the New York voter, are to blame for city’s and state’s headlong rush to disaster
Mayor Eric Adams’ “City of Yes” suffered three thundering recent “No”s — to new housing, to judicial legitimacy and to sanity. The fault lies not only with woke politicians and judges — but also our own electorate. If New York City proceeds in its headlong rush to doom, our chuckleheaded voters will lead the march. Public Enemy No. 1: City Council Member Kristin Richardson Jordan, who killed a proposal for more than 900 new rental apartments, half of them “affordable,” on a mostly vacant central Harlem block. She single-handedly torpedoed plans for a complex called One45 at Lenox Avenue and West...
Early Addition: Guess whose Nissan has 5 unpaid speeding tickets in New York City?
Because you guessed right, it's the Nissan that George Santos has been driving, here are your early links: Elizabeth Holmes still in an estate and not a prison cell, it's Porch Pop season, and more. [ more › ]
Charges dismissed against NYPD officer accused of spying for China
The case against an NYPD officer accused of working as a foreign agent for China has been dismissed.
NYC special needs school filled with rats and filth: lawsuit
A New York City school for special needs children is a filth hole where roaches climb on children, rats roam the halls and “good-old-boy” staff members engage in sexual harassment, a lawsuit filed by a former employee this week alleges. The International Institute for the Brain (iBRAIN)’s building on East 91st Street was “extremely filthy” and crawling with vermin– all while receiving up to $350,000 in taxpayer funding per student, ex-worker Katelyn Newman claims in the New York Supreme Court suit filed Jan. 16. “Leaks in the plumbing were stuffed up with Dorito bags or whatever else was readily available,” when Newman began...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment in Multi-Million Dollar Cash Payroll Insurance Fraud
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of JUAN ESCOBAR, 46, and his drywall and carpentry companies for defrauding the New York State Insurance Fund (“NYSIF”) of nearly $3 million in insurance premium payments. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Insurance Fraud and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
Construction management exec accused in scheme that stole millions from developers
Prosecutors said some recognizable buildings in New York City were not put up entirely on the up and up.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Announce Indictment in Massive Construction Industry Kickback Scheme
Construction Management Executive Robert Baselice Allegedly Led Conspiracy that Stole Millions from Developers. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., New York City Department of Investigation (“DOI”) Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber, and NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced the indictment of 24 individuals and 26 companies for a wide-ranging construction industry kickback scheme that corrupted the competitive bidding process for dozens of contracts over more than 8 years. Led by ROBERT BASELICE (known professionally as Robert Basilice), 51, in conjunction with associates including LOUIS ASTUTO, 58, PAUL NOTO, 43, and FRANK CAMUSO, 59, the alleged scheme resulted in the theft of more than $5,000,000 from BASELICE’s firm’s clients.
‘It was repulsive to watch!’ Judge slams driver’s behavior after crash that left Staten Island businesswoman paralyzed.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two years after a devastating crash that left former Staten Island business owner Diana Petrone paralyzed from the neck down, the man behind the wheel that night has been sentenced to prison. Robert Mustari, 50, of Midland Beach, appeared Thursday in state Supreme Court, St....
New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of Citizens
According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, a Bronx, New York man pled guilty to a conspiracy that utilized stolen credit card information to make fraudulent retail purchases across the country.
Nassau County officials to raise money Santos promised to veteran when his dog was dying
Although the veteran's dog has since passed away, Nassau County officials will donate the amount of money that Santos originally promised to an animal charity.
Puttin' On the Ritz - The "kid glove" treatment for Allen Weisselberg
Talk about White privilege after falling in the crosshairs of the law. Allen Weisselberg is the poster boy. Rikers Island would hardly be considered New York City’s number one vacation spot. But there are certain places, dorms, and units that are more dangerous than others. And Allen Weisselberg has been designated to about the cushiest deal the jail offers. Hardly a surprise. Still, even I, who suffered a similar circumstance, am offended.
