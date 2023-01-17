Lines stretched out the door of Affinity Dispensary last Tuesday morning in anticipation of the 10 a.m. launch of legal recreational cannabis sales in the Elm City. A year and a half after Connecticut legalized the drug, retail sales of adult-use cannabis officially started on Jan. 10. Affinity Dispensary, New Haven’s only adult-use cannabis retailer, has served the New Haven community since 2019, dispensing cannabis exclusively for medical use. Now, Affinity is one of the nine hybrid dispensaries in the state, meaning that they can serve both the medical and the adult recreational market.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO