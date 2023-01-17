Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Branford Land Trust January Film Series: Afro-Indigenous Relationships to LandJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Related
Yale Daily News
City gives local arts organizations almost $200,000 in grants
The city of New Haven has awarded $187,200 in grants to dozens of local organizations and individuals pursuing projects in the arts, culture and history. As part of this year’s Neighborhood Cultural Vitality Grant Awards program, 42 awardees received funding, covering a wide range of events, educational programs, arts exhibitions and other projects. Those selected include a program teaching event photography to LGBTQ+ and BIPOC photographers, the Historic Wooster Square Association’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival, the Yale-China Association’s Lunarfest and multiple cultural dance programs. Recipients hope to use their funding to uplift New Haven’s diverse communities through creative ventures.
Yale Daily News
Yale School of Music deputy dean performs timeless piano variations
Originally planned for 2020 in celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, a two-year-delayed solo piano program by Yale School of Music Deputy Dean Melvin Chen was finally performed at Morse Recital Hall on Wednesday night. A part of the Horowitz Piano Series, the concert’s repertoire focused on “Diabelli variations.” featuring...
New Haven church honoring legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The First Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven is honoring the life and dreams of Martin Luther King Jr. by continuing to spread his message of peace and equality. Reverend Eldren Morrison traveled from Dr. King’s birthplace in Atlanta, Georgia to New Haven on Monday while preaching Dr. King’s words […]
Yale Daily News
New Haven names inaugural violence prevention coordinator
During a press conference held at City Hall last Friday, Mayor Justin Elicker announced that the position of violence prevention coordinator — created in September 2021 as part of New Haven’s Department of Community Resilience — will now be filled by Reuel Parks. Parks is a longtime parole officer with the Connecticut Department of Correction and has also worked as clinical therapist.
Yale Daily News
A “Symphony of Brotherhood”: Martin Luther King III Speaks at MLK Day Commemoration
For the first time in three years, students, New Haveners and faculty flooded Woolsey Hall to celebrate the legacy of civil rights champion Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The hallmark of the evening was a keynote address from King’s eldest son, Martin Luther King III, who discussed youth civic engagement, police brutality, climate change, college access and gun control with Yale Professor of Law James Forman Jr. Throughout the night, the activist suggested ways to cultivate a diverse culture where people can disagree without becoming disagreeable to one another, highlighting the need to find healing and spiritual sanctuary in a storm of injustice and trauma.
connecticuthistory.org
Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18
On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
wiltonbulletin.com
Celebrate National Southern Food Day at these CT spots
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Southern food may not be as popular in Connecticut as pizza and seafood, but you'll still find gems around the state serving craveable, soulful dishes. As National Southern Food Day comes up on Jan. 22, get your fill of...
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Six at The Bushnell, Hartford Boat Show & Roller Skating
(WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? News 8 has eight ideas for you! See Six, playing all weekend at The Bushnell! The six wives of Henry the 8th take the mic to turn years of historical heartbreak into girl power! All weekend, head to Mohegan Sun for the Hartford Boat Show with tons of cruisers, […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: City leaders working to stop violence in New Haven
In Hamden the community is having a conversation about crime with local, state and federal leaders. Meteorologist Jill Gilardi has a look at the wet conditions in northern Litchfield County.
National Shame, Shamelessness On Display At Yale-MLK Exhibition
When the Independent first reviewed “The Kings at Yale” — an exhibition primarily of photos and letters documenting how back in 1964 Yale University, with Kingman Brewster as president (hence the fun wordplay), granted Martin Luther King Jr. an honorary degree — what caught this reporter’s eye was all the hate mail candidly on display.
Yale Daily News
Nanci Fortgang named interim director of Yale Health
Yale Health’s chief clinical operations officer Nanci Fortgang has been appointed to serve as the organization’s interim director, according to a Jan. 13 email to the Yale Community from Vice Provost for Health Affairs and Academic Integrity Stephanie Spangler. This announcement came just a week after previous Yale...
Parents outraged over plan for Bridgeport students to be relocated due to teaching vacancies
Parents say they are outraged with how they say the district is handling the situation, with the lack of communication and planning.
Yale Daily News
Yalies, local groups push for ranked-choice voting
Yale students have joined forces with local organizations to push for ranked-choice voting in federal, state and local elections — an initiative that is gaining ground as the state government considers new legislation. Under a proposed state assembly bill filed by freshman Rep. Keith Denning of district 42, Connecticut...
Yale Daily News
Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen receives $1.4 million in federal funding
New Haven’s downtown drop-in resource center for homeless residents will undergo major renovations, thanks to $1.4 million in new federal community project funding orchestrated by Rep. Rosa DeLauro. The Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen, or DESK, announced the funding during a press conference at its State Street center on Wednesday...
Yale Daily News
New Haven concludes first week of recreational cannabis sales
Lines stretched out the door of Affinity Dispensary last Tuesday morning in anticipation of the 10 a.m. launch of legal recreational cannabis sales in the Elm City. A year and a half after Connecticut legalized the drug, retail sales of adult-use cannabis officially started on Jan. 10. Affinity Dispensary, New Haven’s only adult-use cannabis retailer, has served the New Haven community since 2019, dispensing cannabis exclusively for medical use. Now, Affinity is one of the nine hybrid dispensaries in the state, meaning that they can serve both the medical and the adult recreational market.
Yale Daily News
Laurie Santos steps down as Silliman Head of College
Laurie Santos, the celebrity professor who made national headlines for her “Psychology and the Good Life” course, announced on Tuesday that she will step down from her role as Silliman Head of College. Citing an effort to practice the wellness habits that she espouses in her course, Santos...
'Emotional Encounter': Would-Be Suicide Attempt Ends In Hug In New Haven
A heartfelt moment was shared when a New Haven police officer was able to stop a man from jumping off a bridge. On Friday, Jan. 13, while on patrol, two police officers in the neighborhood of Fair Haven were alerted that a man in distress was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.
Yale Daily News
Students and plaintiffs in mental health lawsuit respond to leave policy changes
Yale announced sweeping changes to their leave of absence policies this week. But to the plaintiffs charging Yale with discriminating against students with mental illnesses, these policy shifts may not be enough. Yale’s leave of absence policies, particularly those pertaining to students taking time off due to mental health concerns,...
UC Daily Campus
Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?
Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
Comments / 0