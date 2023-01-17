Read full article on original website
Search for YSPH Dean enters final stages
Months after its search for a new dean began, leadership is on the horizon for the Yale School of Public Health. After the alleged ouster of former YSPH dean Sten Vermund last June, the search for a new dean is entering its final stages. According to Vermund, finalists’ names have been selected by a search committee and sent to the University President Peter Salovey, and finalists have likely visited campus to meet with university leaders.
NDUBISI: The conservative case for reparations
California’s Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans has arrived at an estimate owed to the State’s Black residents: $569 billion. The nine-person committee, led by State Attorney General Rob Bonta’s ’93 LAW ’98 Department of Justice, and created just one month before the Yale and Slavery Working Group in the fall of 2020, found that state discrimination practices in the mid-20th century have resulted in a debt of $223,000 to each Black Californian whose ancestors were in the United States in the 19th century.
Yale announces “momentous” changes to leave of absence policies amid ongoing mental health lawsuit
Over a month ago, mental health advocates and current students filed a lawsuit — which has since moved to settlement discussions — alleging that Yale’s policies discriminate against students facing mental health issues, especially those who take time off. In the midst of conferences between the University...
Laurie Santos steps down as Silliman Head of College
Laurie Santos, the celebrity professor who made national headlines for her “Psychology and the Good Life” course, announced on Tuesday that she will step down from her role as Silliman Head of College. Citing an effort to practice the wellness habits that she espouses in her course, Santos...
