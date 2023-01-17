Months after its search for a new dean began, leadership is on the horizon for the Yale School of Public Health. After the alleged ouster of former YSPH dean Sten Vermund last June, the search for a new dean is entering its final stages. According to Vermund, finalists’ names have been selected by a search committee and sent to the University President Peter Salovey, and finalists have likely visited campus to meet with university leaders.

18 HOURS AGO