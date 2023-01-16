Pickup truck driver in Grays Harbor County crashes into ditch, ends up literally parallel parked next to a telephone pole

Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Suspicious Vehicle Eludes Tenino Police, Driver Is Later Arrested for Multiple Felony Charges
A suspect who eluded Tenino law enforcement Thursday afternoon was arrested later that day on multiple felony charges, the Tenino Police Department stated in a news release. The series of incidents began at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 19 when a Tenino police officer received a report of a suspicious vehicle apparently casing Black Bear Espresso in the 740 block of Sixth Avenue West before parking on city property near the public works building, according to the Tenino Police Department. A Tenino city employee had requested the driver of the vehicle be trespassed from the location.
Chronicle
‘Plain Old Elk Massacre’: Wildlife Police Investigating After Five Elk Shot, Left to Rot
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife enforcement officers are investigating an incident after five elk were found shot, killed and left to rot in a forest area south of Cosmopolis. “It’s just a disgraceful act,” said wildlife officer Sgt. Brian Alexander. “A terrible waste and a disgraceful act.”...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Charged for Allegedly Driving Motorcycle at 100 MPH Past Multiple Patrol Vehicles Near Napavine
A Chehalis man accused of riding a motorcycle at over 100 mph past both a Napavine police officer and a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sept. 26, 2022, had his first appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the...
q13fox.com
Person pulled from vehicle following three-car crash in University Place
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - A person had to be rescued from their vehicle following a three-car collision in University Place Monday evening. West Pierce Firefighters said the crash happened at 67th Ave and Cirque Dr around 8 p.m. The crash trapped a person inside their car, and firefighters had to...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Fleeing From Napavine Police in Stolen Vehicle Charged With Four Felonies
A man who allegedly fled from Napavine police officers in a stolen vehicle while possibly under the influence of narcotics on Sunday was charged with four separate felonies in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The pursuit began after a Napavine officer noticed that a 1996 Honda Civic parked at...
gograysharbor.com
2 Car Accident In Aberdeen Yesterday
First responders came out to a call of a 2 car crash yesterday in Aberdeen. Grays Harbor Scanner reports the wreck happened on Sumner Ave. at Westside Pizza just before 4pm. There were reports of injuries, but further details have not been released. The state department of fish and wildlife...
q13fox.com
SWAT arrests domestic violence suspect after 5-hour standoff in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Police arrested a domestic violence suspect after a five-hour standoff near Sunset Beach Friday morning. Just before 4:00 a.m., the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) sent out an alert on Twitter that they had responded to a residence on E. Olympic Palisades Dr. for reports of a domestic violence assault.
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Woman injured self by head-butting partition, officers say
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. A 56-year-old Port Orchard woman ended up in the hospital on Jan. 7 after, according to a report from officers, she head-butted the cage separating the rear from the front seat of an officer’s patrol vehicle.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Homicide in Chehalis Allegedly Gave Victim Pills He Found in a Parking Lot
The boyfriend of a woman who died of an overdose in Chehalis early Thursday morning was formally charged with controlled substance homicide in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday. The defendant, Ronnie Paul Wilson, 36, of Centralia, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail at 5:45 a.m. on...
q13fox.com
Suspect who stole $30,000 worth of sunglasses, merchandise arrested in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Police arrested a suspect who has allegedly stolen more than $30,000 worth of sunglasses from multiple retailers across the city. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), the suspect seen in the above photo has been stealing merchandise since July 2022. The OPD says they were able...
Chronicle
Sirens: Shoplifter Pursued After Stealing Over $1,000 in Groceries; Dog Attacks Person; Drive-By Shooting Threat
• A Centralia woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just after 5:05 p.m. on Jan. 16 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Slashed Tires. • Just after 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 16, a...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Arrested for Alleged Controlled Substance Homicide in Chehalis
A Centralia man was arrested early Thursday morning for his alleged involvement in the overdose death of a 45-year-old woman in Chehalis. The victim’s name has not been released by the Chehalis Police Department pending notification of her next of kin. Lewis County Dispatch received a call at approximately...
KXRO.com
WDFW Police ask for help to solve an elk poaching case in Grays Harbor
Fish and Wildlife Police Officers asked for information into the poaching of five cow elk shot and left to waste in Grays Harbor, south of Cosmopolis in an area known to some as the Ray Anderson. Forestry contractors working in the area first noticed one dead elk in a clearcut...
Chronicle
Jordan Bowers, Mother of Missing Oakville Girl, Faces Potential 15-Year Sentence for Identity Theft
After longer than normal court docket sessions, a technical delay with the court reporter and an inconvenient timing for a computer update, the first hearing for Jordan Bowers regarding the charges of identity theft levied against her commenced on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Grays Harbor Superior Court in Montesano. Bowers,...
Chronicle
Four Green Hill Students Arrested as JNET Makes Fentanyl Bust Following Overdose
The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) has arrested four Green Hill School inmates after busting a fentanyl scheme discovered after the overdose of an inmate last year, according to a news release. A 17-year-old boy was found unconscious and unresponsive at the Chehalis-based juvenile detention center on Nov. 27. The...
Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound
King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Accused of Stealing Neighbor’s Dogs Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges
A Centralia woman accused of stealing her neighbor’s three dogs and then lying about it to law enforcement pleaded not guilty to felony second-degree theft and obstruction charges in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The defendant, Debra Lee Cramer, 63, was initially charged on Dec. 20, 2022, and...
Peep This Cute, Weird, Epic $5M House For Sale in Tenino, WA
Epically. Yes, we thought we just invented a new word, but we didn’t. Epically weird is literally the only way we can describe this $5M house for sale in Tenino, Wash. It is the kind of house that you have to see to (dis)believe. 85 Acres of Land. Archery...
Chronicle
Gathering for Oakley Carlson Set for Sunday in Montesano
For the ninth time since being declared missing in December 2021, a public gathering in support of 6-year-old Oakley Carlson will commence this weekend in Grays Harbor. The event, which will be put together by Jordan Wolfe, comes as Oakley’s biological mother, Jordan Bowers, is on trial for four counts of identity theft. Bowers, who is one of the prime suspects in Oakley’s disappearance, faces the possibility of a 15-year sentence in prison if found guilty.
Chronicle
Support Sought for Chehalis Woman Comatose in Costa Rica After Dental Surgery Went Wrong
A Chehalis woman is stuck in a hospital in Costa Rica and remains in a coma after suffering a reaction to anesthesia that caused cardiac arrest. Her friends and family are now working to raise money to cover mounting medical costs. Last week, Michelle Mackey and her boyfriend, Jack Chambers,...
Comments / 1