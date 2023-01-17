ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Daily Log: 1/17

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOpo4_0kH2B7fe00

Births

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Brooke Haynes, Toledo, boy, Jan. 11.

Cassie and Allen Brown, Napoleon, boy, Jan. 11.

Carrie Shavers, Toledo, boy, Jan. 12.

Courtney Spain and Sean Daniel, Toledo, girl, Jan. 12.

Danielle and Trent McMurray, Fremont, boy, Jan. 12.

Megan and Derek Wood, Curtice, girl, Jan. 13.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Jan. 11, 2023

Matthew Sommers, 36, quality representative, of Toledo, and Chelsie Roberts, 36, hair stylist, of Holland.

China Grigsby, 30, waitress, and Amberlin Boileau, 31, nurse assistant, both of Toledo.

Max Griffin, 30, mail carrier, and Macey Vasquez, 23, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Jeremiah Midclad, assaulted in 2200 block of Cherry.

Emmanuel Hills, shot by unknown suspect in 1500 block of Buckingham.

Robberies

Ryan Dughayli, assaulted and cash taken in the 300 block of Euclid.

Tavares McGhee, cash by suspected in 600 block of Riverside.

Keegan Waxler, cash by suspect with a gun in 1700 block of North Ontario.

Burglaries

Lisa Decker, no loss reported from residence in 3800 block of Revere.

Cynthia McWilliams, purse and contents from residence in 3800 block of North Summit.

Untamed Salon, cash drawer and cash from business in 2700 block of West Central.

Darrell Hutchen, cash, weed, food, and cigarettes from residence in 2500 block of Monroe.

Lucas County Democrate, no loss reported from business in 1800 block of Madison.

Michael Robinson, no loss reported from residence in 500 block of Magnolia.

Jade Rogers, no loss reported from residence in 1400 block of Craigwood.

Terry Weaver, no loss reported from residence in 1400 block of North Ontario.

Monroe St. United Church, television from church in 3600 block of Monroe.

Tanae Galloway, three televisions from residence in 3300 block of Arlington.

Cierra Montez, no loss reported from residence in 900 block of Byrneport.

Justice Williams, no loss reported from residence in 1000 block of Woodland.

Thefts

Shante Yowpp, vehicle and credit card from 2300 block of Maplewood.

Michele Javens, catalytic converter from vehicle in 4700 block of Shinnecock.

Sharara McCoy, gun from 2400 block of Collingwood.

Porsch McCreary, purse with contents from 1700 block of Airport.

Marcus Freeman, cell phone, computer tablet, Wi-Fi hot spot computer, headphones, tools, and charging cord from vehicle in 2300 block of Eastbrook.

Shanelle Evans, cash and bank card from vehicle in 2200 block of Eastbrook.

Ronald Wells, catalytic converter from vehicle in 3900 block of Airport.

Terri Crawford, gun from 5400 block of Glenridge.

Robert Henderson, wallet with contents from 100 block of 17th.

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Police pull body from pond in Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond

FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Man arrested, charged for 16 porch package thefts in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged for 16 different thefts of packages from Toledoans' porches. Through collaboration with other northwest Ohio police departments, Toledo police identified Christopher Johnson's vehicle and arrested him during a traffic stop. TPD said thousands of dollars of stolen items were...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD extinguishes electrical fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to an electrical fire, Thursday night. According to TFRD crews responded to a call of a fire in the 500 block of Ogden Ave. Crews told 13abc that the electrical fire started in the wall and went up from the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Demolition begins at abandoned building where Whitmer student fell to his death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The contractor for the Lucas County Land Bank is set to demolish an abandoned building Friday where a teenage boy fell to his death in 2016. According to the Lucas County Lank Bank, Contractor Klumm Bros will demolish the former Rosemary Apartments around 9:00 a.m. The apartment building at Phillips and Detroit is the site where 16-year-old Whitmer High School student Joshua Sorrell fell to his death while he and a group of friends were exploring the abandoned building in 2016. Police said he took a wrong step and fell down an elevator shaft.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Endangered missing child advisory issued for Ohio 8-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An endangered missing child advisory has been issued for multiple counties throughout Ohio for 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz out of Henry. Police believe she could be in the Cleveland area. Officials said while this is not an AMBER alert, they are concerned for the safety of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Phones lines down at Ottawa Co. Court House, Sheriff’s Office

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All phone lines are currently down at the Ottawa County Court House. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says their non-emergency phone lines are down as well. 911 lines are still working in Ottawa County. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man wanted for Toledo homicide arrested in Cleveland

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was wanted for a December 2021 homicide was arrested in Cleveland by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. USMS says on Jan. 17, members of NOVFTF located and arrested Titus Crittendon, 26 near the 9700 block...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

DMS announces sale of Toledo manufacturing facility

DETROIT, Ohio (WTVG) - Detroit Manufacturing Systems, a contract manufacturing and assembly company, announced the sale of their Toledo manufacturing facility to Mayco International. The sale of the Toledo facility located at 3400 Jeep Pkwy. went into effect on Jan. 1. “We are thankful for the Toledo community and the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County grand jury has ruled the shooting and killing of a Toledo man as an act of self-defense. According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of shooting and killing Issac Carpenter. Carpenter’s mother Aviance Hill is still...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Shooting In Defiance County Leaves One Injured; Suspect In Custody

(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 18, 2023, The Defiance County 911 Communications received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7193 Stever Road, in Tiffin Township, in Defiance County Ohio. Upon arrival Defiance County Deputies discovered that a Belinda Olive, age 37, of Napoleon, Ohio; being the victim of...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Male juvenile shot on Sherman and Kent

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One male juvenile was shot at the corner of Sherman and Kent St., Monday afternoon. According to TPD, the victim was shot at least once and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officers told 13abc crews that three suspects fled the scene on foot and were last seen wearing...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Senior scam robs Michigan man of $30,000

Dundee Police Lt. Randy Sehl says the department is overrun with reports of scams and resources to track down scammers are scarce. To get help, Feds need to step in.
DUNDEE, MI
WTOL 11

Monroe Street Noodles & Company to open after delay

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from earlier coverage that aired on Dec. 28, 2022. Noodles & Company will open its first northwest Ohio location on Jan. 30 after a delay. The restaurant was initially slated to open on Jan. 3. It will occupy the former...
TOLEDO, OH
iheart.com

NAPOLEON WOMAN IS CRITICAL FOLLOWING DEFIANCE COUNTY SHOOTING THIS MORNING

A Napoleon woman is in critical condition following a shooting incident that occurred this (Wed.) morning in Defiance County. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call concerning a shooting on Stever Road in Tiffin Township at about 11:50am today (Wed.). Upon arrival, Defiance County deputies discovered that 37 year old Belinda Olive of Napoleon was the victim of a single gunshot wound. Olive was transported to a local hospital for treatment by a resident of the property on Stever Road. Although that resident was not home at the time of the shooting, they returned home and transported the victim. During the investigation, it was determined by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office that 60 year old Cara Cordes of Gares Road, rural Defiance had discharged the firearm into the victim at close range, during an altercation. Cara Cordes was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony, and is now being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, facing an appearance in Defiance Municipal Court on Friday.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting

TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
TIFFIN, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy