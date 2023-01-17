Daily Log: 1/17

Births

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Brooke Haynes, Toledo, boy, Jan. 11.

Cassie and Allen Brown, Napoleon, boy, Jan. 11.

Carrie Shavers, Toledo, boy, Jan. 12.

Courtney Spain and Sean Daniel, Toledo, girl, Jan. 12.

Danielle and Trent McMurray, Fremont, boy, Jan. 12.

Megan and Derek Wood, Curtice, girl, Jan. 13.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Jan. 11, 2023

Matthew Sommers, 36, quality representative, of Toledo, and Chelsie Roberts, 36, hair stylist, of Holland.

China Grigsby, 30, waitress, and Amberlin Boileau, 31, nurse assistant, both of Toledo.

Max Griffin, 30, mail carrier, and Macey Vasquez, 23, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Jeremiah Midclad, assaulted in 2200 block of Cherry.

Emmanuel Hills, shot by unknown suspect in 1500 block of Buckingham.

Robberies

Ryan Dughayli, assaulted and cash taken in the 300 block of Euclid.

Tavares McGhee, cash by suspected in 600 block of Riverside.

Keegan Waxler, cash by suspect with a gun in 1700 block of North Ontario.

Burglaries

Lisa Decker, no loss reported from residence in 3800 block of Revere.

Cynthia McWilliams, purse and contents from residence in 3800 block of North Summit.

Untamed Salon, cash drawer and cash from business in 2700 block of West Central.

Darrell Hutchen, cash, weed, food, and cigarettes from residence in 2500 block of Monroe.

Lucas County Democrate, no loss reported from business in 1800 block of Madison.

Michael Robinson, no loss reported from residence in 500 block of Magnolia.

Jade Rogers, no loss reported from residence in 1400 block of Craigwood.

Terry Weaver, no loss reported from residence in 1400 block of North Ontario.

Monroe St. United Church, television from church in 3600 block of Monroe.

Tanae Galloway, three televisions from residence in 3300 block of Arlington.

Cierra Montez, no loss reported from residence in 900 block of Byrneport.

Justice Williams, no loss reported from residence in 1000 block of Woodland.

Thefts

Shante Yowpp, vehicle and credit card from 2300 block of Maplewood.

Michele Javens, catalytic converter from vehicle in 4700 block of Shinnecock.

Sharara McCoy, gun from 2400 block of Collingwood.

Porsch McCreary, purse with contents from 1700 block of Airport.

Marcus Freeman, cell phone, computer tablet, Wi-Fi hot spot computer, headphones, tools, and charging cord from vehicle in 2300 block of Eastbrook.

Shanelle Evans, cash and bank card from vehicle in 2200 block of Eastbrook.

Ronald Wells, catalytic converter from vehicle in 3900 block of Airport.

Terri Crawford, gun from 5400 block of Glenridge.

Robert Henderson, wallet with contents from 100 block of 17th.