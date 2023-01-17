Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason, 94, of Parkersburg died January 19, 2023 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born April 2, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Victor W. and Mame B Mason. He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School where he...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Stephen G. Jarvis
Stephen G. Jarvis, 54, of Washington, W.Va. died Jan. 18, 2023. Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street. Services are 2 p.m. Monday with visitation one hour prior at Fellowship Baptist Church, Rosemar Road, with Pastor Brian Leversee officiating.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Joseph Morgan Crider
Joseph Morgan Crider, 79, of Little Hocking died Jan. 18, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pennsylvania. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-2 p.m. Sunday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Donna J. Irvine
Donna J. Irvine, 85, of Watertown died on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at The Arbors of Marietta. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, Marietta. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Monday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marilyn R. Morton & Gary E. Morton
Marilyn R. Morton, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away at home on Sept. 26, 2022. Gary E. Morton, 79, passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2023. Following their wishes no formal memorial service is planned. The Mortons are survived by two sons, Shane and Rhett Morton, and by a granddaughter, Sara Anne Morton.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert “Pete” Corbett
Robert “Pete” Corbett, 79, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, after a long illness at his home with his loving wife and beloved dog Bogy and cat Jill by his side. Pete was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Altoona, PA, to the late Alfred and Sylvia Center Corbett.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dewight “Dog” Lewis Casto
Dewight “Dog” Lewis Casto, 71, of Evans died Jan. 19, 2023, at Mountain View Care Center in Ripley. Services are 2 p.m. Jan. 21, 2023, at Casto Funeral Home in Evans. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Charles E. Heater
Charles E. Heater, 82, of Belpre, passed away, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Rockland Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Belpre, OH. He was born Oct. 2, 1940, at Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Charles and Irene Buchannan Heater. Chuck was a 1960 graduate of PHS and worked with...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ilene M. Viers
Ilene M. Viers, 83, of Washington, WV, died Friday Jan. 13, 2023. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late David and Elaine (Roland) Bennett. She worked for Nashua Photo for thirty-eight years and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a member...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William E. Wilcox Sr.
William Edward Wilcox Sr., 86, of Elizabeth, passed away in Chambersburg, PA, while traveling with his son to New Hampshire. He was born October 3, 1936, in Clarksburg, WV a son of the late Dale K. and Verna Mills Wilcox. William (Bill) was in the United States Navy and served...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Jan. 13-16: * Thomas Luke Carpenter, 4414 Jefferson St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to accident involving damage to vehicle and fined $195.25. * James Randall Chapman III, 1071 Edy Road NW, Lancaster, Ohio, pleaded guilty to speeding...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Velma Lowe
Velma Lowe, 96, of Marietta passed away at 3:58 a.m., Wednesday, at Harmar Place. Funeral services, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Her complete obituary will appear in Friday’s edition of The Marietta Times.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Carolyn Ann Hanshaw Sheesley
Carolyn Ann Hanshaw Sheesley, 81, of Marietta, passed away at 1:30 am on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Heartland of Marietta. She will be cremated and burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Helen Marie Perry
Helen Marie Perry, 74, of Marietta, died January 16, 2023, at the Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, OH. Funeral, services 4 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Visitation, 2 – 4 pm Thursday. Inurnment, Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, OH, at a later date.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Edith “Rose” Mills
Surrounded by her loving family, Edith “Rose” Mills, 92, of Brohard, WV, passed away at home Jan. 17, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Archie and Dora Bell Rose. She attended O’Brien School and later took training at Calhoun General Hospital for Certified Nurses in 1987 and graduated with her class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence D. Mills; sisters Edna Ruth Rose and Elodene Prather; brothers Archie Rose Jr. and Alfred “Buck” Rose and grandson John D Lemon.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lillie Mae Miller
Lillie Mae Miller, 74, of Waverly, passed away Jan. 16, 2023, under the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Workforce Development Board Mid-Ohio Valley will meet 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at St. Joseph’s Landing, 1824 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg. WAVERLY — Union Williams Public Service District will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at the district office.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Book ‘Em: Newell shares crime stories at Wood County Public Library
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library hosted “An Evening with Bob Newell” Thursday night where the former Parkersburg Police Chief, and author, spoke about the history of violent crime in the Mid-Ohio Valley — including murders, kidnappings, female predators, organized crime, and the drug trade beginning in the 1960s through present day.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bob Newell to give violent crime talk at Wood County Public Library
PARKERSBURG — “An Evening with Bob Newell” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. today at the Parkersburg-Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. Newell, a former police officer, police chief and mayor of Parkersburg, will discuss the history of violent crime in the Mid-Ohio Valley and his two books, “Violence in the Valley” and “…As I Walk Through the Valley of Meth…”
