Big Second Quarter Propels Lady Eagles to Win at Rocky Grove
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. – Riley Robinault scored 14 points as Youngsville topped Rocky Grove, 42-19. The Eagles outscored the Orioles 16-3 in the second quarter on their way to the win. Ashlee Peterson and Olivia Darling netted nine points each for Youngsville. Rae Montgomery had eight points for Rocky...
Eisenhower Girls Rout Titusville for Fourth Straight Win
RUSSELL, Pa. – Eisenhower held Titusville to single digits in three of the four quarters while scoring in double figures itself as the Knights topped the Rockets, 51-20, for their fourth straight win. Rewatch the game:. The Knights led 15-2 after the first quarter and 31-12 at the half.
Warren Girls Roll Past Oil City
WARREN, Pa. – Warren wasted little time getting comfortable playing on its home court for the first time in a month on its way to a 60-19 win over Oil City. The Dragons led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter and shut out the Oilers in the third.
Youngsville Powers Past Iroquois
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Youngsville outscored Iroquois 23-7 in the fourth quarter en route to a 58-37 victory. Koby Hendrickson scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, while Nathan Lucks had 10. For the game, Hendrickson finished with 18 points and Lucks had 16. Keagan Mesel was also in double...
Watch Live: Smethport at Sheffield Boys Basketball
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Watch live as Smethport takes on Sheffield in District 9 non-conference boys basketball action. Andy Close is on the call. The game can be watched below, or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
Forest Area Boys Fall to Keystone
KNOX, Pa. – Eleven different Keystone players scored to help the Panthers to a 56-11 home win over Forest Area. Cole Henry led Keystone with eight points, Aiden Sell and Tyler Rupp each scored seven points, and Haden Foster, Liam Say, and Kyle Nellis chipped in six each. Say...
Knights Get Eight Straight Wins to Top Sheffield in County Clash
RUSSELL, Pa. – After falling behind early, Eisenhower rattled off eight straight wins – four via pinfall – to earn a 49-18 win over Sheffield. The Knights opened with a forfeit victory at 114, then the Wolverines won four straight to grab an 18-6 advantage. AJ Barnes...
Youngsville Grapplers Top Seneca; Warren Falls to Corry
WATTSBURG, Pa. – Youngsville got seven wins by forfeit and three by fall in a 60-12 win over Seneca. Conor Minnis (285), Ian Mancuso (127), and Logan McDonald (139) won by fall for the Eagles. Ryan Miller (189) and Dominic Buscemi (133) won by fall for Seneca. CORRY 57,...
Tractor-Trailer Rolls into Two Mile Run Creek
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer overturned into Two Mile Run Creek on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:39 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, on Two Mile Run Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia driven by...
Police: Crossbow arrow found lodged in door of Lakewood home
Lakewood police say that the incident happened before 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 16.
Teddy’s Original Steak Sub Returns with Grand Opening of Teddy’s at Pellegrino’s
WARREN, Pa. – Jan. 19 is turning out to be a banner day for one sub shop in Warren. It was on that day 55 years ago that the first home of Teddy’s Original Steak Sub, the Sub Shop, opened in Warren. That famous steak sub returned on Thursday with the grand opening of Teddy’s at Pellegrino’s.
ANF Hunter Roads Close Early in Marienville District
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The Hunter Roads in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest officially closed for the season on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The unseasonably warm weather and steady rains are causing road conditions to rapidly deteriorate, triggering the early closure. Had conditions allowed, the hunter roads were planned to remain open until Feb. 19.
Allegheny Outdoor Club to Hike in Tidioute
TIDIOUTE, Pa. – The Allegheny Outdoor Club will be hiking the Tidioute Riverside Rec Trek Trail on Sunday, Jan. 22. The hike will be out and back and will be approximately four miles. The meeting spot will be the parking lot at the corner of Musante Street and Pleasant...
Gas Prices Steady This Week in Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are steady in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Warren drivers are paying an average of $3.799 per gallon. The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:. $3.796 Altoona. $3.796 Beaver. $3.761 Bradford. $3.703 Brookville.
Western New York Hunter Bags Albino Antelope [VIDEO]
On a hunting trip to Wyoming, a young hunter from Forestville, New York became the talk of the outdoors!
Two Dogs Die In Late-night Westfield Fire
WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – Two family dogs died during a late-night fire in Westfield on Sunday. Around 9:30 p.m. the Westfield Fire Department, along with several other agencies for mutual aid, responded to a residential structure fire at 6904 Sherman-Westfield Road. After extinguishing the fire, the Chautauqua...
Driver Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes into Road Sign
Strong>HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 27-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital after he fell asleep at the wheel and struck a road sign along Route 66 on Sunday morning. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:13 a.m. on Sunday, January 15, on State Route 66, in Howe Township, Forest County.
Overnight car accident leaves hole in Erie church
Police responded to an accident at a local church just before 2 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found a car that had crashed into the basement of the Antioch Baptist Church in Erie, leaving a significant hole in the building. No injuries reported. However, the driver was taken to the hospital to get blood […]
Crary Art Gallery Set to Welcome Pair of Solo Exhibitions
WARREN, Pa. – The Crary Art Gallery will be welcoming a pair of new solo exhibitions beginning on Feb. 4 and running through March 5. The two exhibitions are “Boro Land” featuring the work of Adam Cooley and “Animal Exposition – Newspring Transformations” featuring the work of Carol McDonald.
Body discovered in Dunkirk, near shore of Lake Erie
According to police, the male appeared to have been deceased for a significant amount of time and has not yet been identified.
