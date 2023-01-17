Eagles LB Haason Reddick greets fans at Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles fever is in high gear.

Both fans and players are excited about the thrilling season, so far.

On Monday night, you could find Eagles linebacker and Temple's own Haason Reddick at Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia soaking up the love from fans.

"I've been saying it all year, they been coming out to all the games, home games, away games, making away games feel like home games," said Reddick.

The Eagles will face the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Round.

Reddick says they're ready to put on a great show.

"It didn't matter who. We're just glad to know who we're playing and that we can start preparing and go put on an excellent display of football," said Reddick. "I'm well rested. I'm ready to go. Looking forward to Saturday and trying to cause some havoc."

Tickets sold out instantly when they went on sale last week.

Eagles fan Steve Wharton was one of the lucky ones.

The Eagles will take on the Giants this weekend and fans are feeling confident.

"I clicked refresh every second and then it said 'queue.' I was the first 500," said Wharton of Northeast Philadelphia.

If you want to score a last-minute or resale seat, expect to shell out some major cash.

It's one of the most expensive divisional game matchups, according to TickPick. Standing-room-only tickets will cost you nearly $400.

High tickets and high stakes, but fans say they aren't worried.

"It's the Giants for the third time, kind of hard sometimes, but we're going to beat them. Not a problem. It's going to be close, but we're going to pull it out," said Denese Buemi of Brookhaven.

"I think if the Eagles stick to their game plan like they did all year, they'll win," said Wharton.

It's the kind of support players like Reddick says the team needs.

"Bring that same energy they been bringing all year, be loud, as loud as they can be. We're going to need it," said Reddick.

The NFC Divisional Game is set for Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.