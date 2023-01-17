Surrounded by her loving family, Edith “Rose” Mills, 92, of Brohard, WV, passed away at home Jan. 17, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Archie and Dora Bell Rose. She attended O’Brien School and later took training at Calhoun General Hospital for Certified Nurses in 1987 and graduated with her class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence D. Mills; sisters Edna Ruth Rose and Elodene Prather; brothers Archie Rose Jr. and Alfred “Buck” Rose and grandson John D Lemon.

BROHARD, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO