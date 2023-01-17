Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
Related
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Basketball: Game Canceled Versus Northwestern
The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team was set to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. Big Ten play is in full swing and the Badgers are looking to bounce back after a rough week and a half. They will have to wait a little longer to get back on the court. Saturday’s game has been canceled due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Football Eyeing Three Magnificent Recruits
The Wisconsin Badgers have turned themselves around in a short amount of time. While they haven’t been able to step onto the field with the new squad yet, it will certainly turn heads when they do. However, the excitement never ends, and the Badgers have kept themselves busy by building their 2024 and beyond recruiting classes. Here is a look at three recruits in the upcoming classes that could set Wisconsin apart.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin to hire top young FCS assistant as running backs coach, per report
Luke Fickell is reportedly bringing a coach to Wisconsin who has a history of working with him, as they worked together at Cincinnati in 2019. Devon Spalding, who was at Youngstown State the previous 3 seasons, is headed to Wisconsin to reunite with Fickell, FootballScoop reported. Spalding played at Central...
big10central.com
Wisconsin men's basketball loses starter to injury against Penn State
The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team had one of its starting guards ruled out for the second half of Tuesday's game against Penn State. Max Klesmit didn't return after taking an elbow in the face from Penn State's Kanye Clary on defense late in the first half. Klesmit had...
Man in car followed girls home from school, Elgin police say
Police in far west suburban Elgin are seeking the public’s help after a man in a vehicle made inappropriate comments while following middle-school girls this week.
MyStateline.com
Coroner identifies victims of fatal Boone County crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the final phase of the ARP funds distribution Winnebago County's finance committee is put a a road block according to the Chairman John Butitta. With just one million dollars remaining, the committee will look for help elsewhere as the next request is for a project that is estimated to cost around two million dollars. There are around 10 other requests for ARP funds that the committee is looking to support. That includes next on the list of priorities, the Rockford Area Art Council.
WIFR
Pearl Harbor Veteran from Beloit dies at 102
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the few remaining veterans who survived the Japanese Pearl Harbor in 1941 died in Beloit. “When they see the flags, it makes them whole,” said friend of Stan Van Hoose Mark Finnegan. 102 flags fly outside the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit Wednesday...
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
wisportsheroics.com
The Wisconsin Badgers Are Finalists For Incredible Four-Star WR
The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail ever since Luke Fickell was hired as the Badgers’ head coach. The Badgers’ coaching staff and recruiting game have received a major overhaul. Today it was announced that the Badgers are a finalist for yet another four-star wide receiver. I’Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect, listed the Wisconsin Badgers in his final seven.
100fmrockford.com
By the numbers: Here’s a look at how Hard Rock fared in Rockford in 2022
ROCKFORD — Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act brought in more than $54.7 million in gross revenue last year and generated more than $3.2 million in local gambling tax revenue, according to new figures from the Illinois Gaming Board. The temporary casino at 610 N. Bell School road...
WIFR
Family of Boone County fatal crash victims needs help laying them to rest
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just beside Russellville Rd. in Boone County is a tree surrounded by flowers and teddy bears, each item placed there by a member of the Vasquez family, after tragedy struck Monday night. Alberto Vasquez’s niece, 29-year-old Jazmid Vasquez and her husband 28-year-old Domingo Puac, were killed...
northernpublicradio.org
Stephenson County Board ushers in a new board for an old debate -- the future of the county-run nursing home
The new year ushered in new leadership in the Stephenson County Board and possibly another approach to the county’s pressing issue – the county-run nursing home. Like nursing homes across the country, the Stephenson Nursing Center - Walnut Acres has faced financial challenges, with some tied to the pandemic, billing and coding errors.
Third day of double murder trial of former Badgers wide receiver brings surveillance footage evidence, friends’ testimony
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of a Wisconsin Badgers football player charged with the 2020 murders of two Janesville women. Marcus Randle El, 36, faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha J. Winchester. He has pleaded not...
WIFR
Oregon High School to launch ‘Upward Bound’ college readiness program
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Oregon High School students looking to pursue higher education can now get help through a weekly college readiness program. The school district is partnering with Highland Community College to provide up to 40 TRIO-eligible students each year with academic advising through the Upward Bound program. “We...
Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
WIFR
Rockford nursing home offers free grief support group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - River Bluff Health and Rehabilitation is offering a free, six-week grief support program starting this Friday. According to admission and marketing director, Laura Doise, the program will follow the Tear Soup philosophy. “Everybody has a recipe, and they have ingredients. Everyone goes through the same ingredient,...
rockrivercurrent.com
5 ways Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says residents can help curtail crime
ROCKFORD — A string of four killings in five days shook the city last week. The first happened Jan. 11 at Pinnon’s Meats, a popular meat market and butcher shop at 2324 N. Court St. on the city’s north end. The fatal shooting claimed the life of 63-year-old employee Peggy Anderson, and a search continues for William Jones, the 40-year-old man charged with the crime.
Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. RELATED: One person...
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
Comments / 0