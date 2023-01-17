ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Beloit, IL

wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Basketball: Game Canceled Versus Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team was set to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. Big Ten play is in full swing and the Badgers are looking to bounce back after a rough week and a half. They will have to wait a little longer to get back on the court. Saturday’s game has been canceled due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Football Eyeing Three Magnificent Recruits

The Wisconsin Badgers have turned themselves around in a short amount of time. While they haven’t been able to step onto the field with the new squad yet, it will certainly turn heads when they do. However, the excitement never ends, and the Badgers have kept themselves busy by building their 2024 and beyond recruiting classes. Here is a look at three recruits in the upcoming classes that could set Wisconsin apart.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin to hire top young FCS assistant as running backs coach, per report

Luke Fickell is reportedly bringing a coach to Wisconsin who has a history of working with him, as they worked together at Cincinnati in 2019. Devon Spalding, who was at Youngstown State the previous 3 seasons, is headed to Wisconsin to reunite with Fickell, FootballScoop reported. Spalding played at Central...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Wisconsin men's basketball loses starter to injury against Penn State

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team had one of its starting guards ruled out for the second half of Tuesday's game against Penn State. Max Klesmit didn't return after taking an elbow in the face from Penn State's Kanye Clary on defense late in the first half. Klesmit had...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com

Coroner identifies victims of fatal Boone County crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the final phase of the ARP funds distribution Winnebago County's finance committee is put a a road block according to the Chairman John Butitta. With just one million dollars remaining, the committee will look for help elsewhere as the next request is for a project that is estimated to cost around two million dollars. There are around 10 other requests for ARP funds that the committee is looking to support. That includes next on the list of priorities, the Rockford Area Art Council.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Pearl Harbor Veteran from Beloit dies at 102

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the few remaining veterans who survived the Japanese Pearl Harbor in 1941 died in Beloit. “When they see the flags, it makes them whole,” said friend of Stan Van Hoose Mark Finnegan. 102 flags fly outside the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit Wednesday...
BELOIT, WI
wisportsheroics.com

The Wisconsin Badgers Are Finalists For Incredible Four-Star WR

The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail ever since Luke Fickell was hired as the Badgers’ head coach. The Badgers’ coaching staff and recruiting game have received a major overhaul. Today it was announced that the Badgers are a finalist for yet another four-star wide receiver. I’Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect, listed the Wisconsin Badgers in his final seven.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Third day of double murder trial of former Badgers wide receiver brings surveillance footage evidence, friends’ testimony

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of a Wisconsin Badgers football player charged with the 2020 murders of two Janesville women. Marcus Randle El, 36, faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha J. Winchester. He has pleaded not...
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Oregon High School to launch ‘Upward Bound’ college readiness program

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Oregon High School students looking to pursue higher education can now get help through a weekly college readiness program. The school district is partnering with Highland Community College to provide up to 40 TRIO-eligible students each year with academic advising through the Upward Bound program. “We...
OREGON, IL
247Sports

Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Rockford nursing home offers free grief support group

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - River Bluff Health and Rehabilitation is offering a free, six-week grief support program starting this Friday. According to admission and marketing director, Laura Doise, the program will follow the Tear Soup philosophy. “Everybody has a recipe, and they have ingredients. Everyone goes through the same ingredient,...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

5 ways Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says residents can help curtail crime

ROCKFORD — A string of four killings in five days shook the city last week. The first happened Jan. 11 at Pinnon’s Meats, a popular meat market and butcher shop at 2324 N. Court St. on the city’s north end. The fatal shooting claimed the life of 63-year-old employee Peggy Anderson, and a search continues for William Jones, the 40-year-old man charged with the crime.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations

For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
ILLINOIS STATE

