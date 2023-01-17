Read full article on original website
Rockford schools seeking more teachers of color
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public School District 205 is seeking “diverse men interested in working in education,” with a goal to “increase the number of men of color” in the teaching field. The school district held an informative session for potential applicants this morning and afternoon. The effort is part of the Diverse […]
WIFR
Rockford Public Schools adds International Baccalaureate School
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Rockford Public Schools will welcome a new type of specialized learning to one of their elementary schools next school year that encourages students to be more engaged with their schoolwork. “To make their learning connected so no longer is it that I have reading and math that...
WIFR
Pearl Harbor Veteran from Beloit dies at 102
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the few remaining veterans who survived the Japanese Pearl Harbor in 1941 died in Beloit. “When they see the flags, it makes them whole,” said friend of Stan Van Hoose Mark Finnegan. 102 flags fly outside the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit Wednesday...
WIFR
‘She was beloved in the community;’ Rockford family remembers Peggy Anderson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A loving mother, grandmother and friend, 63-year-old Peggy Anderson is described by her brother-in-law Keith Harmon as a shining light for her family and her community. “It’s very obvious she was beloved in the community and her family was beloved in the community, and it’s so...
WIFR
Rockford nursing home offers free grief support group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - River Bluff Health and Rehabilitation is offering a free, six-week grief support program starting this Friday. According to admission and marketing director, Laura Doise, the program will follow the Tear Soup philosophy. “Everybody has a recipe, and they have ingredients. Everyone goes through the same ingredient,...
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
WIFR
Non-profit sees generous $100K donation from 97-year-old Freeport resident
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - No matter your age, you can always make a difference. That statement was proven this week after a 97-year-old Freeport resident gifted VOICES of Stephenson County with one of the largest individual donations in its 40-year history. Organizers say the $100,000 gift will help VOICES create...
WIFR
Ring Doorbells available in Freeport for eligible residents
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Update: City leaders say the full stock of Ring Doorbell cameras have been spoken for. Cameras are no longer available at this time. Ring Doorbell cameras were available this week at the Freeport Police Department, and organizers of the pilot program are ready to hand them out to qualifying residents.
MyStateline.com
Rockford Police officer charged with battery of suspect
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the final phase of the ARP funds distribution Winnebago County's finance committee is put a a road block according to the Chairman John Butitta. With just one million dollars remaining, the committee will look for help elsewhere as the next request is for a project that is estimated to cost around two million dollars. There are around 10 other requests for ARP funds that the committee is looking to support. That includes next on the list of priorities, the Rockford Area Art Council.
WIFR
Former Royce School in Beloit to house new Family Services’ transitional living project
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A former elementary school will soon transition into a new start for some Beloit families. Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Inc., purchased the old Royce School building at 825 Liberty Avenue to develop the Next Step transitional living project for unhoused young children and parents in Rock County.
100fmrockford.com
By the numbers: Here’s a look at how Hard Rock fared in Rockford in 2022
ROCKFORD — Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act brought in more than $54.7 million in gross revenue last year and generated more than $3.2 million in local gambling tax revenue, according to new figures from the Illinois Gaming Board. The temporary casino at 610 N. Bell School road...
T-Shirts Offered to Benefit Family of Rockford Woman Shot Last Week
It was a sad day for family, friends, Pinnon's regulars, basically everyone throughout Rockford. Last Wednesday, a shooting happened at Pinnon's Meat Market in Rockford. There are some people in the Rockford area that are doing what they can to benefit the family of the woman shot and killed. Facebook.
MyStateline.com
Rockford alderwoman says ending shootings starts with youth
This weekend's triple shooting happened in the Rolling Green neighborhood. Rockford alderwoman says ending shootings starts …. This weekend's triple shooting happened in the Rolling Green neighborhood. Free care now among resources to reduce veteran suicide. The Department of Veterans Affairs said that U.S. Military veterans can now get free...
WIFR
Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
WIFR
Two teens, one man identified after fatal shooting Sunday in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people; two teens and one man have been identified after a fatal shooting Sunday in Rockford. 18-year-old Zayveon Johnson and 29-year-old Vasshawn Reeves, both of Rockford, and a 17-year-old boy of Dallas, TX were killed Sunday, Jan. 15 after a shooting in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.
WIFR
One suspect in custody after 23rd Street shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old Rockford man faces murder charges after three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening. Jaylon Jackson was taken into custody Sunday after being treated for gunshot wounds. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd announced the arrest Tuesday during a...
MyStateline.com
Next Winter Storm Slides In, Impacts Begin Late-Wednesday
Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service placed Jo-Daviess County in N. Illinois and Green County in S. Wisconsin under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. This advisory will begin at 6PM this evening, lasting until 9AM Thursday. In the areas that are more favored for accumulating snow, a winter storm warning has been put in place. This stretches from the northeast corner of Colorado to extreme northern Wisconsin.
rockrivercurrent.com
It’s showtime: New event space opens near former Schnucks on Rockton Avenue in Rockford
ROCKFORD — A new venture inside the Rockton Avenue Shopping Center on the city’s west side is designed to give residents an inviting setting for baby showers, birthday parties, community meetings and other events. Vee’s Showtime, 3142 N. Rockton Ave., celebrates its grand opening Saturday in space next...
tiremeetsroad.com
Rockford man bursts from his house to save a boy from wandering onto Auburn St busy with traffic
One family member of the hero calls the circumstances of the rescue, “Divine Intervention.”. Two snoozing parents owe their undying gratitude to one Rockford, IL man after he saved their kid from wandering onto one busy street. Twitter user Ashley Ray (who goes by @TheAshleyRay on the bird app,)...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
