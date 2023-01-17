ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford schools seeking more teachers of color

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public School District 205 is seeking “diverse men interested in working in education,” with a goal to “increase the number of men of color” in the teaching field. The school district held an informative session for potential applicants this morning and afternoon. The effort is part of the Diverse […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Public Schools adds International Baccalaureate School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Rockford Public Schools will welcome a new type of specialized learning to one of their elementary schools next school year that encourages students to be more engaged with their schoolwork. “To make their learning connected so no longer is it that I have reading and math that...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Pearl Harbor Veteran from Beloit dies at 102

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the few remaining veterans who survived the Japanese Pearl Harbor in 1941 died in Beloit. “When they see the flags, it makes them whole,” said friend of Stan Van Hoose Mark Finnegan. 102 flags fly outside the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit Wednesday...
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Rockford nursing home offers free grief support group

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - River Bluff Health and Rehabilitation is offering a free, six-week grief support program starting this Friday. According to admission and marketing director, Laura Doise, the program will follow the Tear Soup philosophy. “Everybody has a recipe, and they have ingredients. Everyone goes through the same ingredient,...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Ring Doorbells available in Freeport for eligible residents

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Update: City leaders say the full stock of Ring Doorbell cameras have been spoken for. Cameras are no longer available at this time. Ring Doorbell cameras were available this week at the Freeport Police Department, and organizers of the pilot program are ready to hand them out to qualifying residents.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford Police officer charged with battery of suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the final phase of the ARP funds distribution Winnebago County's finance committee is put a a road block according to the Chairman John Butitta. With just one million dollars remaining, the committee will look for help elsewhere as the next request is for a project that is estimated to cost around two million dollars. There are around 10 other requests for ARP funds that the committee is looking to support. That includes next on the list of priorities, the Rockford Area Art Council.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford alderwoman says ending shootings starts with youth

This weekend's triple shooting happened in the Rolling Green neighborhood. Rockford alderwoman says ending shootings starts …. This weekend's triple shooting happened in the Rolling Green neighborhood. Free care now among resources to reduce veteran suicide. The Department of Veterans Affairs said that U.S. Military veterans can now get free...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Two teens, one man identified after fatal shooting Sunday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people; two teens and one man have been identified after a fatal shooting Sunday in Rockford. 18-year-old Zayveon Johnson and 29-year-old Vasshawn Reeves, both of Rockford, and a 17-year-old boy of Dallas, TX were killed Sunday, Jan. 15 after a shooting in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One suspect in custody after 23rd Street shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old Rockford man faces murder charges after three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening. Jaylon Jackson was taken into custody Sunday after being treated for gunshot wounds. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd announced the arrest Tuesday during a...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Next Winter Storm Slides In, Impacts Begin Late-Wednesday

Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service placed Jo-Daviess County in N. Illinois and Green County in S. Wisconsin under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. This advisory will begin at 6PM this evening, lasting until 9AM Thursday. In the areas that are more favored for accumulating snow, a winter storm warning has been put in place. This stretches from the northeast corner of Colorado to extreme northern Wisconsin.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
Q985

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL

