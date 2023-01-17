ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, IL

WIFR

Rockford Public Schools adds International Baccalaureate School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Rockford Public Schools will welcome a new type of specialized learning to one of their elementary schools next school year that encourages students to be more engaged with their schoolwork. “To make their learning connected so no longer is it that I have reading and math that...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Pearl Harbor Veteran from Beloit dies at 102

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the few remaining veterans who survived the Japanese Pearl Harbor in 1941 died in Beloit. “When they see the flags, it makes them whole,” said friend of Stan Van Hoose Mark Finnegan. 102 flags fly outside the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit Wednesday...
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Cold temperatures and a wintery mix made for a chilly day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a gloomy week here in the Stateline and today showed that with it’s wintery mix. Alongside the cold temperatures we also so some rain in the early afternoon, but as hours passed it turned into snow. This made roads potentially slippery. Make sure if you do drive on the roads to take caution and be safe.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Two killed in Boone County crash

CAPRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A man and a woman are dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Capron, Ill. First responders dispatched around 6:30 p.m. Monday to the 14000 block of Russellville Road to investigate. According to preliminary reports, the vehicle was traveling north on Russellville Road when it veered off, hitting a tree.
CAPRON, IL
WIFR

Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Road reconstruction set to begin this spring

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is in phase two of the reconstruction project for routes I-39 and U.S. 20. Before they move on to phase three, the project team reassured the public they are working hard to address all safety, noise, and delay concerns. “We heard...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Two Capron residents identified in deadly Boone County crash

CAPRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A man and a woman from Capron have been named after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Boone County. Domingo Puac, 28, and Jazmid Vasquez, 29, were found Monday in the 14000 block of Russellville Road after investigators say their vehicle was traveling north on Russellville Road when it veered off, hitting a tree.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Activism ‘illuminated’ by art on display at RAMP in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A work inspired by a moving moment in U.S. history is now on display at the RAMP building at 202 Market St. in Rockford. Local artist, Dustin Eckhardt, hand-built a 12′ x 6′ project mirroring an image from the Tom Olin Collection documenting the Capitol Crawl on March 12, 1990―when a group of activists abandoned their mobility aids and dragged themselves up the steps of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Ring Doorbells available in Freeport for eligible residents

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Update: City leaders say the full stock of Ring Doorbell cameras have been spoken for. Cameras are no longer available at this time. Ring Doorbell cameras were available this week at the Freeport Police Department, and organizers of the pilot program are ready to hand them out to qualifying residents.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Rockford Symphony Orchestra announces Yaniv Attar as new music director

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra (RSO) announces its new music director after a year-long search. Yaniv Attar will make his debut with the symphony at its annual Murder Mystery dinner and fundraiser Friday, Jan. 20. Audiences can look forward to Attar opening the season as the new RSO music director later this year.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Local blood center urges residents to donate blood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock River Valley Blood Center is encouraging people to donate blood in honor of the organization’s 70th anniversary. According to the center’s CEO Lisa Entrikin, only 16,000 people in the Rock River Valley donate blood. The Center’s 2023 goal is to add 7,000 new donors to the list.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford cop charged with battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford police officer is charged with two counts of battery for an incident from May 2022. Frank A. Fabiani faces up to a year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine if convicted. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Fabiani was assisting with...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Loves Park man accused in stabbing, faces felony charges

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old Loves Park man is in custody after what police are calling a domestic violence incident. Michael Keen faces felony charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery. Winnebago County deputies dispatched around 3:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 300 block...
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Rockford cop charged with battery after review of body-cam footage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford police officer is charged with two counts of battery after police-worn body-camera footage was reviewed and submitted to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. Frank A. Fabiani faces up to a year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine if convicted. A...
ROCKFORD, IL

