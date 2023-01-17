Read full article on original website
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville manZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to Clay County FairgroundsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Mobility fee for new developments proposed for Green Cove SpringsLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Lake Asbury McDonald’s holds grand opening on SaturdayTony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Camel, Circle K could be joined by Wendy’s in Arlington
In Arlington’s Regency area, the prominent northwest corner of Atlantic and Southside boulevards is identified for three projects. Camel Premium Express Car Wash and Circle K are confirmed for the site. It appears that Wendy’s might be building there, too. The corner is where the former Coggin Pontiac...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacobs Jewelers: The end of a landmark in Downtown Jacksonville
A business that began in Jacksonville soon after the Civil War is closing its doors at 204 N. Laura St. on Jan. 31 because Roy and Delorise Thomas, owners of Jacobs Jewelers, are retiring. “The Thomases have done a great service to Downtown. Their store is a destination,” said Jake...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Cigars International files plans for Town Center area store
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Cigars International is closing in on firing up a store, bar and lounge in The Strand at Town Center. Cigars International, which sells online and in stores, has 10 locations in Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida, where it has sites in Tampa and Lutz. The St. Johns River Water...
For chicken salad fans in Jacksonville, Florida todaywill be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Jacobs Jewelers clock has stood for more than 120 years
Equal in status to Jacobs Jewelers as a Downtown landmark, the historic clock associated with the store has been in front of the business for more than 120 years. Probably Jacksonville’s oldest remaining retailer, the store opened when Damon Greenleaf moved from New York City and then established a jewelry store on Bay Street two years after the Civil War ended.
'We know who these people are': Multiple bills being filed in Jacksonville to combat antisemitic projections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 'Hate has no place in Jacksonville' was the message Thursday morning at Jacksonville City Hall. The city's mayor, the sheriff and multiple city council members gathered to discuss legislation being filed by City Council President Terrance Freeman to make it unlawful to shine a projection on property without the owner's consent. This is following multiple instances of antisemitic projections in Downtown Jacksonville, particularly during large events.
Parlor Doughnuts Opening in Jacksonville Beach
This will become the chain's 10th Florida location, serving up fresh baked goods and coffee.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Panera Bread preparing for Philips Highway restaurant
Panera Bread intends to build-out a restaurant in the shell of a new building at 7177 Philips Highway, at Bonneval Road near Butler Boulevard. No contractor is listed for the estimated $450,000 build-out of the 3,650-square-foot building, designed with interior seating and a drive-thru. The city is reviewing the tenant...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Buyer: Contessa West Ltd. Type: 32 residential lots in Bridgewater Phases 1B-1C Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. Type: 18 residential lots in Willow Springs Phase 3. Parcel size: Not available. Buyer: D.R. Horton Inc.-Jacksonville. Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group. NASSAU. $1,140,000. 2644-2660 Bailey Road and Cashen Road,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville’s jobless rate falls to record low in December
After a strong labor market throughout 2022, holiday hiring pushed Jacksonville’s unemployment rate to a record low in December. The jobless rate in the Jacksonville metropolitan area of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties dropped from 2.5% in November to 2.1%, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported Jan. 20.
North Florida Land Trust and the City have added 4.5 acres to Ferngully Preserve in Mandarin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust and the City of Jacksonville announced that 4.5 acres in danger of development in Mandarin have now been purchased and added to Ferngully Preserve. STORY: GE Aerospace hiring various skill-level positions at Jacksonville job fair. NFLT helped raise $62,500 through community donations,...
bollesbugleonline.com
Jacksonville Thrift Spots
Thirfiting and buying second hand clothes has made a huge comeback over the past few years. This new trend promotes ideas of sustainable, cheap, and environmentally friendly ways to shop for clothes without participating in fast fashion. The Thrift Store is unique due to its immense size. The Thrift Store,...
luxury-houses.net
Built by Architectural Classics, The Gorgeous Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Asks for $3.6 Million
24574 Harbour View Drive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 24574 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida built in 2016 by Architectural Classics, this one-of-a kind custom home includes a 40-foot boat slip. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 24574 Harbour View Drive, please contact NATALIE BRYANT (Phone: 904-233-5532) & SUZANNE SCHINSING (Phone: 904-314-0331) at COMPASS FLORIDA LL for full support and perfect service.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Webb International preparing to develop new industrial park in North Jacksonville
Orlando-based Webb International Inc. is preparing to develop another Imeson International Industrial Park warehouse center in North Jacksonville. Webb International filed plans for two buildings totaling 576,680 square feet with 144 loading docks. The 46.8-acre site is at northeast Imeson Park Boulevard and Zoo Parkway. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC...
Action News Jax
Neptune Beach City Manager fired after ‘big green monster’ concerns
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach City Council voted unanimously to fire its city manager, Stefen Wynn, Tuesday night after neighbors’ concerns about what they called the “big green monster”. A water tank that towers 29 feet and holds 181,000 gallons of water sits behind some...
Jacksonville Daily Record
American Eagle Outfitters offers insight into Jacksonville warehouse closure
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had big ambitions for its logistics business after its $361 million acquisition of Quiet Logistics Inc. in December 2021. The Pittsburgh-based retailer bought the logistics company a little more than a year after Quiet opened a Jacksonville warehouse, one of six U.S. distribution centers for the company.
First Coast News
Single mom receives new wheelchair-accessible van from Jacksonville church
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In November, we told you about a single mother and Duval County Public Schools teacher in need of transportation for her wheelchair-bound adult daughter. Candace Ford's daughter, Sydni, has developmental delays, a seizure disorder and is being tested for autism. Every day, Candace has to physically...
GE Aerospace hiring various skill-level positions at Jacksonville job fair
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — GE Aerospace is hosting a hiring event for entry level and experience positions on Thursday at its Unison Industries site in Jacksonville. The job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interested parties will get to tour the facility and talk to recruiters about the job opportunities available.
Jacksonville lawmaker wants to help officers get off list of troubled cops Brady List
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville lawmaker wants to make changes to the so-called “Brady List” of troubled police officers. Rep. Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) is sponsoring a bill that would require state prosecutors to allow officers whose names are placed on the Brady List appeal that decision. Brady...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
City of Jacksonville, 11751 McCormick Road, contractor is FG Constructors LLC, Ed Austin Regional Park playground equipment installation, $64,978. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5100 Firestone Road, No. 1, contractor is Robert L. Kelly Construction Inc., 725 square feet, install canopy covered area, $177,300. Government. City of...
