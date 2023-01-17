Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville manZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to Clay County FairgroundsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Mobility fee for new developments proposed for Green Cove SpringsLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Lake Asbury McDonald’s holds grand opening on SaturdayTony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacobs Jewelers: The end of a landmark in Downtown Jacksonville
A business that began in Jacksonville soon after the Civil War is closing its doors at 204 N. Laura St. on Jan. 31 because Roy and Delorise Thomas, owners of Jacobs Jewelers, are retiring. “The Thomases have done a great service to Downtown. Their store is a destination,” said Jake...
Jacksonville Daily Record
American Eagle Outfitters offers insight into Jacksonville warehouse closure
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had big ambitions for its logistics business after its $361 million acquisition of Quiet Logistics Inc. in December 2021. The Pittsburgh-based retailer bought the logistics company a little more than a year after Quiet opened a Jacksonville warehouse, one of six U.S. distribution centers for the company.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville’s jobless rate falls to record low in December
After a strong labor market throughout 2022, holiday hiring pushed Jacksonville’s unemployment rate to a record low in December. The jobless rate in the Jacksonville metropolitan area of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties dropped from 2.5% in November to 2.1%, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported Jan. 20.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Webb International preparing to develop new industrial park in North Jacksonville
Orlando-based Webb International Inc. is preparing to develop another Imeson International Industrial Park warehouse center in North Jacksonville. Webb International filed plans for two buildings totaling 576,680 square feet with 144 loading docks. The 46.8-acre site is at northeast Imeson Park Boulevard and Zoo Parkway. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Cigars International files plans for Town Center area store
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Cigars International is closing in on firing up a store, bar and lounge in The Strand at Town Center. Cigars International, which sells online and in stores, has 10 locations in Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida, where it has sites in Tampa and Lutz. The St. Johns River Water...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Buyer: Contessa West Ltd. Type: 32 residential lots in Bridgewater Phases 1B-1C Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. Type: 18 residential lots in Willow Springs Phase 3. Parcel size: Not available. Buyer: D.R. Horton Inc.-Jacksonville. Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group. NASSAU. $1,140,000. 2644-2660 Bailey Road and Cashen Road,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Camel, Circle K could be joined by Wendy’s in Arlington
In Arlington’s Regency area, the prominent northwest corner of Atlantic and Southside boulevards is identified for three projects. Camel Premium Express Car Wash and Circle K are confirmed for the site. It appears that Wendy’s might be building there, too. The corner is where the former Coggin Pontiac...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
City of Jacksonville, 11751 McCormick Road, contractor is FG Constructors LLC, Ed Austin Regional Park playground equipment installation, $64,978. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5100 Firestone Road, No. 1, contractor is Robert L. Kelly Construction Inc., 725 square feet, install canopy covered area, $177,300. Government. City of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside says 68 jobs affected by decision to end maternity care
Ascension notified the state in a letter dated Jan. 17 that 68 jobs will be affected by its decision to end maternity care at its St. Vincent’s Riverside hospital. The affected jobs comprise 62 registered nurses, with 28 in labor and delivery, 14 in the neonatal intensive care unit and other associated nursing positions along with six other positions.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Jacobs Jewelers clock has stood for more than 120 years
Equal in status to Jacobs Jewelers as a Downtown landmark, the historic clock associated with the store has been in front of the business for more than 120 years. Probably Jacksonville’s oldest remaining retailer, the store opened when Damon Greenleaf moved from New York City and then established a jewelry store on Bay Street two years after the Civil War ended.
Jacksonville Daily Record
FBI Citizens Academy nominations open
FBI Jacksonville is accepting nominations for the 2023 FBI Citizens Academy. During the seven-session program, selected business, religious, civic and community leaders will have the opportunity to see behind the scenes of local FBI operations and experience case studies and demonstrations conducted by special agents. Topics will include how the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA board advances new agreement to dock USS Orleck at Pier No. 1
With a deadline looming, the Downtown Investment Authority board advanced an updated 10-year licensing agreement for the nonprofit operator of the USS Orleck to move the floating Naval museum to Pier No. 1 at the future Shipyards West Park. The DIA board voted 6-0 on Jan. 18 to sign off...
Jacksonville Daily Record
YLS Chili Cook-off is Feb. 25 at Riverside Arts Market
The annual Jacksonville Bar Association Young Lawyers Section Chili Cook-off is Feb. 25 at Riverside Arts Market under the Fuller Warren Bridge. More than 30 teams from JBA-member law firms will compete this year. Proceeds will benefit The Laundry Project, a service provided by the nonprofit Current Initiatives that assists families by paying for washers and dryers at laundromats in lower-income neighborhoods.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Panera Bread preparing for Philips Highway restaurant
Panera Bread intends to build-out a restaurant in the shell of a new building at 7177 Philips Highway, at Bonneval Road near Butler Boulevard. No contractor is listed for the estimated $450,000 build-out of the 3,650-square-foot building, designed with interior seating and a drive-thru. The city is reviewing the tenant...
