Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville manZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to Clay County FairgroundsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Mobility fee for new developments proposed for Green Cove SpringsLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this today
Lake Asbury McDonald’s holds grand opening on SaturdayTony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oaxaca Club to bring Mexican Food to Jacksonville Beach
The authentic cuisine comes from Jacksonville entrepreneur Mark Janasik and chef Eddy Escriba.
Built by Architectural Classics, The Gorgeous Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Asks for $3.6 Million
Built by Architectural Classics, The Gorgeous Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Asks for $3.6 Million

24574 Harbour View Drive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 24574 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida built in 2016 by Architectural Classics, this one-of-a kind custom home includes a 40-foot boat slip. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,9 square feet of living spaces.
Action News Jax
Neptune Beach City Manager fired after ‘big green monster’ concerns
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach City Council voted unanimously to fire its city manager, Stefen Wynn, Tuesday night after neighbors’ concerns about what they called the “big green monster”. A water tank that towers 29 feet and holds 181,000 gallons of water sits behind some...
904happyhour.com
NEW: Beachside Dining Experience to Open at Ponte Vedra Sawgrass Marriott Spring 2023
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. – The Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa will introduce a beachside dining experience unlike any other on Ponte Vedra Beach with the opening of 1912 Ocean Bar & Rooftop this spring. Inspired by the city it calls home and the exquisite scenery the venue...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Cigars International files plans for Town Center area store
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Cigars International is closing in on firing up a store, bar and lounge in The Strand at Town Center. Cigars International, which sells online and in stores, has 10 locations in Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida, where it has sites in Tampa and Lutz. The St. Johns River Water...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Camel, Circle K could be joined by Wendy’s in Arlington
In Arlington’s Regency area, the prominent northwest corner of Atlantic and Southside boulevards is identified for three projects. Camel Premium Express Car Wash and Circle K are confirmed for the site. It appears that Wendy’s might be building there, too. The corner is where the former Coggin Pontiac...
Parlor Doughnuts Opening in Jacksonville Beach
This will become the chain's 10th Florida location, serving up fresh baked goods and coffee.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Jacobs Jewelers clock has stood for more than 120 years
Equal in status to Jacobs Jewelers as a Downtown landmark, the historic clock associated with the store has been in front of the business for more than 120 years. Probably Jacksonville’s oldest remaining retailer, the store opened when Damon Greenleaf moved from New York City and then established a jewelry store on Bay Street two years after the Civil War ended.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Webb International preparing to develop new industrial park in North Jacksonville
Orlando-based Webb International Inc. is preparing to develop another Imeson International Industrial Park warehouse center in North Jacksonville. Webb International filed plans for two buildings totaling 576,680 square feet with 144 loading docks. The 46.8-acre site is at northeast Imeson Park Boulevard and Zoo Parkway. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A plans new North Jacksonville restaurant
Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. wants to build a restaurant in North Jacksonville and renovate a location in OakLeaf Town Center. The two are among several new and renovated stores planned in the Jacksonville area by the chicken sandwich and tenders company. In North Jacksonville, Chick-fil-A wants to build a 5,000-square-foot restaurant...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacobs Jewelers: The end of a landmark in Downtown Jacksonville
A business that began in Jacksonville soon after the Civil War is closing its doors at 204 N. Laura St. on Jan. 31 because Roy and Delorise Thomas, owners of Jacobs Jewelers, are retiring. “The Thomases have done a great service to Downtown. Their store is a destination,” said Jake...
First Coast News
What's with the hazy, smokey conditions along the First Coast?
TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Temperatures will reach the 80-degree mark by Thursday afternoon. Clouds will increase Thursday ahead of our next front. You'll feel the warmer, southwest breezes each day, too. FOGGY MORNINGS: With more low-level moisture and warmer temperatures beginning Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, expect there to be fog...
Action News Jax
Double shooting on Emerson St. leaves one dead and another in the hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A double shooting at a Southside business left one dead and sent another victim to the hospital Thursday morning. Police were called around 10:30 AM and were still on the scene investigating into the early evening. The shooting happened on Emerson Street, where police say a...
First Coast News
Single mom receives new wheelchair-accessible van from Jacksonville church
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In November, we told you about a single mother and Duval County Public Schools teacher in need of transportation for her wheelchair-bound adult daughter. Candace Ford's daughter, Sydni, has developmental delays, a seizure disorder and is being tested for autism. Every day, Candace has to physically...
Man dead, woman injured in shooting outside of business in Emerson area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead, and a woman is hospitalized after a shooting Thursday morning on Jacksonville's Southside. Identities of the victims have not been released. Police say the male is in his 30s and the female is in her 20s. Police have no suspects. The shooting...
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this today
For chicken salad fans in Jacksonville, Florida todaywill be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Palm Cove Marina, 14603 Beach Blvd., contractor is Henderson Pool Service Inc., pool restoration, $20,150. Imeson Park South, 1511 Zoo Parkway, No. 100, contractor is Evans General Contractors LLC, install 114,600-gallon water tank, $151,000. HD1 Transportation Inc., 6349 Soutel Drive, contractor is Concrete Advantage Inc., 1,260 square feet, new accessory...
bollesbugleonline.com
Jacksonville Thrift Spots
Thirfiting and buying second hand clothes has made a huge comeback over the past few years. This new trend promotes ideas of sustainable, cheap, and environmentally friendly ways to shop for clothes without participating in fast fashion. The Thrift Store is unique due to its immense size. The Thrift Store,...
Clay County nonprofit sets sights on groundbreaking for apartments for those in need
MIDDLEBURG, Fla — Thousands of people are at risk of becoming homeless and many of those with unstable housing are children. In Clay County, a nonprofit is making big moves to get those who need help onto their feet. The nonprofit Mercy Support Services is building apartments in Middleburg...
Document reveals names of hundreds of people granted special badge access to JSO facilities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Former Jacksonville City Councilmembers, CEOs and business leaders are among the hundreds of people that were granted special badge access to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office facilities over the past decade. Among those names include...
