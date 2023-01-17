ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

luxury-houses.net

Built by Architectural Classics, The Gorgeous Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Asks for $3.6 Million

24574 Harbour View Drive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 24574 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida built in 2016 by Architectural Classics, this one-of-a kind custom home includes a 40-foot boat slip. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 24574 Harbour View Drive, please contact NATALIE BRYANT (Phone: 904-233-5532) & SUZANNE SCHINSING (Phone: 904-314-0331) at COMPASS FLORIDA LL for full support and perfect service.
Cigars International files plans for Town Center area store

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Cigars International is closing in on firing up a store, bar and lounge in The Strand at Town Center. Cigars International, which sells online and in stores, has 10 locations in Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida, where it has sites in Tampa and Lutz. The St. Johns River Water...
Camel, Circle K could be joined by Wendy’s in Arlington

In Arlington’s Regency area, the prominent northwest corner of Atlantic and Southside boulevards is identified for three projects. Camel Premium Express Car Wash and Circle K are confirmed for the site. It appears that Wendy’s might be building there, too. The corner is where the former Coggin Pontiac...
The Jacobs Jewelers clock has stood for more than 120 years

Equal in status to Jacobs Jewelers as a Downtown landmark, the historic clock associated with the store has been in front of the business for more than 120 years. Probably Jacksonville’s oldest remaining retailer, the store opened when Damon Greenleaf moved from New York City and then established a jewelry store on Bay Street two years after the Civil War ended.
Webb International preparing to develop new industrial park in North Jacksonville

Orlando-based Webb International Inc. is preparing to develop another Imeson International Industrial Park warehouse center in North Jacksonville. Webb International filed plans for two buildings totaling 576,680 square feet with 144 loading docks. The 46.8-acre site is at northeast Imeson Park Boulevard and Zoo Parkway. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC...
Chick-fil-A plans new North Jacksonville restaurant

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. wants to build a restaurant in North Jacksonville and renovate a location in OakLeaf Town Center. The two are among several new and renovated stores planned in the Jacksonville area by the chicken sandwich and tenders company. In North Jacksonville, Chick-fil-A wants to build a 5,000-square-foot restaurant...
Jacobs Jewelers: The end of a landmark in Downtown Jacksonville

A business that began in Jacksonville soon after the Civil War is closing its doors at 204 N. Laura St. on Jan. 31 because Roy and Delorise Thomas, owners of Jacobs Jewelers, are retiring. “The Thomases have done a great service to Downtown. Their store is a destination,” said Jake...
What's with the hazy, smokey conditions along the First Coast?

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Temperatures will reach the 80-degree mark by Thursday afternoon. Clouds will increase Thursday ahead of our next front. You'll feel the warmer, southwest breezes each day, too. FOGGY MORNINGS: With more low-level moisture and warmer temperatures beginning Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, expect there to be fog...
Single mom receives new wheelchair-accessible van from Jacksonville church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In November, we told you about a single mother and Duval County Public Schools teacher in need of transportation for her wheelchair-bound adult daughter. Candace Ford's daughter, Sydni, has developmental delays, a seizure disorder and is being tested for autism. Every day, Candace has to physically...
Development Today

Palm Cove Marina, 14603 Beach Blvd., contractor is Henderson Pool Service Inc., pool restoration, $20,150. Imeson Park South, 1511 Zoo Parkway, No. 100, contractor is Evans General Contractors LLC, install 114,600-gallon water tank, $151,000. HD1 Transportation Inc., 6349 Soutel Drive, contractor is Concrete Advantage Inc., 1,260 square feet, new accessory...
Jacksonville Thrift Spots

Thirfiting and buying second hand clothes has made a huge comeback over the past few years. This new trend promotes ideas of sustainable, cheap, and environmentally friendly ways to shop for clothes without participating in fast fashion. The Thrift Store is unique due to its immense size. The Thrift Store,...
