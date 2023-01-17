Read full article on original website
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville manZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to Clay County FairgroundsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Mobility fee for new developments proposed for Green Cove SpringsLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Lake Asbury McDonald’s holds grand opening on SaturdayTony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Camel, Circle K could be joined by Wendy’s in Arlington
In Arlington’s Regency area, the prominent northwest corner of Atlantic and Southside boulevards is identified for three projects. Camel Premium Express Car Wash and Circle K are confirmed for the site. It appears that Wendy’s might be building there, too. The corner is where the former Coggin Pontiac...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Cigars International files plans for Town Center area store
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Cigars International is closing in on firing up a store, bar and lounge in The Strand at Town Center. Cigars International, which sells online and in stores, has 10 locations in Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida, where it has sites in Tampa and Lutz. The St. Johns River Water...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacobs Jewelers: The end of a landmark in Downtown Jacksonville
A business that began in Jacksonville soon after the Civil War is closing its doors at 204 N. Laura St. on Jan. 31 because Roy and Delorise Thomas, owners of Jacobs Jewelers, are retiring. “The Thomases have done a great service to Downtown. Their store is a destination,” said Jake...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville’s jobless rate falls to record low in December
After a strong labor market throughout 2022, holiday hiring pushed Jacksonville’s unemployment rate to a record low in December. The jobless rate in the Jacksonville metropolitan area of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties dropped from 2.5% in November to 2.1%, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported Jan. 20.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Jacobs Jewelers clock has stood for more than 120 years
Equal in status to Jacobs Jewelers as a Downtown landmark, the historic clock associated with the store has been in front of the business for more than 120 years. Probably Jacksonville’s oldest remaining retailer, the store opened when Damon Greenleaf moved from New York City and then established a jewelry store on Bay Street two years after the Civil War ended.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Webb International preparing to develop new industrial park in North Jacksonville
Orlando-based Webb International Inc. is preparing to develop another Imeson International Industrial Park warehouse center in North Jacksonville. Webb International filed plans for two buildings totaling 576,680 square feet with 144 loading docks. The 46.8-acre site is at northeast Imeson Park Boulevard and Zoo Parkway. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC...
North Florida Land Trust and the City have added 4.5 acres to Ferngully Preserve in Mandarin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust and the City of Jacksonville announced that 4.5 acres in danger of development in Mandarin have now been purchased and added to Ferngully Preserve. STORY: GE Aerospace hiring various skill-level positions at Jacksonville job fair. NFLT helped raise $62,500 through community donations,...
Clay County nonprofit sets sights on groundbreaking for apartments for those in need
MIDDLEBURG, Fla — Thousands of people are at risk of becoming homeless and many of those with unstable housing are children. In Clay County, a nonprofit is making big moves to get those who need help onto their feet. The nonprofit Mercy Support Services is building apartments in Middleburg...
'We know who these people are': Multiple bills being filed in Jacksonville to combat antisemitic projections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 'Hate has no place in Jacksonville' was the message Thursday morning at Jacksonville City Hall. The city's mayor, the sheriff and multiple city council members gathered to discuss legislation being filed by City Council President Terrance Freeman to make it unlawful to shine a projection on property without the owner's consent. This is following multiple instances of antisemitic projections in Downtown Jacksonville, particularly during large events.
First Coast News
Single mom receives new wheelchair-accessible van from Jacksonville church
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In November, we told you about a single mother and Duval County Public Schools teacher in need of transportation for her wheelchair-bound adult daughter. Candace Ford's daughter, Sydni, has developmental delays, a seizure disorder and is being tested for autism. Every day, Candace has to physically...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Palm Cove Marina, 14603 Beach Blvd., contractor is Henderson Pool Service Inc., pool restoration, $20,150. Imeson Park South, 1511 Zoo Parkway, No. 100, contractor is Evans General Contractors LLC, install 114,600-gallon water tank, $151,000. HD1 Transportation Inc., 6349 Soutel Drive, contractor is Concrete Advantage Inc., 1,260 square feet, new accessory...
Action News Jax
Neptune Beach City Manager fired after ‘big green monster’ concerns
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach City Council voted unanimously to fire its city manager, Stefen Wynn, Tuesday night after neighbors’ concerns about what they called the “big green monster”. A water tank that towers 29 feet and holds 181,000 gallons of water sits behind some...
GE Aerospace hiring various skill-level positions at Jacksonville job fair
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — GE Aerospace is hosting a hiring event for entry level and experience positions on Thursday at its Unison Industries site in Jacksonville. The job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interested parties will get to tour the facility and talk to recruiters about the job opportunities available.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Buyer: Contessa West Ltd. Type: 32 residential lots in Bridgewater Phases 1B-1C Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. Type: 18 residential lots in Willow Springs Phase 3. Parcel size: Not available. Buyer: D.R. Horton Inc.-Jacksonville. Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group. NASSAU. $1,140,000. 2644-2660 Bailey Road and Cashen Road,...
Jacksonville lawmaker wants to help officers get off list of troubled cops Brady List
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville lawmaker wants to make changes to the so-called “Brady List” of troubled police officers. Rep. Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) is sponsoring a bill that would require state prosecutors to allow officers whose names are placed on the Brady List appeal that decision. Brady...
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA board advances new agreement to dock USS Orleck at Pier No. 1
With a deadline looming, the Downtown Investment Authority board advanced an updated 10-year licensing agreement for the nonprofit operator of the USS Orleck to move the floating Naval museum to Pier No. 1 at the future Shipyards West Park. The DIA board voted 6-0 on Jan. 18 to sign off...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Panera Bread preparing for Philips Highway restaurant
Panera Bread intends to build-out a restaurant in the shell of a new building at 7177 Philips Highway, at Bonneval Road near Butler Boulevard. No contractor is listed for the estimated $450,000 build-out of the 3,650-square-foot building, designed with interior seating and a drive-thru. The city is reviewing the tenant...
floridapolitics.com
Lawsuit challenges Jax mayoral candidate Daniel Davis’ continued Jax Chamber employment
The court filing claims CEO Davis is double dipping. A member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce has filed suit in the 4th Judicial Circuit to compel the organization not to pay its CEO while he runs for Mayor. Billie Tucker Volpe, a Republican of long standing who was instrumental...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside says 68 jobs affected by decision to end maternity care
Ascension notified the state in a letter dated Jan. 17 that 68 jobs will be affected by its decision to end maternity care at its St. Vincent’s Riverside hospital. The affected jobs comprise 62 registered nurses, with 28 in labor and delivery, 14 in the neonatal intensive care unit and other associated nursing positions along with six other positions.
More people in Duval starting backyard chicken coops amid high egg prices, farmer says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — People are scrambling to avoid high egg prices and more are apparently opting to raise chickens in their backyards. A Duval County chicken farmer says the number of people coming to his farm looking to start raising chickens has increased at least 20 percent in the last month.
