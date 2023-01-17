Read full article on original website
Courthouse News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Shirley M. Goodale to Brandon Andrews, Tract N Ravenswood, Ravenswood Town, $149,900.
Mulberry Community Center grant
POMEROY, Ohio (WVNews) — The Mulberry Center was awarded a grant from the children of the late Vera Crow though the Meigs County Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund. Vera Crow was an active member...
Peace, contentment and alpacas abound at Cottageville farm
COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — When Karen Arbaugh turns down the road to her Cottageville farm, she immediately feels a sense of peace. Part of that comes from its location in rural Jackson County. Most of it comes from knowing what awaits her when she makes it to the place she shares with her husband, Ray.
Southern Local School Board meets
RACINE, Ohio (WVNews) — The Southern Local Board of Education met in regular session Dec. 9 to approve contacts, address personnel matters, and to prepare for the January organizational meeting. The Board also recognized the December STORM students of the month, Gavyn Shockey (5th), Carley Wyant (2nd), and Carlee...
Ripley City Council gives support to healthy lifestyle campaign
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — With the help of the Ripley City Council, the city and county will be ‘Movin’ in May” once again. Events committee member, Keith King, presented the council with plans for this year’s campaign to help people be more physically active.
County commission releases funds for ongoing projects
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Before adjourning into a closed-door executive session to discuss personnel items regarding the Jackson County Animal Shelter, the Jackson County Commission approved drawdown payments for ongoing projects. Jake Frady, from the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council (MOVRC), requested $360,385.14 from American Rescue Plan funds approved...
Mason County County Animal Shelter presents Dog of the Week
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — A 1&1/2 year old Akita/German shepherd mix named Nash is the Mason County Animal Shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”. Nash was surrendered by his original owner because he got too big for their home. He is 55 pounds,and housebroken. Nash has also been neutered and vaccinated.
WVU Parkersburg Backdoor Comedy Club to feature “America’s Got Talent” finalist Nick Pike
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – Nick Pike, season five finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” is coming to West Virginia University at Parkersburg on January 27 to perform his variety show. Comedian Derrick Knopsynder will open with his stand-up comedy act. The event will be held in...
Ravenswood tops Tyler on the road
KIDWELL, W.Va. (WV News) — Matthew Carte made sure his last shot counted. The senior standout hit one at the buzzer propelling Ravenswood’s Runnin’ Red Devils to a 55-53 hard-fought victory over Tyler Consolidated on the road Tuesday night.
Comic book store opens in Point Pleasant
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Shoppers on Main Street in Point Pleasant have a new shop to explore with the opening of Brown’s Corner last weekend. The shop specializes in comic books, cards and other pop-culture rarities. After years of buying comics and cards at conventions, Brown’s...
Trucking company sued over chemical spill into WVa creek
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into a tributary of Paint Creek, killing more than 30,000 fish. In a news release, the commission said the impact from the spill has been “torturous” for residents.
Ravenswood Council approves bid for Veteran’s Park Playground Project
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — During the January 6 Ravenswood City Council meeting, five bids were received for the Veterans Park Playground Project. Those five bids included Flint Construction with a bid of $1,150,600 followed by Allen Stone Company at $1,077,000. United Construction Company Inc. came in with a bid of $1,192,503 and Grae-Con submitted $1,080,000. The final bid came from Phoenix Associates with the lowest bid of $832,394.
