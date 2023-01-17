ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
First Coast News

McDermott: Damar Hamlin in the building 'almost daily'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Bills prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in an AFC Divisional Playoff, most can't help but think about what happened the night of January 2nd, the last time these two teams were on the same field in Cincinnati. Bills safety Damar...
CINCINNATI, OH
First Coast News

Yes, Trevor Lawrence has won every Saturday game he has played

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For a third Saturday in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars will take part in a do-or-die game. Fans have claimed star quarterback Trevor Lawrence has especially good fortunes on Saturdays, to the point that he's never lost a game on one dating all the way back to high school.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

