Morgantown, WV

CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case

A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case.  Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed.  This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed after exchanging fire with police during standoff in Greene County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is dead after a police standoff in Greene County. Just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, state police were called to a home in the 300 block of Water Dam Road in Washington Township for reports of a man involved in an altercation with family members. Police learned that 47-year-old Frederick Fonner Jr. had fired a rifle at one of his family members during the altercation. The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team arrived and began to negotiate with Fonner to get him to leave the home. Around midnight, Fonner allegedly began firing at troopers from inside the home. Police returned fire, entered the home and found Fonner dead. The shooting is under investigation. 
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County

GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting Monday afternoon in Harrison County. The reported shooting happened at a home on 1st Street in Gypsy around 3:15 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities on the scene said one person was injured in the shooting.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Buckhannon to begin booting cars for outstanding parking violations

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon is cracking down on unpaid fines. Starting next month, people with outstanding parking violations will be getting the boot. At the last city council meeting, councilors voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that will boot cars until their fines are paid. Most...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Former Taylor County principal indicted

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV

