A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case
A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case. Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed. This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...
Man arrested after meth and marijuana bust in Randolph County
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office seized more than 50 grams of meth and about 6 and a half ounces of marijuana during a drug bust in the Glenmore area on Wednesday.
Belmont County Ohio man allegedly stabbed victim in the back of the neck
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A 37-year-old Tiltonsville man remains in the Belmont County Jail after an alleged stabbing incident on Sunday. Authorities say Calen Antonacci faces charges of burglary and felonious assault. They say it stemmed from an incident inside the victim’s home on Farmington Road in Colerain, in which the victim was allegedly stabbed […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Identify of Man who Broke into Harrison County Home and Shot Individual Released; Held at NCWVRJ
A Fairmont man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Gypsy man’s home and shot him on Monday. Deputies were dispatched to a home on First Street in Gypsy around 3:15 on Monday in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint. The victim told...
wtae.com
Police: Greene County suspect killed after firing weapon at troopers
State police say a suspect was shot and killed by troopers in Greene County on Wednesday as they tried to arrest the man at his Washington Township home. Police said the suspect, identified as Frederick Fonner Jr., fired shots at them first. The incident began Tuesday evening as a disturbance...
WDTV
Philippi officer awarded Purple Heart for apprehending suspect with broken ankle
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - An officer with the Philippi Police Department received the Law Enforcement Officers Purple Heart Award for injuries he sustained during an arrest in July 2021. Senior Patrol Officer Cody Curkendall was conducting a traffic stop in the early morning hours of July 5, 2021 when he...
Man killed after exchanging fire with police during standoff in Greene County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is dead after a police standoff in Greene County. Just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, state police were called to a home in the 300 block of Water Dam Road in Washington Township for reports of a man involved in an altercation with family members. Police learned that 47-year-old Frederick Fonner Jr. had fired a rifle at one of his family members during the altercation. The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team arrived and began to negotiate with Fonner to get him to leave the home. Around midnight, Fonner allegedly began firing at troopers from inside the home. Police returned fire, entered the home and found Fonner dead. The shooting is under investigation.
WDTV
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting Monday afternoon in Harrison County. The reported shooting happened at a home on 1st Street in Gypsy around 3:15 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities on the scene said one person was injured in the shooting.
Fairmont man charged after allegedly shooting another man during burglary in Harrison County
A Marion County man has been charged after allegedly shooting another man during a burglary in Harrison County.
Student charged for allegedly striking, choking teacher with extension cord at Westmoreland school
A student has been charged for allegedly assaulting a school employee in Fairfield Township. Anthony Jenkins, 15, of Bolivar, was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail, unable to post $200,000 bond, after state police in Greensburg say he assaulted a 32-year-old male employee with an extension cord, according to a report.
Troopers say man arrested after Marion County standoff was positive for fentanyl, meth
A man who allegedly fled from troopers is in custody following a standoff in Marion County on Sunday.
Man charged with malicious wounding no longer employed by Mannington Police Department
An individual charged with felony malicious wounding is "no longer employed" by the City of Mannington.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Woman, Former Harrison County Educator among 28 Indicted by Taylor County Grand Jury
A Bridgeport woman and former Harrison County educator among 28 individuals indicted by the Taylor County Grand Jury’s January session, according to information provided by Prosecuting Attorney Rich Bord. Julie Ann Bargo is the local woman in question. The 47-year-old is charged with one count of felony child abuse.
Man sentenced to prison in deadly 2017 Westmoreland Co. stabbing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Michael Covington will spend the next 25 to 60 years in prison for third degree murder.Covington is third person to plead guilty in the stabbing death of Matthew Genard in Youngwood in 2017.Genard was found dead at a home in the 100 block of Wineman Lane.
Woman facing charges after standoff in Marion County
A Worthington woman is facing five counts of wanton endangerment after a standoff in Four States, Marion County that happened Monday night into Tuesday morning.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 307 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 26; State Deaths at 7,802
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Jan. 20) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 631,811 with an increase of 307 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
WDTV
Buckhannon to begin booting cars for outstanding parking violations
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon is cracking down on unpaid fines. Starting next month, people with outstanding parking violations will be getting the boot. At the last city council meeting, councilors voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that will boot cars until their fines are paid. Most...
WDTV
Former Taylor County principal indicted
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
WDTV
Two plead guilty to federal crimes after more than kilo of fentanyl, $200k found
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia woman is one of two people who pleaded guilty to two federal crimes on Tuesday after authorities found more than a kilo of fentanyl and $200,000 in storage units. 26-year-old Chelsea Banks, of Wheeling, and 27-year-old Solomon Watters appeared in federal court and...
wtae.com
Family pleading for answers after fatal Ross Township hit-and-run
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A family is heartbroken and searching for answers after a woman was hit and killed in Ross Township, Allegheny County. Elizabeth Griser, 32, was hit along Babcock Boulevard Friday night. "I will never recover from this," says Sally Griser. "She was my firstborn. The driver...
