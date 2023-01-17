A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case. Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed. This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...

FAYETTE COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO