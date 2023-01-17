ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Novi Detroit Catholic Central's new coach, Justin Cessante, 'honored to be coming home'

In its search to find a new leader of one of the most high-profile Michigan high school football programs, Novi Detroit Catholic Central has chosen one of its own. Justin Cessante, who captained CC to back-to-back state championships in 1997-98, was introduced Wednesday at its Novi campus as the Shamrocks’ next head coach before a gathering of players, faculty, administrators and alumni.
NOVI, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard drawing criticism after Michigan drops road contest at Maryland

Juwan Howard was the target of Michigan fans on Thursday evening after the Wolverines fell to Maryland 64-58 in College Park. The Wolverines are now 10-8, with a 4-3 mark in the B1G. They have now dropped 3 of their last 4. In Howard’s 1st season, Michigan was 19-12 and 10-10 in B1G play before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down. In his 2nd season, it made it to the Elite 8 on the back of a B1G regular season title and came up just short of its 1st Final Four appearance since 2018.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Detroit Catholic Central High School plans for new athletic fields, parking garage on north end of campus

The first major addition to Detroit Catholic Central High School's athletic fields since the school relocated to Novi could come in the near future. A new set of athletic fields, as well as a 700-space parking garage, are planned at the Novi school, 27225 Wixom Road. Estimated to cost several million dollars, the project will expand the campus' building footprint north of its current layout and could begin in earnest as early as this year.
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

Tickets for Detroit Grand Prix, back in the streets for 2023, on sale Monday

Detroit — The Detroit Grand Prix is taking it to the city streets this year, and tickets go on sale Monday. Race weekend is set for June 2-4, with grandstand tickets available for as low as $40 for Saturday, June 3, and $50 for Sunday, June 4. Multi-day ticket options are available, as well as specialty tickets for rooftop viewing, and VIP passes for areas such as the Corvette Car Corral, Pit Lane Suites and Turn 3 Club.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Two of Ohio’s top prospects set to visit Michigan this month

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Lakewood (OH.) St. Edwards 2024 offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong will be attending the Wolverines’ Junior Day on January 28th. This will mark their first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the Armstrong brothers back in early November and they...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Kyle Kuzma Donates $1 Million to YMCA in Flint, MI

Kyle Kuzma, an NBA champion, philanthropist, and Flint resident, declared on Wednesday that he would give the Flint YMCA $1 million through his Kyle Kuzma Foundation to help them build a new gymnasium, which will serve as the hub of activity there. The present Washington Wizard star’s contribution to the YMCA in his hometown continues a long tradition of generosity. Kuzma frequently recounts his experiences as a child playing basketball at the Downtown Branch of the Flint YMCA.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

313 is running out: Detroit poised to get a new area code

Detroit — The 313 needs backup. Detroit, Downriver, the Grosse Pointes and other surrounding Wayne County suburbs soon could be in need of a new telephone area code. All of the 313 phone numbers are expected to be in use by the third quarter of 2025, the Michigan Public Service Commission announced Thursday.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Megabus returns to Detroit with routes to 13 other cities

Megabus is back in the Motor City. The New Jersey-based bus company that touts fares as low as $1 announced Thursday a new partnership with Kentucky-based Miller Transportation that will expand service and include connections from Detroit to 13 other cities. “The continued expansion of our network to more than...
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom

A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
littleguidedetroit.com

Best Places To Eat Ice Cream In Metro Detroit

Long, hot summer days require ice cream. Take the kids out for a treat and try some of our favorite ice cream shops around town. This local micro creamery is popular with kids and even more popular with parents. The ice cream parlor is also a bar so let the kids get something sweet and you can take home a pint of alcohol infused goodness – we recommend SoCo ToCo (Southern Comfort Toasted Coconut).
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with 2 unrelated December homicides

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with two December homicides, occurring about a week apart, at a night club and a residence, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office. The fatal shootings took place at 2:37 a.m. Dec. 16 at a night club in the 19940 block...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: Latest Ilitch project sends another bill to taxpayers

Riddle me this: What do you get when developers and politicians crawl into bed together?. The proof comes in the form of the latest Chris Ilitch development deal for Midtown. You'll remember Ilitch promised us nearly a decade ago that he was going to build all kinds of stuff around a newly proposed Red Wings hockey arena, but only if the people of the poorest big city in America would chip in a couple hundred million bucks to make the dream come true.
DETROIT, MI

