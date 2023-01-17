Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
Flint-area basketball highlights: Beecher’s ‘Scoreboard Busters’ top 100 points again
FLINT – Maybe it’s time to stop calling them the Bucs and start calling Beecher’s boys basketball team the Scoreboard Busters. They’ve been doing a lot of that this season.
Novi Detroit Catholic Central's new coach, Justin Cessante, 'honored to be coming home'
In its search to find a new leader of one of the most high-profile Michigan high school football programs, Novi Detroit Catholic Central has chosen one of its own. Justin Cessante, who captained CC to back-to-back state championships in 1997-98, was introduced Wednesday at its Novi campus as the Shamrocks’ next head coach before a gathering of players, faculty, administrators and alumni.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard drawing criticism after Michigan drops road contest at Maryland
Juwan Howard was the target of Michigan fans on Thursday evening after the Wolverines fell to Maryland 64-58 in College Park. The Wolverines are now 10-8, with a 4-3 mark in the B1G. They have now dropped 3 of their last 4. In Howard’s 1st season, Michigan was 19-12 and 10-10 in B1G play before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down. In his 2nd season, it made it to the Elite 8 on the back of a B1G regular season title and came up just short of its 1st Final Four appearance since 2018.
HometownLife.com
Detroit Catholic Central High School plans for new athletic fields, parking garage on north end of campus
The first major addition to Detroit Catholic Central High School's athletic fields since the school relocated to Novi could come in the near future. A new set of athletic fields, as well as a 700-space parking garage, are planned at the Novi school, 27225 Wixom Road. Estimated to cost several million dollars, the project will expand the campus' building footprint north of its current layout and could begin in earnest as early as this year.
Detroit News
Tickets for Detroit Grand Prix, back in the streets for 2023, on sale Monday
Detroit — The Detroit Grand Prix is taking it to the city streets this year, and tickets go on sale Monday. Race weekend is set for June 2-4, with grandstand tickets available for as low as $40 for Saturday, June 3, and $50 for Sunday, June 4. Multi-day ticket options are available, as well as specialty tickets for rooftop viewing, and VIP passes for areas such as the Corvette Car Corral, Pit Lane Suites and Turn 3 Club.
Two of Ohio’s top prospects set to visit Michigan this month
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Lakewood (OH.) St. Edwards 2024 offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong will be attending the Wolverines’ Junior Day on January 28th. This will mark their first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the Armstrong brothers back in early November and they...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Kyle Kuzma Donates $1 Million to YMCA in Flint, MI
Kyle Kuzma, an NBA champion, philanthropist, and Flint resident, declared on Wednesday that he would give the Flint YMCA $1 million through his Kyle Kuzma Foundation to help them build a new gymnasium, which will serve as the hub of activity there. The present Washington Wizard star’s contribution to the YMCA in his hometown continues a long tradition of generosity. Kuzma frequently recounts his experiences as a child playing basketball at the Downtown Branch of the Flint YMCA.
Detroit News
313 is running out: Detroit poised to get a new area code
Detroit — The 313 needs backup. Detroit, Downriver, the Grosse Pointes and other surrounding Wayne County suburbs soon could be in need of a new telephone area code. All of the 313 phone numbers are expected to be in use by the third quarter of 2025, the Michigan Public Service Commission announced Thursday.
Detroit News
Megabus returns to Detroit with routes to 13 other cities
Megabus is back in the Motor City. The New Jersey-based bus company that touts fares as low as $1 announced Thursday a new partnership with Kentucky-based Miller Transportation that will expand service and include connections from Detroit to 13 other cities. “The continued expansion of our network to more than...
Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom
A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
Detroit-based We Eatin’ makes potato chips based on local rappers
From ‘Better Made’ to ‘how to get paid’: How Detroit hip-hop infiltrated the snack food market
Ships, Autos, and More Lie at the Bottom of the St. Clair River: Detroit, Michigan
Holy cow…how did all this stuff get here? Where did it come from? The bottom of the St. Clair River is littered with hundreds of things…..literally hundreds if not thousands. The St. Clair River is no stranger to travelers. In the 1700s, the French canoed up and down...
This Wayne County Sports Bar Serves Up a Monster 10 Pound Burger
When this Wayne County sports bar uses the catchphrase "go big or go home", they mean it. Seriously, they really mean it. When it comes to their insane 100-pound pizza, gigantic two-pound tacos, or monster 10-pound burger, it's obvious that size really does matter at Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar.
HometownLife.com
Joe Butch Cheesesteaks opens in Farmington, puts emphasis on high-quality rib eye
The owners of Joe Butch Cheesesteaks in downtown Farmington aren't playing around when it comes to meat. Sandwich shops are common, so they think their new business at 33171 Grand River Ave. has to be unique if they want it to survive. "We have to be different," said Johnny Dababneh,...
littleguidedetroit.com
Best Places To Eat Ice Cream In Metro Detroit
Long, hot summer days require ice cream. Take the kids out for a treat and try some of our favorite ice cream shops around town. This local micro creamery is popular with kids and even more popular with parents. The ice cream parlor is also a bar so let the kids get something sweet and you can take home a pint of alcohol infused goodness – we recommend SoCo ToCo (Southern Comfort Toasted Coconut).
Detroit News
Developer to save 'iconic' 1885 Lake Orion cottage, demolishes another
An Auburn Hills-based developer is changing its plans for a housing development in Lake Orion and will restore one of the village's "iconic" Queen Ann Victorian homes rather than demolishing it, but critics call the move "calculated." The home, located at 302 S. Broadway, was built in 1885. It was...
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with 2 unrelated December homicides
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with two December homicides, occurring about a week apart, at a night club and a residence, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office. The fatal shootings took place at 2:37 a.m. Dec. 16 at a night club in the 19940 block...
WNEM
Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Latest Ilitch project sends another bill to taxpayers
Riddle me this: What do you get when developers and politicians crawl into bed together?. The proof comes in the form of the latest Chris Ilitch development deal for Midtown. You'll remember Ilitch promised us nearly a decade ago that he was going to build all kinds of stuff around a newly proposed Red Wings hockey arena, but only if the people of the poorest big city in America would chip in a couple hundred million bucks to make the dream come true.
