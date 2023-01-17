ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Indonesia central bank sees 2022 Q4 GDP growth at 4.81%

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

JAKARTA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 may have slowed to 4.81% on a yearly basis, from 5.72% in the previous three months, according to a presentation made by central bank governor Perry Warjiyo on Tuesday.

Bank Indonesia (BI) expected full-year 2022 economic growth to be at 5.25% and for 2023 growth to slow to 5.03%, his presentation slide for a forum with provincial governments showed.

"Our projection for 2023 ... could be higher than the numbers I showed," he said, referring to his slide.

"Nationally, we predict growth could reach 5.2%," Warjiyo said, adding that local governments must support sectors that are key to boosting growth.

Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto told the same forum the government expected 2023 growth to be within a range of 4.7% to 5.3%, below an official estimate for 2022 GDP expansion of between 5.2% to 5.3%.

Indonesia's statistics bureau is due to release 2022 GDP data in early February.

The central bank governor also said price pressures in Southeast Asia's largest economy would remain high in the first half of this year, but inflation would come down to around 3% to 4% in the second half.

He urged local government leaders to ensure food distribution is not disrupted in order to stabilise prices.

BI will review its monetary policy later this week and economists in a Reuters poll expect a 25 basis point interest rate hike.

The central bank lifted interest rates by a total of 200 bps in 2022 to guide inflation back to within its 2% to 4% target range this year.

Inflation in December was at 5.51%, driven by rising fuel and food prices.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Colombia central bank to raise rate to 13%: Reuters poll

BOGOTA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board will once again raise its benchmark interest rate at its meeting next week on persistent inflation which has endured despite signs of slowing growth, preliminary findings in a Reuters poll showed on Friday.
Reuters

Capital One scraps 1,100 tech positions - source

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) has cut 1,100 positions in its technology segment, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, a move that comes as its digital transformation matures.
Reuters

Marketmind: Finally, bad news is bad news

Jan 19 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. No fireworks from the Bank of Japan but plenty damp squibs for investors to ruminate over, as a string of dismal U.S. economic indicators pours cold water on the 'soft landing' scenario that has gained traction lately.
Reuters

Bitcoin rises 6.2 percent to $22,401

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 6.24 % to $22,401 at 22:07 GMT on Friday, adding $1,315 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 35.8% from the year's low of $16,496 on Jan. 1. Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 5.66 % to $1,639.2 on Friday, adding $87.8 to its previous close.
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy