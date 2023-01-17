2 arrested after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Colorado Springs

Read full article on original website
Carjacking suspect chased through woods, arrested
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A man who threatened people at a Wal-Mart in Fountain and carjacked someone has been arrested after officers chased him through a wooded area near Santa Fe Drive. Officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) originally responded to the Wal-Mart in the 6000 block of South Highway 85 on a report that […]
Multiple Pueblo agencies recover stolen cars, narcotics
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Multiple agencies in Pueblo assisted with the recovery of eight stolen cars and several arrests, as well as the recovery of narcotics. Law enforcement is now reminding everyone to secure their cars to keep from becoming a victim. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the recoveries on Twitter, and said the […]
Suspects who ran from deputies linked to catalytic converter theft
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two suspects who allegedly stole a catalytic converter were arrested on Monday, Jan. 16 after one of them barricaded himself inside an RV. The two have also been connected to a case from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), in which the suspects were found sleeping in a car wearing body […]
EPSO: Forensic evidence ties homicide suspect to three murders
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man responsible for three homicides in 2018 has been confirmed through forensic testing, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO). EPSO said that William Bacorn, who was 18-year’s-old at the time of the murders, was found to be responsible for the death of three individuals, which was […]
Police arrest Safe Streets wanted felon & six others
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested several wanted felons Saturday morning on Jan. 14, at a home following reports of suspicious activity. Shortly before 9:50 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of Pine Street after receiving reports of heavy foot traffic in and out of the home […]
KRDO
Police arrest suspect in Colorado Springs shooting that left one man injured
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An arrest's been made in a shooting investigation in Colorado Springs. On Jan. 13, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Gahart Dr. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot...
Two arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer
Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
“That’s extraordinary,” 7-time convicted felon escapes felony conviction three times before arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police recently arrested 48-year-old Aaron Miller on multiple felony crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon and theft of an at-risk person. 13 Investigates has learned Miller is a seven-time convicted felon with multiple convictions for escaping from a felony conviction, which is a class-three felony. Miller was The post “That’s extraordinary,” 7-time convicted felon escapes felony conviction three times before arrest appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Three in custody after CSPD serves search warrant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A routine search warrant led to three people being taken into custody Monday night, after Colorado Springs Police officers stumbled upon several stolen items in the suspect’s front yard, including two excavators. According to CSPD, officers arrived in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard...
Police: Suspects wanted in Cañon City thefts
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for suspects in three different thefts that happened in the area. Their pictures and suspected thefts are listed below. The first suspect is being sought on suspicion of stealing money from the Hampton Inn in Cañon City, on Dec. 31, 2022. The second […]
Man arrested for shooting near Airport and Murray
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested for shooting another man and injuring him on Thursday, Jan. 12 near the intersection of Airport Road and South Murray Boulevard. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers originally responded to the 300 block of Gahart Drive, north of Airport Road, on a reported shooting. […]
Man who shot wife, infant son deemed incompetent
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — David Weingarten, the Colorado Springs man accused of shooting his wife and infant son to death in February of 2022, has been deemed incompetent to stand trial. David Weingarten was arrested on Feb. 1, 2022 after he called police and said he’d just shot his wife, 26-year-old Lizet Salinas-Mijangos, and their eight-month-old […]
KKTV
Routine warrant execution yields discovery of more than $50K in stolen equipment at Colorado Springs home
KKTV
Several SWAT scenes tied to one operation in Colorado Springs and El Paso County Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office say there are multiple scenes in and around the city Thursday, all part of one operation. EDITOR’S NOTE: Initially, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office told 11 News the activity was part of an...
CSPD: Person struck in the head with blunt object
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a person was attacked by an unknown suspect in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to CSPD, on Tuesday around 2 a.m. officers were called to the 2800 block of South Circle Drive near I-25, about an assault in progress. […]
Person stabbed after argument, police investigating
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person was stabbed after an argument over personal property, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police say on Monday, Jan. 16 around 7:20 p.m. officers were called to a business located at the 1500 block of North Hancock Avenue near North Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard, about a […]
Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Hancock Plaza Shopping Center off South Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered a "physical altercation" had taken place. That resulted in a woman reportedly getting cut across the face. The woman was taken to a The post Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers appeared first on KRDO.
Jan. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1. SPENCER […]
KKTV
MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs mother s hoping for help from the public with locating her missing daughter. The mother of Leah Zander has reached out to police and multiple news outlets after he daughter was reportedly last seen Sunday night at about 11:30 in the area of Betty Krause Park. The park is in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs, east of the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.
