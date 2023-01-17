It's called a highway 'takeover.' Here's what to do if you get stuck in one

Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Neighbors heard arguing, gunshots coming from apartment where man was killed, report says
SAN ANTONIO – A preliminary report released by San Antonio police says neighbors told officers they heard arguing and gunshots coming from a far Northeast Side apartment where a man later was found dead. Police believe the 33-year-old man is the victim of a homicide. Relatives who had come...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police need your help finding suspect accused of crashing stolen car
San Antonio police are looking to find a man responsible for the theft of a vehicle. According to officials, on Dec. 15, 2022, the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle near 410 & Vance Jackson, then walked into a store to make a phone call before running off. The suspect may also be wanted for questioning on other crimes.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed inside Northeast Side apartment, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot at a Northeast Side apartment early Friday morning. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the Arcadian Apartments in the 4600 block of East Loop 1604, not far from Converse, after receiving word of a shooting.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man who crashed stolen vehicle on North Side, left scene
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who crashed a stolen vehicle on the North Side last month and left the scene. Police said the crash happened on Dec. 15 near NW Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road. The man went to...
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus 'Jesse' Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
KENS 5
BCSO officer involved in three-vehicle crash while working funeral procession
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a three-vehicle crash while working a funeral procession Thursday morning, officials say. The crash with the off-duty motorcycle officer happened at I-35 and Eisenhour during a funeral procession. BSCO said the officer is okay, but they do not know what led to the crash at this time.
KSAT 12
Man fleeing from deputy after vehicle crash found with use of DPS helicopter
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to get assistance from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter to find a driver who decided to run following a vehicle crash overnight. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Panda Drive and...
KSAT 12
Viral video of street takeover on Northwest Side triggers safety concerns
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio may be forced to consider an ordinance to go after illegal street racing and street takeovers after a viral video posted Sunday of a takeover on I-10 and Callahan triggered safety concerns. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says his department’s...
KSAT 12
2 teenage boys wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenage boys were taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s Southwest Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of South Zarzamora Street and Walton Avenue, not far from Humble Avenue and Frio City Road.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner’s office identifies pair killed in 2-vehicle crash on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a 2-vehicle crash on city’s Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon. John Hayes, 63, and Jesus Delgado Garcia, 25, were both killed when their vehicles collided around 3:20 p.m. on the access road of North Loop 1604, near the access road of I-10, not far from Valero Way.
KSAT 12
Victims, suspects in deadly far West Bexar County shooting knew each other, detectives say
Bexar County sheriff’s detectives believe the victims and suspects involved in a deadly shooting in far West Bexar County Thursday morning knew each other. Deputies found the two victims, both men, dead from gunshot wounds outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex, located in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, around 1:30 a.m.
Viral video captures San Antonio 'street takeover,' including gunshots, cars doing donuts
Witnesses said the group took off down the freeway at high rates of speed once police arrived.
KSAT 12
Man, woman crossing two different roads both hit, killed in early-morning crashes
SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman who were crossing busy streets in two different parts of town early Wednesday morning were both hit by cars and killed. The first crash happened around 3 a.m. on FM 78 in Universal City, only a a few hundred yards from the gate to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.
KSAT 12
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on the East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed on Wednesday morning during a hit-and-run crash on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said that at 7 a.m., witnesses saw the man staggering across the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10. The...
BCSO arrests one suspect in deadly Thursday-morning shooting; another remains at large
SAN ANTONIO — Two men are dead and one woman has been charged with murder following a shooting at a far west-side apartment complex early Thursday morning. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff. The victims have not been identified. Bexar County Sheriff's...
SAPD to give out vouchers instead of tickets for busted car lights
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio will soon become the first city in Texas to implement a new program called "Lights On". The program allows police officers to start passing out vouchers instead of tickets for certain traffic stops. "Lights On" is gaining national traction and will soon be implemented...
KSAT 12
2 people die after getting ejected from vehicle in 100 mph chase in Guadalupe County
GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A high-speed police chase in Guadalupe County turned deadly after several people were ejected from the suspect vehicle. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a tan 1997 Ford Explorer just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for assaulting children because he was upset over finances, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he assaulted two children because he was upset over “financial issues.”. Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KTSA
Two people dead, ejected from car in 100 mph police chase in Guadalupe County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are dead after they were ejected from the car they were in during a high-speed chase in Guadalupe County. Deputies tried to pull over a Ford SUV Monday morning, but investigators say the vehicle took off after it stopped. After a chase...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man who was fatally shot after kicking down door of apartment north of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed after kicking down the door to an apartment just north of downtown. Jeffrey Alan Davis, 39, died at the scene at around 7 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 500 block of W. Euclid Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue.
