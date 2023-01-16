Read full article on original website
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Dallas AirBnB owner under investigation for refusing to host gay couple. Should he be banned?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Observer
Texas Bill Would Require Dallas, Other Cities to Provide Mobile Showers for the Homeless
Texas House Rep. Elizabeth Campos filed a bill last week that would require cities with populations of 500,000 or more to provide mobile showers for the homeless. Under House Bill 1292, mobile showers would be made available daily to each homeless person to help prevent the spread of hygiene-related illnesses.
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteers
FORT WORTH, Texas - An abandoned, Texas-based KKK headquarters is being converted into an arts center after being purchased by a non-profit coalition. The building, now owned by Transform 1012 N. Main St, will be named after Fred Rouse, the first lynching victim in Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Airbnb Launches Investigation After Dallas Host Denies LGBTQ Couple
Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation. "Love trying to book a [Airbnb] with my bf in Dallas and having this be the response to our booking," Curtis Kimberlin Jr. posted on Twitter. Accompanying the tweet...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Dallas Street Parking Regulations Would Raise Rates
It’s already tough to park in many parts of Dallas, but new parking regulations could make it more expensive and also eliminate some meter spaces. Delivery trucks compete with cars for space during the day in Deep Ellum and Downtown Dallas. “I feel like every time I come down...
keranews.org
Dallas Theater Center's plans for the Kalita Humphreys Theater face pushback over "sticker shock"
Dallas Mayor pro tem Omar Narvaez brought up the issue of "sticker shock" at the very start of the meeting early Tuesday. In 2010, a master plan put renovating the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed theater at $25 million. "Which I don't think there's anybody opposed to that," he said. "But there...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Proposes New Rules for Local Boarding Homes
Ever since Texas passed a law in 2021 increasing penalties for people operating illegal boarding homes, Dallas has been working on changes to how it regulates them. Senate Bill 500, which went into effect in September 2022, increased the maximum fine for illegally operating a boarding home from $500 to $2,000, with the possibility of 180 days of jail time for the operator. Now, the city is looking for more ways it can crack down on illegal or bad-faith operators of boarding homes and provide a better quality of life for their residents.
keranews.org
A Dallas family restored an ancestral cemetery. The story's on display on AT&T's big screens
Rodney Hawkins began researching his family roots three years ago. Now there's an exhibition at AT&T Headquarters that follows his family's journey finding and restoring an East Texas burial site. The giant screens at AT&T headquarters immerse you among chirping birds in the piney woods of East Texas. Rodney Hawkins,...
Luxury bus service adding San Antonio to Dallas route next month
Ride in style to the Big D.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas May Offer Refunds for Missed Trash
The City of Dallas may compensate some residents for missed garbage and recycling pickups. After a trash collection schedule change implemented on December 5, several residents said the City failed to collect their trash for the entire month, reportedly causing trash cans to overflow in the street, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
Dallas city attorney announces retirement plans
DALLAS — The Dallas city attorney is planning to retire next month, according to an email sent to city officials. Chris Caso announced his plans to retire Feb. 28 "to spend more time with my family and to pursue other interests," his email said. "I have greatly enjoyed my...
wbap.com
New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas
(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas
Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
flashbackdallas.com
The Bullen Store, Exposition Avenue — 1896-1936
If you’re reading this, you probably have a fascination with old buildings. When was it built? What had it been? How has it not been torn down? One such building — which, though interesting, doesn’t really strike one as particularly old — is the small building at 507 Exposition Avenue, a few blocks from Fair Park. Actually, the thing that jumped out at me was the sign on the building reading “J. M. Hengy Electric Co.” — back in 2015 I wrote a long post about the exceedingly litigious Hengy family (“F. J. Hengy: Junk Merchant, Litigant”) (J. M. was the grandson of F. J.). The Hengy Electric Co. was in business at that location from at least the 1930s until at least the 1960s. I’m not sure why the current owners kept this sign, but I’m glad they did, because it’s why I noticed it.
Oxford Eagle
Dallas pastor Jeffress will speak at a major Christian event in Oxford
Organizers of what is being billed as a major Christian event in Oxford, have announced that nationally- followed Pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Dallas will be headlining the Feb. 16 evening. Also, on the program are Christian activist Jennifer O’Neill, who starred in 37 featured Hollywood films;
Dallas Observer
The Longhorn Ballroom Is Coming Back, Baby!
Great music venues never die, and one of the most famous in Dallas will soon be back in business. Owner Edwin Cabaniss announced that the Longhorn Ballroom on Corinth Street in the Cedars neighborhood will host live music once again by this spring. "My team and I at Kessler Presents...
Dallas AirBnB owner under investigation for refusing to host gay couple. Should he be banned?
Accommodation platform Airbnb has launched an investigation into the owner of an Airbnb in Dallas after allegedly refusing to host a gay couple at his property. Curtis Kimberlin posted an exchange between his partner Jonathan and the owner of the Airbnb, Peter, on Twitter, and it quickly went viral, gathering almost two million views.
Dallas thieves stole millions in jewelry by busting through walls
The Dallas-area heist apparently relied on good old fashioned brute force to breach a jewelry store.
City of Godley offices closed due to staffing shortage
GODLEY, Texas — The doors to Godley City Hall are locked. Signs on the doors read “This office is closed temporarily” and “Closed due to staffing shortage.”. “It's going on a week now and there's no plans to reopen because there's no meeting to hire the proper staff to reopen the city,” Godley resident Kayla Lain said.
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
North Texas’ 2023 housing market will be ‘mirror image’ of last year, expert predicts
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The U.S. economy is heading into an almost certain recession this year, and for the housing market, the recession is here. But a national recession won’t wallop Dallas-Fort Worth as...
