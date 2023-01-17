ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

KDRV

Hanby Middle School celebrating renovation

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Central Point School District 6 is celebrating the newly renovated Hanby Middle School. After two years of construction, the 112-year-old building is equipped with new classrooms, lockers, safety systems and more. The $11 million project was made possible thanks to a 2019 district bond, federal...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVL

Ask10: What is being built on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?

MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer Ann Tew wrote in asking, "What are the 2 buildings being put up across from Rogue Credit Union on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?" According to the City of Medford's Communications Manager, Kristina Wilson, there are a few new developments in that area.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

GPPD: Man that set fire to elementary school arrested

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass Police Department says it's officers have arrested the suspect responsible for setting fire to Lincoln Elementary School. On January 14, 2023, at 1:38 AM, Grants Pass Police and Grants Pass Fire and Rescue responded to Lincoln Elementary School regarding a fire alarm. The first...
GRANTS PASS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 1/19 – Marijuana Search Warrant and Arrests in Grants Pass, Britt Festival Announces More Performers For 2023 Season

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant and Arrests in Grants Pass. On January 18, 2023, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Ask10: What is being built behind Herb's Restaurant?

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — News10 viewer, Janet Robbins wrote in asking: "What is being built on Fruitdale Ave. in Grants Pass behind Herb’s Restaurant?" News10 spoke to Grants Pass's planning and development department and they said it is owned by Options for Southern Oregon. They serve people dealing...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

4 TRANSIENTS CITED FOR LITTERING IN DUCK POND AREA

4 transients were cited in 2 littering incidents in the Duck Pond area, by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said at about 11:40 a.m. a 47-year old woman and a 52-year old man were contacted in their camp between Newton Creek and Garden Valley near the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The report described the camp as “immense” and is connected to numerous trees in the area. There were multiple shopping carts full of trash surrounding the camp and trash was scattered on the ground as well. Both were cited and released. They were issued trash bags and instructed to clean up their mess and to return the shopping carts to where they belong.
ROSEBURG, OR
ijpr.org

Two Rogue Valley Asante hospitals still in 'crisis standards of care' mode

Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass continue to operate under "crisis standards of care," meaning Asante is canceling surgeries that are not urgent, moving staff to departments that have the greatest need and offering incentive pay to nurses who take extra shifts.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Britt Festival announces more performers for its 2023 lineup

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Britt Festival is advancing its 2023 musical performances lineup. Today the annual music festival announced that the Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023 with California reggae band Rebelution will perform on the Britt stage August 27. The Britt Music & Arts Festival (Britt) says that show also includes Britt favorite, Iration, plus The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Ashland Police: suspect siphoned gas from gas station and caused a fire

ASHLAND, Ore. - Ashland police are looking for the person that they is responsible for starting a fire after stealing fuel from a commercial gas station. It happened on Saturday at 2:40 am. officers from the Ashland Police Department and members of Ashland Fire & Rescue responded to 60 Shamrock Lane for a report of a fire.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

29 Raiders Make Winter Academic All-CCC team

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Southern Oregon University's winter sports teams had 29 representatives on the latest U.S> Bank Academic All-Cascade Conference list, which was released Tuesday by the CCC office. To qualify for the Academic All-CCC distinction, one must have been enrolled at their current institution for at least one full...
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG WEDNESDAY

An investigation is underway following a shooting in downtown Roseburg Wednesday morning. Sergeant Daniel Allen of the Roseburg Police said at about 8:40 a.m. officers with RPD along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Cow Creek Tribal Police responded to the incident in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Allen said the initial investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a conflict between two individuals who appear unknown to each other. There is no known ongoing threat to the public.
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

1 arrested, 1 injured in Roseburg shooting

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Roseburg Police Department arrested a suspect after a shooting Wednesday morning. At about 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Shots were fired after a fight between two strangers. One person was injured but is expected to be okay, according to police.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Grants Pass opens warming shelter Thursday evening through Saturday morning

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The City of Grants Pass is issuing a severe weather event declaration for tomorrow through Saturday, January 21, 2023 because of cold weather. Grants Pass will open a severe weather event shelter Thursday, January 19, through Saturday, January 21, at 531 Northeast F Street 5:30pm to 8:30am, set to conclude 8:30am Saturday. Intake hours are 5:30pm to 8pm. The City says the shelter's services include food, bedding and dry storage capabilities for up to 75 people. It says the shelter does not require any religious affiliation or drug testing to enter, and it will accommodate pets.
Klamath Alerts

US Marshals Lead Task Force To Arrest Fugitive In Chiloquin

U.S. Marshals Led Task Force Arrests Local Child Sex Abuse Suspect in Klamath County. KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The United States Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) tracked down and arrested a man wanted in Jackson County on a felony warrant for child sex abuse Tuesday in rural Chiloquin, Ore. The suspect, Jonathan Javier Montes, 32, was wanted on a felony charge of first-degree sex abuse for a 2020 crime committed against a child in Jackson County. He is now lodged in the Klamath County Jail awaiting transportation back to Jackson County. PNVOTF arrested Montes without incident at a residence on Royal Coachman Drive in Chiloquin around 30-miles north of Klamath Falls.
CHILOQUIN, OR
kpic

Update: Wimer Street reopens after crash

ASHLAND, Ore. — UPDATE, JAN 18 4:30 PM:. Ashland Police Department says the crash has been cleared and Wimer Street is open again. Road conditions remain poor. Drivers are still advised to use caution if having to travel through the area. ORIGINAL POST:. Ashland Police Department says first responders...
ASHLAND, OR

