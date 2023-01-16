ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Stay toasty this winter with a $50 self-heating vest

Stoke the fire and get out the fuzzy socks because winter is really here. High-quality cold-weather clothes will keep you nice and warm through a long snowy winter, but some of it is bulky and uncomfortable. Try fighting the elements in the Be Warm Heated Vest instead. This self-heating vest plugs into a power bank and delivers soothing heat all over, and it’s only $49.99 (reg. $149).
WOMI Owensboro

How to Deice Your Windshield with Just a Potato During This Indiana Winter

If you're looking for a way to keep your windshield from icing over on those cold Indiana mornings, here's a little hack that just might do the trick for you. We all know that winter is coming...well technically it's already wintertime, but you know what I mean. The colder temps, ice, snow, and every headache that comes with all of those things are on the way. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
INDIANA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

WARNING: Prepare for Cold and Windy Weather in Disney World

Florida might be the Sunshine State, but believe it or not, it can sometimes get a bit cold. our share of weather in Disney World, including storms, hurricanes, and more, and we’re about to see some seriously cold and windy weather over the next few days. According to WESH...
FLORIDA STATE
thespruce.com

Can Poinsettias Live Outside in Winter?

Despite being a tropical plant that is native to Mexico and Guatamala, perhaps no plant is more widely associated with the winter holidays than the poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima). With its flower-like leaves in vibrant shades of red, pink or white, it's a traditional holiday gift and popular home decoration. During December they're commonly seen on kitchen islands and coffee tables. Some people keep poinsettias alive year round indoors, though they do not bloom all year. Where you don't often see a poinsettia is outdoors, which leads to the question, can this poinsettias live outside in winter?
macaronikid.com

Snow Much Fun! Four Ways To Have Fun With Snow

My kids love to play in the snow, both outdoors ... and in! Here are four ideas for snow much fun, both outside and inside the house:. These ice gems were a hit and so simple to make! All I needed were ice cube trays (you could also use a cupcake pan for bigger 'gems.'), water, and food coloring! I let our 'gems' freeze overnight and then popped them out in the snow to play with. If it's cold enough where you live, simply leave your 'gems' out overnight to freeze! These gems make excellent decorations for snow sculptures and snowpeople. It's also fun to have a treasure hunt — hide the gems around your yard and let the kids find them!
The Independent

Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting

Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
msn.com

This Snow Joe snow blower is 54% off today only

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The snow has been slow to come for many of us this year, but make no mistake, it's on its way. If you have even a moderately sized driveway, it can feel like backbreaking work to shovel the snow every time a few inches falls, let alone a few feet. Even if you've got a stronger back than most, who wants to take the time? A good snow blower can make your life a lot easier. If you've ever considered picking up a snow blower in the past, this deal could be just the thing you've been waiting for.
Consumer Reports.org

Best Three-Stage Snow Blowers of 2023

Raise a frostbitten hand if you like clearing snow. We thought not. Fortunately, three-stage snow blowers, sometimes called snow throwers, tackle that woeful winter chore up to 30 percent faster than two-stage models, in part because they can clear deeper snow with a single pass. “Upgrading from a two-stage to...

