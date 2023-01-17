ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel Nebraska

US to designate Russia's Wagner mercenary group as a 'transnational criminal organization'

The US Treasury Department will designate the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group as a "transnational criminal organization" and will impose additional sanctions next week against the group and its support network across the world, the White House said on Friday. "These actions recognize the transcontinental threat that Wagner poses, including...

