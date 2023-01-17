ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs WR Russell Gage gets carted off due to injury

 3 days ago

Tampa Bay receiver Russell Gage was carted off the field on a backboard due to an apparent neck injury with 2:55 left in the Buccaneers’ NFC wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

Gage was unable to get up on multiple occasions after an incomplete pass was thrown his way by Tom Brady. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson’s right arm smacked into the side of Gage’s helmet on the play.

Gage departed the Buccaneers’ regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 8 with a lower back injury.

The 26-year-old LSU product caught two passes for 10 yards in Monday’s game. Gage had 51 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns in the 2022 regular season, his first year in Tampa Bay after he opened his NFL career by playing four seasons for the Falcons.

In 74 career regular-season games (25 starts), Gage has 244 receptions for 2,491 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Cowboys beat the Buccaneers 31-14 on Monday to advance to a Sunday matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

–Field Level Media

