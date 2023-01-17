Eric Church’s “George Strait Drinking Game” Is A Must-Play For Any Country Music Fan

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Beer pong, flip cup, circle of death…when you hit a certain age, those college drinking games just don’t cut it anymore.

I mean, are you really gonna be pushing 40 years old clearing off your dining room table and spilling beer all over the house? C’mon…

Once you hit 30, you gotta find new ways to bring a little extra excitement to the world of drinking, without turning your place into a frat party.

Enter Eric Church.

Apparently, Eric and the wife like to play a little game where they try to name all of George’s 60 number one singles. You go back and forth naming Strait hits, and if you’re wrong, you have to take a drink.

According to Eric, it’s WAY harder than you’d think.

“My wife and I used to play a game where we would try to guess which songs were number one by George Strait, and it was a drinking game.

The interesting thing about George is that you can’t imagine what 60 number ones are, but what you really can’t imagine is the ones that are not number one

If it wasn’t a number one, you had to drink and you wouldn’t believe how many nights we were stunned.”

Easy, fun, and all about George Strait… sounds like the best drinking game I’ve ever heard of.

“Cowboys Like Us”

Eric Church Announces ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour

Set to kickoff this summer in Milwaukee with Elle King and run through September in Tampa, Florida, Chief is bringing along an incredible cast of 18 different rotating openers with him on his first headlining amphitheater tour, with the likes of:

Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Paul Cauthen, plus Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Strays rotating as openers on select dates.

I mean, I knew he was already planning to bring along some heavy hitters, but damn… this is gonna be insane.

Needless to say, it’s going to be a helluva run for the North Carolina native, who is constantly pushing the envelope when it comes to his live shows and the live music experience for fans.

Of course, the original Outsiders World Tour occurred in 2014, following the release of his 4th career studio album, The Outsiders.

However, after quite a few years of running solo, playing 3-hour sets all on his own, Chief is finally getting back to having some openers on his upcoming summer tour. And not just any regular opener… some of the best artists in country music right now, which is one of the coolest parts about this announcement.

Eric says it will be a whole new ballgame for his team on this outdoor summer tour trek, headlining outdoor amphitheaters across the country for the very first time:

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually.

Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively. Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters.

Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

In one of the previous teasers, he included a clip from his 2013 Caught in the Act live album, where he details his first amphitheater concert in Charlotte, North Carolina, so this venture seems to also be some sort of nod to that early inspiration in a way:

“I still remember my first amphitheater concert. I was 16-years-old.”

With 27 cities on the schedule, if he’ll be anywhere near you with any one of his incredible openers, don’t miss it. He is truly one of, if not the, best live performers in all of country music.

This is easily the tour of the summer in my opinion, and I can only hope an album announcement won’t be too far behind… he released his most recent triple album, Heart & Soul, in April of 2021.

Tickets for Eric’s Church Choir members will be available starting Tuesday, January 17th at 10 a.m. (which is definitely the best route if you want to avoid a Ticketmaster fiasco trying to buy tickets), with all tickets going on sale to the general public next Friday, January 20th at 10 a.m.

Eric Church 2023 Tour Dates

* denotes festival dates

April 14* Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Fort Lauderdale Beach Park Tortuga Music Festival

June 16* Central Point, Ore. / Jackson County Expo Rogue Music Festival

June 17* Santa Rosa, Calif. / Sonoma County Fairgrounds Country Summer Music Festival

June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. / American Family Insurance Amphitheater Elle King

June 23 Detroit, Mich. / Pine Knob Music Theatre Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 24 Cleveland, Ohio / Blossom Music Center Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 30 Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 1 Virginia Beach, Va. / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 7 Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 8 Pittsburgh, Pa. / The Pavilion at Star Lake Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 14 Cincinnati, Ohio / Riverbend Music Center Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 15 St. Louis, Mo. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 23* Minot, N.D. / North Dakota State Fairgrounds North Dakota State Fair

July 28 Dallas, Texas / Dos Equis Pavilion Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

July 29 Austin, Texas / Germania Insurance Amphitheater Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

Aug. 4 Raleigh, N.C. / Coastal Credit Union Music Park Cody Jinks

Aug. 5 Bristow, Va. / Jiffy Lube Live Cody Jinks

Aug. 11 Indianapolis, Ind. / Ruoff Music Center Cody Jinks

Aug. 12 Chicago, Ill. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Cody Jinks

Aug. 13* Des Moines, Iowa / Iowa State Fairgrounds Iowa State Fair

Aug. 18 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 19 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 25 Holmdel, N.J. / PNC Bank Arts Center Whiskey Myers

Aug. 26 Philadelphia, Pa. / Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Whiskey Myers

Sept. 8 Portland, Ore. / RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 9 George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 15 Albuquerque, N.M. / Isleta Amphitheater Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 16 Phoenix, Ariz. / Ak-Chin Pavilion Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen

Sept. 22 Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

Sept. 23 Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion Whiskey Myers

Sept. 29 West Palm Beach, Fla. / iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

Sept. 30 Tampa, Fla. / MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

Oct. 7* Bristol, Tenn. / Bristol Motor Speedway Country Thunder Bristol

“Springsteen/Born To Run (Medley/Live)”