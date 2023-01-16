ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

At least 11 shots fired in fatal shooting that preceded Darius Miles murder charge, video shows

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QAdW_0kH20kb600
AlabamaÕs Darius Miles comes off the floor during a game in Coleman Coliseum Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. Miles was one of two men charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris on The Strip in Tuscaloosa Jan. 15, 2023. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.

At least 11 shots could be heard Sunday morning in the 400 block of Grace Street nearby The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, based on a Ring doorbell video posted on social media.

The video, which has been authenticated as genuine by the Tuscaloosa News , was taken at a residence on the same road as the shooting that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris .

Alabama men's basketball junior Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis of Maryland were charged with capital murder and jailed without bond. Miles is officially no longer a member of the basketball team, according to a statement from UA. An email from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit states that Davis is not affiliated with UA.

Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the University of Alabama Police Department were called to the scene of a reported shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Walk of Champions at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The driver of the vehicle, not Harris, told officers the vehicle had been shot into and he had fired back in self-defense and may have struck one of the assailants.

Of the at least 11 shots heard, it's unclear how many were fired by the suspects and how many were fired by the driver. The shooting takes place outside of the view of the video. Two pedestrians can be seen walking along the street and break into a run as soon as the gunshots ring out.

The shooting appeared to be the result of a minor argument between the victims and suspects, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

DARIUS MILES: Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles maintains innocence, per attorneys

ALABAMA BASKETBALL: What Nate Oats said about Darius Miles, Alabama basketball player arrested on capital murder charge

Capt. Jack Kennedy, commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, didn’t specify Sunday who investigators believe pulled the trigger, but he did say both suspects are being charged because their actions led to Harris’ death.

The two suspects were developed after processing the scenes, speaking with witnesses and viewing video surveillance, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Some of the details provided to UA students early Sunday in initial alerts sent out by the school had to be corrected as the morning progressed. In the first alert UA sent at 3:08 a.m., the second suspect description and vehicle being sought had been incorrect because of "limited information available at the time," UA said in a second alert at 6:49 a.m.

The second alert said neither the victim nor the shooter were members of the UA community, but one more update Monday provided said there were two suspects and one was a UA student.

“After a thorough investigation from multiple jurisdictions, two suspects, one of whom was a UA student, were arrested and charged with capital murder in the off-campus incident,” the third update read on Monday.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: At least 11 shots fired in fatal shooting that preceded Darius Miles murder charge, video shows

Comments / 130

Old Guy mumbling
3d ago

Darius was only shooting 34% in college, so his criminal record pretty much matches. Look for growth in his game with more extensive time on the Alabama State Prison Team.

Reply
28
David Moorefield
3d ago

Everyone get out of the way while the University is running for the exit. I'm sure the dead girl & her family will be glad to know he is no longer on the ball team or a U.A. student.

Reply(6)
27
Jo-ann Tennant
3d ago

You had the world at your fingertips. Unfortunately stupidity isn't a talent.

Reply(1)
63
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Shooting investigation underway at Fairfield apartment complex

FAIRFIELD. Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting investigation is underway in Fairfield after one person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning. First responders on the scene at Serenity Apartments in Fairfield reported that a person was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting. No other information is available at this time. Stay […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim

A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Man acquitted in 2010 Birmingham cold case homicide

A man charged 11 years after a Birmingham cold case homicide has been acquitted in the 2010 slaying. Antonio Devon Coleman, 36, was arrested in 2020 for the killing of 47-year-old Jeffrey Deon Wormley. Birmingham police said they were able to make the arrest after Coleman’s ex-girlfriend provided new information that led to the capital murder warrant being issued.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police looking for man who robbed Hwy. 280 Target

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of robbing a Target store and threatening employees. On Tuesday, October 10, the adult male seen in security footage attempted to exit the store through the entrance door that would not open. A loss prevention employee approached the individual when the suspect threatened them, saying “I will shoot you.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama

The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

56-year-old man killed by train outside Birmingham

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

754K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy