Michigan Daily
Michigan embraces opportunity against No. 1 Penn State
Last season, Michigan stunned the wrestling world, defeating Penn State in the Big Ten Championship. But those shockwaves cooled as the Nittany Lions got the last laugh, securing the 2022 NCAA Championship. Once again tasked with proving they can wrestle at the highest level, the Wolverines are knocking on the doorstep.
Michigan Daily
Michigan routs Rutgers, 81-58, behind potent trio
A “three-headed monster” isn’t a fun obstacle for anyone to face. The Wolverines’ dynamic trio of fifth-year wing Leigha Brown, graduate forward Emily Kiser and sophomore guard Laila Phelia earned that moniker from Iowa coach Lisa Bluder in a Jan. 7 loss to the Hawkeyes. But the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team’s opponents have been dealing with that onslaught all year long.
Michigan Daily
Michigan controls Tennessee in electric top-10 showdown
After the No. 5 Michigan men’s tennis team secured the doubles point with No. 1 pair Andrew Fenty and Gavin Young to win their set 6-3, followed by No. 2 pair Patrick Maloney and Ondrej Styler winning their set 6-4, the Wolverines (2-0 overall) rode through three of four completed singles matches to handily beat No. 6 Tennessee (4-1 overall), 4-1.
Michigan Daily
Timeout adjustments kickstart Michigan’s dominance in win over Rutgers
After watching a Rutgers pull-up jumper drop through the net with just over eight minutes to go in the first half, shrinking the Scarlet Knights’ deficit to just three points, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico called timeout. During the break, Barnes Arico focused her discussion around stepping up the...
Michigan Daily
In loss, Michigan fails to dominate in the paint and on the boards
COLLEGE PARK — 18 days ago, against Maryland, the Michigan men’s basketball team looked its strongest. It attacked the basket, bullied opponents in box-outs and demonstrated how much it wanted to win. On Thursday — against the Terrapins once again — it fell short of that.
Michigan Daily
DMV boys fall to Maryland on the road, 64-58
COLLEGE PARK — Junior center Hunter Dickinson didn’t expect a warm hometown welcome when he stepped on the floor. Neither did junior guard Terrance Williams II nor freshman guard Dug McDaniel, also returning to their hometowns. What they did expect though, was another chance to take down their...
Michigan Daily
Michigan wrestling proves its mettle against Wisconsin
Entering its second Big Ten dual meet of the season, the No. 3 ranked Michigan wrestling team carried the weight of expectations on its shoulders. As evidenced by their ranking, the Wolverines were held in high regard by their NCAA peers. They had dispatched every team they faced prior to Sunday’s matchup, including two wins over top-25 teams. But they had never wrestled a team as highly ranked as No. 14 Wisconsin, home to three wrestlers ranked in the top five of their respective weight classes.
Michigan Daily
Ari Wiggins’ effort in practice paying off for Michigan
Late in the first quarter of the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team’s win over Purdue last week, sophomore guard Ari Wiggins checked into the game for the first time in three outings. Purdue had just made two free throws, and the quarter was all but over. Upon...
Michigan Daily
After benching, Terrance Williams II seeks redemption
Just 21 seconds into the second half against Northwestern, the Michigan men’s basketball team called on its bench. After junior forward Terrance Williams II allowed a Wildcat to snatch an offensive rebound out of his hand and subsequently fouled him, Michigan coach Juwan Howard made a substitution, benching the starter and captain.
Michigan Daily
Adam Wooten, Michigan men’s gymnastics have goals for glory in young season
Championship caliber teams need strong leadership in their pursuit of greatness. Whether it comes from a player or coach, it’s a vital component for any team working to be the best. For the Michigan men’s gymnastics team, that’s senior Adam Wooten. A two time All-American, Wooten finished...
Is another 2024 five-star QB emerging on Michigan’s radar?
Michigan’s football program went all-in on Detroit Martin Luther King five-star quarterback Dante Moore during the class of 2023 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines were the first program to offer Moore when he was in eighth grade, long before he ascended into one of the top overall prospects in the country.
Michigan Daily
Abbie Telgenhof: Michigan’s turnovers against Northwestern indicative of larger problem
Every team has strengths and weaknesses. But it’s not normal for those to change every game. Prior to the Michigan men’s basketball team’s matchup with Northwestern, it boasted an average of just 7.4 turnovers per game. But after the Wildcats decimated the poise that the Wolverines had prided themselves on all season, that number has rocketed to 10 per game.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Makes Decision In NCAA Infraction Case
Earlier this month, it was reported that Michigan was being investigated by the NCAA for alleged violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period. Per multiple reports, the alleged violations for the Wolverines include "impermissible contact with recruits during the NCAA-mandated ...
Two of Ohio’s top prospects set to visit Michigan this month
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Lakewood (OH.) St. Edwards 2024 offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong will be attending the Wolverines’ Junior Day on January 28th. This will mark their first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the Armstrong brothers back in early November and they...
Michigan State basketball gets encouraging news on Malik Hall's foot injury
EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo’s mood changed in 24 hours. And it had nothing to do with Purdue. Michigan State’s basketball coach received hope Tuesday morning that senior forward Malik Hall’s season likely won’t be over — even though a timetable for a potential return remains in limbo.
Detroit News
DeJuan Rogers gets head-coaching job after guiding Belleville football to state title
DeJuan Rogers was named head football coach at Belleville by the school’s athletic director Joe Brodie on Thursday. “Based on the experience and rapport that Coach Rogers has with the kids and the program combined with his coaching skills and the outstanding job he did in the interim during the state championship run, we feel he is the best fit to lead our program next year and years to come,” Brodie said.
Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD have tough relationship
Jim Harbaugh recently announced that he would be returning to Michigan after exploring some opportunities in the NFL. Apparently there is one difficult relationship he will be returning to in Ann Arbor. In a story about Harbaugh’s return to Michigan, The Athletic’s Austin Meek said that Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel do not... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD have tough relationship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
diehardsport.com
Harbaugh Meets With Five-Star QB, Former OSU Pledge
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was apparently out in Arizona visiting former Ohio State QB pledge Dylan Raiola. The No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, Raiola is the son of former Nebraska C Damion Raiola. There have been rumblings that Ohio State may get involved with five-star QB Jadyn...
Michigan Daily
Matt Weiss fired after computer access crimes incident
Following computer crimes allegations, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss has been fired. Michigan Athletics released a statement from athletic director Warde Manuel Friday afternoon, terminating Weiss:. “After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. Consistent with...
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
