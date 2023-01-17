Three men and a woman are facing drug related charges after state police were called Monday morning to Sheetz on Route 322 in Cranberry for reports of a fight. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they arrived at Sheetz and found Steven Forsell, 38, of Oil City, who told them he didn’t remember much since the day before, when he got into an argument with a man called “Squeak” and was cut on the face with an unknown object.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO