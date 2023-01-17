ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler County man accused of stealing from 5 area stores, returning merchandise for store credit

A Butler County man has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing and returning merchandise from five Lowe’s locations in Allegheny and Butler counties. State police in Butler say Jacob Ruth II, 23, of Harmony, was initially arrested for theft of jewelry, cash and other items from a Jefferson Township home on Dec. 6. Troopers said they discovered the stolen items when they served a search warrant on Ruth’s truck in the alleged theft of items from that home.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Truck that demolished Rite Aid drive-thru found in Youngstown

A box truck that police believe was used in two hit-and-run crashes in Liberty has been found abandoned in Youngstown. However, police are still looking for the driver. Police say the truck struck a car at a convenience store at Belmont Avenue and Gypsy Lane Monday morning before running into the drive through at the Rite-Aid pharmacy across the street.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
venangoextra.com

Four facing drug charges after incidents in Cranberry

Three men and a woman are facing drug related charges after state police were called Monday morning to Sheetz on Route 322 in Cranberry for reports of a fight. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they arrived at Sheetz and found Steven Forsell, 38, of Oil City, who told them he didn’t remember much since the day before, when he got into an argument with a man called “Squeak” and was cut on the face with an unknown object.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

