FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Youngstown
It happened on the West Side of Youngstown on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.
Report: Woman arrested for ramming into victim’s car
Quinche Stokes, 23, is charged with a felony count of felonious assault, obstructing official business, possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.
Butler County man accused of stealing from 5 area stores, returning merchandise for store credit
A Butler County man has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing and returning merchandise from five Lowe’s locations in Allegheny and Butler counties. State police in Butler say Jacob Ruth II, 23, of Harmony, was initially arrested for theft of jewelry, cash and other items from a Jefferson Township home on Dec. 6. Troopers said they discovered the stolen items when they served a search warrant on Ruth’s truck in the alleged theft of items from that home.
Woman charged with killing boys in Ohio funeral procession crash
Tymar Allen, 12, and Trevond Walker Jr., 6, both died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.
Belmont County Ohio man allegedly stabbed victim in the back of the neck
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A 37-year-old Tiltonsville man remains in the Belmont County Jail after an alleged stabbing incident on Sunday. Authorities say Calen Antonacci faces charges of burglary and felonious assault. They say it stemmed from an incident inside the victim’s home on Farmington Road in Colerain, in which the victim was allegedly stabbed […]
Police: Man charged after fleeing traffic stop scene
David Quear is being charged with four counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 19, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Driver of stolen truck leads Warren police on chase
The driver of a stolen truck led Warren police on a chase throughout through the city's southeast side on Monday.
Man says woman chased him with a knife in Girard stabbing attempt
A woman is facing charges after a man reported that she swung a fire extinguisher at him and then chased him with a knife in Girard.
Police: Break-in at daycare possibly connected to recent toilet paper thefts
Reports said a break-in Tuesday evening at an East Rayen Avenue daycare could be tied to a rash of recent toilet paper thefts in the building.
Police: Driver of box truck that crashed into pharmacy charged
Liberty Police confirm they have located the stolen red box truck that crashed into the drive-through overhang at the Rite Aid pharmacy on Monday morning.
Truck that demolished Rite Aid drive-thru found in Youngstown
A box truck that police believe was used in two hit-and-run crashes in Liberty has been found abandoned in Youngstown. However, police are still looking for the driver. Police say the truck struck a car at a convenience store at Belmont Avenue and Gypsy Lane Monday morning before running into the drive through at the Rite-Aid pharmacy across the street.
Youngstown murder suspect sentenced for using counterfeit checks at casinos
A Youngstown man already being held in jail for murder and a serious traffic crash has been sentenced by a federal judge for using fake id’s to cash counterfeit checks at East Coast Casinos. Robert Lee Weaver III, 38, has been sentenced to 10 months in prison after being...
State Police remove dogs, puppies from Venango Co. home after reports of a malnourished dog chained outside
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has removed dogs and puppies from a Venango County home after being notified of a dog that had been left outside, and concerns over whether it was being fed. The Pennsylvania State Police Franklin Patrol Unit reported on Jan. 18 that Troopers were contacted about a dog on Jan. […]
Youngstown woman receives sentence for crash that killed motorcyclist
A Youngstown woman received her sentence Wednesday for the April 2022 death of a motorcyclist in Austintown.
Four facing drug charges after incidents in Cranberry
Three men and a woman are facing drug related charges after state police were called Monday morning to Sheetz on Route 322 in Cranberry for reports of a fight. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they arrived at Sheetz and found Steven Forsell, 38, of Oil City, who told them he didn’t remember much since the day before, when he got into an argument with a man called “Squeak” and was cut on the face with an unknown object.
Report: Woman breaks into apartment, urinates on kitchen floor
Reports said someone broke into a man’s New Court apartment Monday evening and spilled food all over and urinated on his kitchen floor.
Report: Drugs found, driver ran during Girard traffic stop
Police are looking for the driver they say ran from a traffic stop where various drugs were found.
