GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
With Pitt coach watching, Aliquippa football stars hit basketball stride to defeat Shenango
Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi was sitting among the home fans in Aliquippa’s gym Wednesday night, there with dozens of others to watch a group of football players throw around a basketball. Sometimes there’s a linebacker, a safety, a running back, a tight end and maybe a lineman on...
ellwoodcity.org
Riverside Rallies, Knocks Off Wolverines In Overtime
After trailing by as many as 20 points late in the third quarter, the visiting Riverside Panthers rallied to force overtime and pull away for a thrilling 50-47 victory over Ellwood City Tuesday night. Sophomore Drake Fox’s 3-pointers with under 15 seconds in regulation knotted the game. Ellwood City...
cranberryeagle.com
Making a Splash
JACKSON TWP — The biggest meets for Seneca Valley swimmer Haihan Xu are yet to come, but there’s nothing wrong with leaving his mark along the way. The senior finished with the top time Thursday in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke as the Raiders defeated Mars 103-42.
New North Catholic football coach comes home from Arizona
Chris Rizzo, a Bethel Park native, took over the North Catholic football program a couple of weeks ago, following a successful run as the coach of Ironwood High School in Glendale, Arizona.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Reveals their Hall of Fame Class of 2023
PITTSBURGH — The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) revealed their Hall of Fame Class of 2023 at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Heinz History Center Wednesday morning. The Class of 2023 includes 15 inductees, which features seven athletes, two coaches, two teams and one for the...
cranberryeagle.com
SRU announces McGraw scholarship
SLIPPERY ROCK — For seven seasons, Bobby McGraw brought passion and encouragement to the Slippery Rock University women’s basketball program as its head coach. Now the university wants to extend those traits — in his name — for years to come. SRU formally announced the formation...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler wrestlers making most of practice time
BUTLER TWP — Fans of Butler High wrestling have enjoyed watching the team’s 14-0 effort to date in dual matches this season, but that success has been fostered when few are present. Practices are where the wrestlers hone their skills and become mentally prepared prior to each match.
wtae.com
WPIAL announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees
PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL is recognizing some of the greatest names in western Pennsylvania high school sports. Below is the list of inductees for the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023, as announced Wednesday. Athletes. Ray Brinzer - North Allegheny wrestling. Emily Carter - Bethel Park swimming and...
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Visits Aliquippa Targets
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
wtae.com
Communities come together after student-athlete's father is killed in hit-and-run
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — Support from one high school basketball team to another during a difficult time for one young athlete. During the North Hills and Chartiers Valley boys basketball game Tuesday night, the North Hills community donated money to the Gleason family. Zachary Gleason was killed in a hit-and-run...
cranberryeagle.com
Beloved congregation member and athlete dies
Jordis “Jordie” Hamilton had no interest in growing older, said her friend of 36 years John Reddick. The Butler resident always disagreed with the sign across the street from her home, which read “elderly pedestrian crossing,” because she never saw herself as an elder, Reddick said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Strong winds knock out power around Western Pa.; snow forecast for Friday
Sporadic power outages swept across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties Thursday night. The outages and strong winds followed a cold front that brought with it heavy winds, rain and thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Larger outages were reported by Duquesne Light in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, Penn Hills and Plum. FirstEnergy reported...
North Catholic High School counselor loses job after students get crystals from self-proclaimed witches
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A coven of self-proclaimed witches and crystals with alleged special powers led to a local Catholic high school counselor apparently losing her job. The women who own Elemental Magick in Sewickley identify themselves as witches. Nonetheless, they were invited to speak at a local Catholic high school, resulting in a firestorm pitting Catholic versus pagan beliefs.The three women say they're Wiccans -- a coven of witches -- and for the past seven years, they've been selling crystals, skulls and scented candles they believe to be imbued with special powers from their store. But contrary to popular impressions, these...
Ode to a Pittsburgh winter
that's definitely true. You've only just begun. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg man seriously hurt after being struck by truck on Route 119
A Greensburg man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a pickup truck Monday while walking along Route 119 in Hempfield, state police said. David A. Green, 30, was hit by a Ford F-350 and a trailer it was towing, according to troopers. The pickup was traveling southbound in...
YinzerCon coming to Pittsburgh this spring
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are conventions dedicated to comic book characters, cars, and an even reptiles, so why not one that celebrates all things Pittsburgh?That's the idea one local man had and he's bringing it to life this spring.The whole thing is shaping up to be a really good time and the founder of the event says there's enough material to have a convention dedicated to Pittsburgh, which speaks to the city's richness and nostalgia.Don Spagnolo owns Remixed by Steel City Galleries, a collectible shop in Belle Vernon.The shop focuses on buying, selling, and trading prized possessions, from items like...
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
Norwin senior honored with surprise full tuition scholarship to Thiel College
It only took a few seconds for Norwin High School senior Bret Vilage’s show choir class to erupt into cheers Wednesday morning. Vilage, one of two area winners of a full-tuition scholarship to Thiel College, was overcome with emotion as his parents, extended family, school principal, and officials from Thiel presented him with the award to a roar of applause from his classmates.
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
wtae.com
Flames seen shooting out of Pittsburgh home
Flames were seen shooting from the front door of a home in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to Montclair Street around 7:15 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
